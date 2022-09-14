Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
digitalspy.com
She-Hulk finally introduces Deadpool to the MCU, sort of
She-Hulk episode 5 spoilers follow. No other Marvel show – or film, for that matter – has been as obsessed with cameos as She-Hulk. In just the first three episodes alone, connections to Hulk and Eternals and Shang-Chi and Agent Carter have all thrown She-Hulk smack dab in the middle of the MCU.
ComicBook
Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in October 2022
October is just a couple of weeks away, but Disney+ is already looking ahead and getting subscribers prepared for what's to come. On Thursday, Disney announced the full lineup of movie, TV shows, and specials making their way to Disney+ throughout the month of October. Whether you're looking for new family programming, live reality competitions, or something sinister from Marvel Studios, there's a lot worth getting exciting about on Disney+ next month.
ComicBook
Marvel Has Unannounced Animated Series in the Works From Longtime Disney Illustrator
Marvel Studios has been killing it for the past ten years and they're only just getting started. The studio is about to wrap up their Phase Four slate with the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and will launch Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. One of the coolest things Marvel has done in Phase Four was the animated What If…? series which prompted them to begin developing numerous animated series like Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and Marvel Zombies. The studio is known to keep some things up their sleeve and it seems that some information may have just gotten leaked. Longtime Disney artist Brian Kesinger took to his Facebook page to reveal that he will be directing a previously unannounced series for the studio.
ComicBook
She-Hulk's Latest Episode Seemingly Debunks a Major Daredevil Theory
She-Hulk might have just turned a popular Daredevil theory on its head with this week's episode. Near the end of the fifth installment of the Disney+ series, Matt Murdock's alter-ego made its first physical appearance in the show. However, it wasn't the beloved lawyer but his helmet for the Daredevil costume, in all of it's yellow glory. A lot of speculation about Charlie Cox's presence in She-Hulk has centered around that suit being repainted for the MCU. But, it seems like the cowl mask that Luke the tailor has in his possession is a custom order. Now, it could be just as easy as coloring the existing gear, but something else seems to be going on entirely. Daredevil probably needed a refresh and the fashion-minded businessman may have made some executive decisions. (Some fans are hoping for the yellow to stick around, others want to go back to blood red all over look, heck there are viewers hoping for an all black look with red accents!) Only time will tell, check it out down below.
A Former 'Karate Kid' Star Made a Surprise Appearance in 'Cobra Kai' Season 5
A friendly face from the original Karate Kid franchise made a surprise appearance in Cobra Kai Season 5. Jessica Andrews (Robyn Lively) first appeared in Karate Kid III. Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) met Jessica in the third Karate Kid film when she was working at a pottery store in Los Angeles. The pair became fast friends — Jessica always had Daniel's back.
ComicBook
Marvel's Scarlet Witch Series Debuts Wanda Maximoff's New Costume
Wanda Maximoff is embarking on new adventures as part of a new Scarlet Witch series. Announced earlier today, Scarlet Witch #1 comes from the creative team of writer Steve Orlando, artist Sara Pichelli, and colorist Matt Wilson, with a cover by Russell Dauterman. Along with setting up Scarlet Witch's new status quo following X-Men: The Trial of Magneto, the new series will also see Dauterman create a new costume for Wanda Maximoff. Russell Dauterman has been doing cover work for plenty of Marvel titles, most recently the X-Men franchise, and even did a variant cover featuring many of Scarlet Witch's costumes for Avengers Forever #1.
ComicBook
New Peacock Murder Mystery Series to Bring Phantom of the Opera to TV in Unexpected Way
Andrew Lloyd Webber and former NBC chief Robert Greenblatt are bringing Phantom of the Opera to Peacock -- in a surprising way. Currently in development for Peacock, The Show Must Go On will mark the first time Webber's interpretation of Phantom is being used for TV. Zoey's Extraordinary Playbook creator Austin Winsberg and The Tannenbaum Company, who produced that series, are teaming with Greenblatt and Webber to develop the Lionsgate Television series, with Universal TV co-prducing and Richard Shepard on board to direct the pilot. The series won't just be about the traditional Phantom, though; it's more about showbiz-adjacent mysteries more generally.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Fans Want Bootleg "Avongers" Merch to Be Real
She-Hulk showed off the Avongers and now fans want merch from the bootleg team of heroes. Pug went looking for some exclusive sneakers and ended up helping Jennifer Walters secure her superhero costume. During the vetting process for an enhanced individual tailor, a clerk tried to hawk some knock off Avengers mercy on the attorney and Nikki. Like any superhero fans worth their salt, they ended up biting. Fans got a real kick of both characters sitting in front of a door with bootleg Captain America shields and Mjolnir. Now, those viewers want the chance to buy some of that stuff as a gag. On the shirt Ginger Gonzalez's character is wearing, the heroes are color swapped. The Incredible Hulk is purple and Iron Man is mostly yellow with red accents. It's a silly gag, not unlike the AvengerCon from Ms. Marvel. It will be curious to see if it keeps showing up throughout the series. Check out the shirts for yourself down below!
