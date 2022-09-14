List: 2022 trick-or-treat times in Acadiana

Below is a list of trick-or-treat times and Halloween events throughout Acadiana. Some municipalities in Acadiana have not yet decided. KATC will continue to update this list as cities and towns make a decision.

If you would like to add your event to this list, email the information to news@katctv.com.

ACADIA PARISH

Church Point: October 31, 5:30 to 7:30 pm

Crowley: TBD

Estherwood: October 31, 5:30 to 7:30 pm

Iota: October 31, 5:30 to 7:30 pm

Mermentau: October 31, 5:30 to 7:00 pm

Morse: October 31, 5:30 to 7:30 pm

Rayne: October 31, 5:30 to 7:30 pm/Fright Fest 6 to 8 pm

EVANGELINE PARISH

Basile: TBD

Chataignier: TBD

Mamou: October 30, 5:30 to 8:30 pm

Pine Prairie: October 31, 5:30 to 7:30 pm

Turkey Creek: TBD

Ville Platte: TBD

IBERIA PARISH

Jeanerette: TBD

New Iberia: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Delcambre: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Loreauville: TBD

Other events in Iberia Parish:

Pumpkin Patch will be held from October 6-8 at Loreauville Park Building. Fall festival games, photo booths, pumpkins, fall flowers and much more. Entry is free. Timeslots for entry. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information follow them on Facebook or text Kirsten at 337-577-7515.

New Iberia Halloween Parade will be held Saturday, October 29 at 2 pm downtown Main Street. The fountain will be temporarily dyed black at the steps at City Hall then proceed down Main Street. Join them after at Bouligny Plaza/Steamboat Pavilion for The Chee-Weez at 6 pm. 101 W. Main Street, New Iberia.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Elton: TBD

Jennings: October 31, 5 to 7 pm

Lacassine: TBD

Lake Arthur: TBD

Welsh: TBD

Other events in Jeff Davis Parish:

Lake Arthur Boo on the Avenue will be held on October 31 starting at 2 pm with train rides, food, drinks and more.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Broussard: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Carencro: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Duson: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Lafayette: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Scott: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Youngsville: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Other events in Lafayette Parish:

Club4 fitness in Lafayette is sponsoring a Zombie run in Moncus Park on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Members and non-members are welcome to participate. The start time is 8:30 am. Meet at the hill. For more info call 337 789 2336.

Autumn in the Oaks, Saturday, October 29, 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Moncus Park's signature fall event, Autumn in The Oaks, is fun for the whole family! This event features children's trick or treating and activities, local food vendors, hayrides, and music by DJ Danita from 99.1 KXKC Moncus Park is currently seeking local businesses to engage with the community by setting up a trick or treating booth or providing a free activity at the event. Visit www.moncuspark.org/autumnintheoaks to learn more. Additional Information: $10 parking is available on-site. No ice chests allowed. Guests are encouraged to arrive in costume.

The Pumpkin Patch at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church will be held October 7-31. The event will benefit youth ministries. For more information go to saintbarnabas.us.

The 3rd annual Trunk or Treat will be held October 22 from 8 am to 11 am at 329 Hector Connoly Road in Carencro. Hosted by Acadiana Fitness. Featuring: Dead Pedal Coffee.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

Arnaudville: October 29, 6 to 8 pm

Cankton: TBD

Eunice: TBD

Grand Coteau: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Krotz Springs: October 31, 5:30 to 7:30 pm

Lawtell - October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Leonville: TBD

Morrow - October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Opelousas: TBD

Palmetto: TBD

Plaisance - October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Port Barre: TBD

Sunset: TBD

Washington: TBD

Other events in St. Landry Parish:

Cemetery tours and historical reenactments in Opelousas. October 8, 9, 15, and 16, 2022.$10 per person. For more information call 942-6552 or 308-3474 or visit stlandrycatholicchurch.com.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

Breaux Bridge: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Butte La Rose: TBD

Cade: TBD

Catahoula: TBD

Cecilia: TBD

Henderson: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Parks: TBD

St. Martinville: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Stephensville: TBD

ST. MARY PARISH

Amelia: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Baldwin: TBD

Bayou Vista: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Berwick: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Franklin: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Morgan City: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Patterson: TBD

Other events in St. Mary Parish:

Join the City of Franklin on Monday, October 31 from 6-8 pm for its 4th Annual Boo on the Bayou trunk or treat along the Historic Bayou Teche on Teche Drive. If you, your business, church, school or organization would like to take part in this event, contact Tammy Rogers at (337) 828-6350 to reserve your space to hand out candy to more than 3,000 children.

VERMILION PARISH

Abbeville: TBD

Erath: TBD

Gueydan: TBD

Kaplan: TBD

Maurice: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

AROUND THE STATE:

New Orleans: Krewe of Boo 2022 parade rolls Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 6:30 pm.

2022 New Orleans Zombie Run October 22, 2022, at 9 am.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel