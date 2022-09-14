Read full article on original website
Marvel Has Unannounced Animated Series in the Works From Longtime Disney Illustrator
Marvel Studios has been killing it for the past ten years and they're only just getting started. The studio is about to wrap up their Phase Four slate with the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and will launch Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. One of the coolest things Marvel has done in Phase Four was the animated What If…? series which prompted them to begin developing numerous animated series like Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and Marvel Zombies. The studio is known to keep some things up their sleeve and it seems that some information may have just gotten leaked. Longtime Disney artist Brian Kesinger took to his Facebook page to reveal that he will be directing a previously unannounced series for the studio.
Marvel's Avengers Adding New Comics-Inspired Hawkeye Outfit
Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics is adding a new Outfit for Hawkeye to the game that resembles his appearance in classic Marvel comics. In a general sense, Crystal Dynamics has been adding new character skins to Marvel's Avengers for quite some time that resemble other appearances from the heroes in various pieces of Marvel media. While some of these skins have been based on their looks in the MCU, others have been based on the original Avengers comic books. Now, Crystal Dynamics is releasing a new Outfit that falls into this latter category, and it might be one of the best that Hawkeye has received so far.
Lion King Prequel Mufasa Release Date Announced by Disney
When Walt Disney Studios announced that they were developing a prequel to their live-action The Lion King movie with Moonlight director Barry Jenkins at the helm, no one knew what to expect. During Disney's D23 Expo last week, the studio revealed that the prequel will be titled Mufasa: the Lion King confirming that the film will focus on a young Mufasa. They also revealed a teaser that was only shown at the Expo, which shows Mufasa as a cub and Timon and alumna seem to be narrating the story. Disney didn't announce an exact release date for the project, but revealed that the film will release some time in 2023, and now we know when exactly it will hit theaters. Mufasa: the Lion King will officially be released on July 5th, 2024.
She-Hulk Fans Want Bootleg "Avongers" Merch to Be Real
She-Hulk showed off the Avongers and now fans want merch from the bootleg team of heroes. Pug went looking for some exclusive sneakers and ended up helping Jennifer Walters secure her superhero costume. During the vetting process for an enhanced individual tailor, a clerk tried to hawk some knock off Avengers mercy on the attorney and Nikki. Like any superhero fans worth their salt, they ended up biting. Fans got a real kick of both characters sitting in front of a door with bootleg Captain America shields and Mjolnir. Now, those viewers want the chance to buy some of that stuff as a gag. On the shirt Ginger Gonzalez's character is wearing, the heroes are color swapped. The Incredible Hulk is purple and Iron Man is mostly yellow with red accents. It's a silly gag, not unlike the AvengerCon from Ms. Marvel. It will be curious to see if it keeps showing up throughout the series. Check out the shirts for yourself down below!
Constantine Fans Are Shocked by Keanu Reeves Sequel News
Earlier today, it was reported that a sequel to the 2005 DC movie, Constantine, is in the works with Keanu Reeves set to return in the titular role. According to Deadline, the follow-up to the cult classic is in development at Warner Bros, and the first movie's director, Francis Lawrence, is also returning. Akiva Goldsman is set to write the script and produce the film, and J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella are producing with Lorenzo DiBonaventura and Erwin Stoff executive producing. The first film made $230.9 million worldwide against a budget between $70-100 million, but was ultimately met with mixed reactions from film critics. However, over the last 17 years, the movie has developed quite a following. In fact, many fans have taken to social media to celebrate the news.
New Peacock Murder Mystery Series to Bring Phantom of the Opera to TV in Unexpected Way
Andrew Lloyd Webber and former NBC chief Robert Greenblatt are bringing Phantom of the Opera to Peacock -- in a surprising way. Currently in development for Peacock, The Show Must Go On will mark the first time Webber's interpretation of Phantom is being used for TV. Zoey's Extraordinary Playbook creator Austin Winsberg and The Tannenbaum Company, who produced that series, are teaming with Greenblatt and Webber to develop the Lionsgate Television series, with Universal TV co-prducing and Richard Shepard on board to direct the pilot. The series won't just be about the traditional Phantom, though; it's more about showbiz-adjacent mysteries more generally.
Keanu Reeves Returns as John Constantine With New Look in Fan Art
Earlier today it was announced that Keanu Reeves and director Francis Lawrence would be re-teaming for a sequel to Constantine (2005). J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot will produce the sequel with Akiva Goldsman penning the script. Abrams was initially developing a series focusing on the character for HBO Max, but that, and Madame X has been shelved, marking a major change of direction. Fans have been wondering what was happening with Abrams' Justice League Dark projects, and now we know. One fan celebrated the news by creating a new piece of fan art that shows a very different look for Reeves as the character.
Gargoyles Comic Creative Team Revealed
Today, Dynamite Entertainment revealed the first creative team for their adaptation of Disney's beloved animated series Gargoyles. The characters, who were featured in cartoons and comics in the mid-'90s, are returning to comics this December to kick off the holiday season and the new year. Creator and preeminent driver of the characters Greg Weisman (Gargoyles/Young Justice) returns to chronicle the latest adventures of everyone's favorite nocturnal New York City protectors, with art by George Kambadais and a battery of variant covers.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Adds Russian Doll Star Charlie Barnett
Charlie Barnett, best known for his role in Netflix's Russian Doll, is reportedly in talks to appear in Star Wars: The Acolyte, Amandla Stenberg's upcoming Disney+ series. As with basically any character in a high-profile franchise series like this, details on the character are under wraps, with The Hollywood Reporter saying only that it's a supporting role.
Ghost Rider Fans Are Freaking Out Over New Robbie Reyes Marvel Legends Figure
After nearly a decade of waiting, the Marvel Legends team at Hasbro is finally releasing a Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider action figure—one that happens to be one of the line's most elaborate pieces yet. Friday, Hasbro workers unveiled a Ghost Rider and Hell Charger collectible as the next addition to the company's HasLab crowdfunding efforts. Costing a whopping $349.99, the package comes with the typical 6-inch Robbie Reyes figure with interchangeable heads. Furthermore, his iconic Charger has all sorts of extra goodies, including LED lights that light up the interior and wheels as if they're on fire.
Who Will Play Kerry Von Erich in "The Iron Claw" Film
The Iron Claw, directed and written by Sean Durkin and produced by A24, will see the retelling of the tragic Von Erich pro wrestling family. So far two of the brothers have already been cast for the film with Zac Efron playing Kevin while Harris Dickinson (Where The Crawdads Sing) will portray David. Deadline reported on Thursday that Jeremy Allen White, best known for his starring role in the FX critically acclaimed series The Bear, will play Kerry Von Erich.
An Infamous X-Men Movie Is Headed to Disney+
Ever since the Walt Disney Company purchased 20th Century FOX, fans have been waiting for Marvel Studios to bring the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They recently introduced some key mutants during their Phase Four slate like Professor Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ms. Marvel. While it'll likely be a long time before we see an X-Men movie, we'll likely see more mutants pop up here and there. One of the last X-Men movies to be released was The New Mutants, and it's finally joining all of the Marvel movies on Disney+. The streaming service revealed that The New Mutants will premiere on October 14th, 2022.
Disney Announces Major Marvel Movie Release Date Change
Disney has announced a major Marvel movie release date change for Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The untitled Marvel movie that was originally scheduled for February 16, 2024 has been delayed to September 6, 2024. That particular release date change is significant, indeed: there had been a lot of speculation that Marvel Studios was reserving that February release date for one specific movie franchise: Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3.
A Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Is Back for Season 2
It's time to head back to Alfea College. On Friday, September 16th, Netflix officially launched the second season of Fate: The Winx Saga. The live-action series is inspired by the beloved Winx Club animated series, and has developed its own cult following ever since Season 1 debuted in 2021. This new batch of episodes will give fans a chance to check in with Bloom, Stella, Terra, Aisha, Musa, and more in their fight against the evils of their world.
Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in October 2022
October is just a couple of weeks away, but Disney+ is already looking ahead and getting subscribers prepared for what's to come. On Thursday, Disney announced the full lineup of movie, TV shows, and specials making their way to Disney+ throughout the month of October. Whether you're looking for new family programming, live reality competitions, or something sinister from Marvel Studios, there's a lot worth getting exciting about on Disney+ next month.
She-Hulk Episode 5 Has Hidden Deadpool and Fantastic Four Easter Eggs
She-Hulk had a big tease for fans in the credits sequence. A Fantastic Four tease sat alongside a Deadpool nod, and viewers are wondering what it could all mean. Pug took Nikki on a journey into the fashion world during this week's episode. He was on the hunt for some Iron Man sneakers, and fans got a look at his closet during the credits. Alongside the Avenger in that collection were pairs of shoes themed around all sorts of MCU favorites. But, no one was expecting a pair of sneakers themed around The Thing or some sneakers that looked like Deadpool's mask. The series continues to gesture towards all kinds of Marvel history in the margins. While diving for deep cuts, just about anything could pop up in this series. We've already seen the writers room reference the massive Celestial in the ocean and Wolverine in the MCU. Check out the nod for yourself down below!
Primal Creator Reveals Spear And Fang's Story Won't Continue
Genndy Tartakovsky has confirmed that Spear and Fang's story is officially over, giving an in-depth interview following Primal's season two finale. This shouldn't come as a surprise considering the events that took place in the latest installment, though it still might be a bitter pill for many fans to swallow. Expanding on the brutal events that transpired, it seems that Tartakovsky is looking to venture forth into an anthology style should Primal return in the future for a season three.
Stephen King's Fairy Tale Getting Movie Adaptation From Paul Greengrass
Author Stephen King's latest novel Fairy Tale only just hit shelves earlier this month, but Deadline reports today that director Paul Greengrass is developing a feature-film adaptation of the story. With the project being in its earliest stages, it's unknown if the project could be heading to the big screen or to a streaming platform, with Greengrass adapting, directing, and producing the project. What will surely excite audiences about the project is that, rather than being strictly horror, the story also leans heavily into the world of fantasy. Stay tuned for details on the adaptation of Fairy Tale.
Everything You Need to Know About Batman Day 2022
It's Batman Day, a day when DC Comics fans celebrate one of the most iconic characters in comics. Sure, one could argue that every day is Batman Day given the vast popularity of the character across comics, television, movies, video games, and more, but today (September 17, 2022 — the third Saturday of the month) is the official day set aside to celebrate the Dark Knight and his impact on popular culture. For many that means catching up on Batman comics, watching their favorite Batman movies, or even taking to social media to celebrate the character and creators that make the iconic character such an enduring favorite.
She-Hulk Episode 5 Breaks a Series Tradition
Today marks the release of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's fifth episode, and it takes a slight departure from its previous entries. Some of the highlights of the Disney+ series have been Jennifer Walters and her She-Hulk alter-ego breaking the fourth wall to speak to the audience, along with the teasers that run as mid-credits scenes. We've witnessed She-Hulk loudly comment on Captain America's virginity, do household chores for her father, and twerk with Megan Thee Stallion. With four more episodes to go, viewers were anxiously tuning in to see what would close out Episode 5, titled "Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans."