ComicBook
A Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Is Back for Season 2
It's time to head back to Alfea College. On Friday, September 16th, Netflix officially launched the second season of Fate: The Winx Saga. The live-action series is inspired by the beloved Winx Club animated series, and has developed its own cult following ever since Season 1 debuted in 2021. This new batch of episodes will give fans a chance to check in with Bloom, Stella, Terra, Aisha, Musa, and more in their fight against the evils of their world.
toofab.com
Margot Robbie & Brad Pitt Are Wild, Gorgeous, and Out of Control in UNCENSORED Babylon Trailer
Babylon, directed by Damien Chazelle, takes on 1920s Los Angeles with humor, music, and hedonism. The gorgeously shot trailer stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva in what promises to be one helluva ride. Babylon roars into theaters January 6. (The trailer is age restricted so you'll have to click on the video and watch directly on YouTube.)
ComicBook
Primal Creator Reveals Spear And Fang's Story Won't Continue
Genndy Tartakovsky has confirmed that Spear and Fang's story is officially over, giving an in-depth interview following Primal's season two finale. This shouldn't come as a surprise considering the events that took place in the latest installment, though it still might be a bitter pill for many fans to swallow. Expanding on the brutal events that transpired, it seems that Tartakovsky is looking to venture forth into an anthology style should Primal return in the future for a season three.
ComicBook
An Infamous X-Men Movie Is Headed to Disney+
Ever since the Walt Disney Company purchased 20th Century FOX, fans have been waiting for Marvel Studios to bring the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They recently introduced some key mutants during their Phase Four slate like Professor Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ms. Marvel. While it'll likely be a long time before we see an X-Men movie, we'll likely see more mutants pop up here and there. One of the last X-Men movies to be released was The New Mutants, and it's finally joining all of the Marvel movies on Disney+. The streaming service revealed that The New Mutants will premiere on October 14th, 2022.
ComicBook
Gargoyles Comic Creative Team Revealed
Today, Dynamite Entertainment revealed the first creative team for their adaptation of Disney's beloved animated series Gargoyles. The characters, who were featured in cartoons and comics in the mid-'90s, are returning to comics this December to kick off the holiday season and the new year. Creator and preeminent driver of the characters Greg Weisman (Gargoyles/Young Justice) returns to chronicle the latest adventures of everyone's favorite nocturnal New York City protectors, with art by George Kambadais and a battery of variant covers.
The Marvels: Brie Larson Explains The Trio Of Heroes’ Dynamic, Including Kamala Khan And Monica Rambeau
The Marvels will team Captain Marvel up with two more heroes.
ComicBook
Ghost Rider Fans Are Freaking Out Over New Robbie Reyes Marvel Legends Figure
After nearly a decade of waiting, the Marvel Legends team at Hasbro is finally releasing a Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider action figure—one that happens to be one of the line's most elaborate pieces yet. Friday, Hasbro workers unveiled a Ghost Rider and Hell Charger collectible as the next addition to the company's HasLab crowdfunding efforts. Costing a whopping $349.99, the package comes with the typical 6-inch Robbie Reyes figure with interchangeable heads. Furthermore, his iconic Charger has all sorts of extra goodies, including LED lights that light up the interior and wheels as if they're on fire.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Adding New Comics-Inspired Hawkeye Outfit
Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics is adding a new Outfit for Hawkeye to the game that resembles his appearance in classic Marvel comics. In a general sense, Crystal Dynamics has been adding new character skins to Marvel's Avengers for quite some time that resemble other appearances from the heroes in various pieces of Marvel media. While some of these skins have been based on their looks in the MCU, others have been based on the original Avengers comic books. Now, Crystal Dynamics is releasing a new Outfit that falls into this latter category, and it might be one of the best that Hawkeye has received so far.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Acolyte Adds Russian Doll Star Charlie Barnett
Charlie Barnett, best known for his role in Netflix's Russian Doll, is reportedly in talks to appear in Star Wars: The Acolyte, Amandla Stenberg's upcoming Disney+ series. As with basically any character in a high-profile franchise series like this, details on the character are under wraps, with The Hollywood Reporter saying only that it's a supporting role.
ComicBook
Constantine Fans Are Shocked by Keanu Reeves Sequel News
Earlier today, it was reported that a sequel to the 2005 DC movie, Constantine, is in the works with Keanu Reeves set to return in the titular role. According to Deadline, the follow-up to the cult classic is in development at Warner Bros, and the first movie's director, Francis Lawrence, is also returning. Akiva Goldsman is set to write the script and produce the film, and J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella are producing with Lorenzo DiBonaventura and Erwin Stoff executive producing. The first film made $230.9 million worldwide against a budget between $70-100 million, but was ultimately met with mixed reactions from film critics. However, over the last 17 years, the movie has developed quite a following. In fact, many fans have taken to social media to celebrate the news.
