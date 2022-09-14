She-Hulk had a big tease for fans in the credits sequence. A Fantastic Four tease sat alongside a Deadpool nod, and viewers are wondering what it could all mean. Pug took Nikki on a journey into the fashion world during this week's episode. He was on the hunt for some Iron Man sneakers, and fans got a look at his closet during the credits. Alongside the Avenger in that collection were pairs of shoes themed around all sorts of MCU favorites. But, no one was expecting a pair of sneakers themed around The Thing or some sneakers that looked like Deadpool's mask. The series continues to gesture towards all kinds of Marvel history in the margins. While diving for deep cuts, just about anything could pop up in this series. We've already seen the writers room reference the massive Celestial in the ocean and Wolverine in the MCU. Check out the nod for yourself down below!

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO