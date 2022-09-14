Read full article on original website
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost
John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
Enthusiasts puzzle over how to save Oregon’s museum of gaming
Bryan Fosmire used to be a regular at Oregon’s Interactive Museum of Gaming and Puzzlery. Today the 28-year-old mechanical engineer plays games like “Terraforming Mars” at his dining room table in Dundee. But the museum gave him a different, richer place to indulge his love of games.
Ghost Tours of Oregon Coast's Heceta Head Lighthouse BnB Offered
(Florence, Oregon) – There's shades of the old flick Ghost and Mrs. Muir here, at this ancient Oregon coast lighthouse. Purportedly a harmless, even friendly spirit wanders the keeper's quarters at Florence's Heceta Head Lighthouse, scaring people but maybe even cleaning up on occasion. She doesn't dole out advice, like the ghost in the old '60s movie, but she seems like she's trying to be helpful. (Photo copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Top 10 Best Places To Live In Oregon, Best Cities And Best Places To Live
There are a lot of reasons to love Oregon: from scenic coastlines along the Pacific, mountains that reach into the sky, gorgeous sunsets, thousands of miles of hiking and biking trails, and pristine lakes and rivers, it’s easy to see why people are looking for the best places to live in Oregon. From Oregon’s high desert regions in the east full of hot springs and wildlife, to the lush forested areas along the coast, from big cities to small remote towns, there are a lot of choices for great spots to settle down in Oregon. Here’s our list of top 10 best cities to live in, in Oregon.
Why Oregon’s dunes are shrinking
Your browser does not support the audio element. Hidden in a sea of sand, there are plants, insects and animals that call the Oregon dunes home. But some species, such as the Siuslaw hairy-necked beetle, are seeing their habitat shrink year after year. Dina Palvis is a dune enthusiast and author of the book, “Secrets of the Oregon Dunes.” She joins us to share the ecology of the dunes and how invasive plant life is changing the landscape of Oregon’s coast.
Thieves steal newlyweds' most prized possessions during Oregon coast honeymoon
SEAL ROCK, Ore. — What was supposed to be a beautiful honeymoon along the Oregon coast turned into a devastating experience for one newlywed couple when someone broke into their truck and stole all their belongings. Last Saturday, Carli and Joe Ghiorso took a vow to spend the rest...
‘Dear Stranger’: Oregonians invited to letter-writing project this fall
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians from across the state and of all ages are invited to participate in a pen-pall project this fall, organized by Oregon Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Lucy Solares-Steger, who runs “Dear Stranger,” said the project askes people to reflect on...
Looking Back: This week in Klamath Basin history
Klamath today is honored by the presence of three pioneer residents. Mrs. Sam Parker of Sacramento, Judge J.S. Orr of Reno and Henry Newham of San Jose, California.
▶️ Destination Oregon: Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn
Popcorn. We love it, don’t we? But if you like your popcorn with just butter and salt, well, where have you been? Popcorn has gone gourmet!. At Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn kitchen and store in Newberg, the list of flavored popcorn is limited only by their imagination. The...
Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler
Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
Bed Bath & Beyond store closure list includes one Oregon store: full list
The beleaguered home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced plans to close about 150 stores around the country. This week, the company released a list of which 56 stores would close their doors by the end of 2022. The exact closing dates have not yet been announced. The...
Manhunt nabs fugitive wanted in multi-state crime spree in remote Oregon mountains
A man who led police in multiple states, including Oregon, on a series of dramatic pursuits after allegedly going on a crime spree in Utah and Nevada, has been apprehended. The Oregon State Police said Jamie Lee Cochran, 42, was nabbed Thursday, Sept. 15 in the Warner Mountains area of the Fremont National Forest near Lakeview.
Watch: Three Chilling Sounds in the Oregon Night That Are Still Unexplained
Our state is notorious for the paranormal and unsolved. From the heavily documented hauntings at Hot Lake and Dawson House Lodge to creepy experiences in the Van Duzer Corridor and the famous McMinnville UFO; it’s strange up in here. The legend of Bigfoot is one that refuses to die....
Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption fees
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregonians will vote on gun control measure in November elections.
OSP: Armed and dangerous suspect traveling through Oregon arrested
PLUSH, Ore. - Oregon state police say they've located a dangerous suspect that was on the run and traveling through Southeastern Oregon. On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff's Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
Community colleges host expungement events, step up role in helping Oregonians clear their criminal records
When Forrest Beesley first learned about an Oregon City clinic that would help him remove old charges from his criminal record for free, he wanted to know if it was a prank. Was this one of those T.V. shows where bounty hunters convince their marks they’ve won a prize, only to ambush and arrest them, Beesley asked Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership running the Clean Slate Clackamas clinic.
Miss Oregon USA Arielle Freytag
Miss Oregon USA 2022 Arielle Freytag joined us with an inside look at her interesting life and reign representing Oregon. For more information on Arielle visit her Instagram page.
Oregon governor’s race will dictate the state’s direction on battling climate change
In the last decade, Oregon has sought to position itself as a bulwark against human-caused climate change. Alongside Washington and California, state leaders have passed laws that chart a path to carbon-free power, require cleaner-burning auto fuel and regulate emissions from major polluters. In many ways, the outcome of the...
4.4 magnitude quake recorded west of Coos Bay
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Oregon early Thursday morning.
Fees waived, volunteer projects scheduled across Oregon for National Public Lands Day
Whether you’re trying to visit an outdoor recreation area free of charge or looking to help be a good steward of those lands, National Public Lands Day is here for you. Taking place this year on Saturday, Sept. 24, National Public Lands Day is one of several fee-free days on public lands in the Pacific Northwest, and also a call-to-action for those who want to help clean up local parks and trails.
