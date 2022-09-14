ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR to return to Milwaukee Mile Speedway next summer

By Madison Goldbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
NASCAR will return to the historic Milwaukee Mile Speedway at Wisconsin State Fair Park next summer.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will speed into the Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. The Milwaukee Mile will also host the ARCA Menards Series.

The NASCAR Grand National Stock Car Race was held at the Milwaukee Mile in 1984 and 1985. The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series began racing at Milwaukee Mile in 1995. Both events remained at the track until 2009.

“The Milwaukee Mile is a fan-favorite, and some of NASCAR’s biggest stars scored early career wins at the historic one-mile oval,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy. “What’s more, this race will serve as the second race in the Truck Series Round of 8, adding even more anticipation for what is sure to be a thrilling return to the Mile.”

All tickets include both races and are on sale now. Reserved seating starts at $45 and general admission tickets are $40 for adults, and free for children 12 years old and under. Tickets can be purchased through the Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Track Enterprises, which has been producing and promoting ARA events at the Milwaukee Mile for years, will continue its partnership with Wisconsin State Fair Park.

“We’re honored and proud to help Wisconsin State Fair Park bring NASCAR racing back to the Milwaukee Mile,” said Track Enterprises’ Bob Sargent. “A historical venue like the Mile deserves great racing and the NASCAR Trucks always put on a great show.”

wanderingeducators.com

Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes: The Milwaukee

The approximate 6,000 ships that have succumbed to raging storms attest to the power of the Great Lakes. As I traveled, writing and compiling information for my three-volume travel series, Exploring Michigan's Coasts, I heard or read the tales left behind by those ill-fated ships. They add a somber, but compelling backdrop to Michigan’s waterways.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Denis Sullivan ship leaving Milwaukee, sold to Boston-based fleet

MILWAUKEE - The sailing vessel Denis Sullivan has been sold and will be leaving Milwaukee, a Discovery World representative confirmed Thursday, Sept. 15. The ship will set sail again this fall and continue its mission of educating the public about the natural environment. According to a news release, the ship will join the World Ocean School fleet.
experiencewisconsinmag.com

8 Wisconsin Diners Worth the Drive

If you’re a fan of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” you know Guy Fieri has stopped at three of these restaurants. We’ve found a few more that should get him hopping into his little red Camaro for a trip back to Wisconsin. FRANK’S DINER, KENOSHA. Let’s...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

High School Blitz 2022: In-town rivalries highlight Week 5

MILWAUKEE - Time just keeps racing by as we have reached the midway point of the high school football regular season. Week 5 of the FOX6 High School Blitz is where more than the standings matter, and trophies are on the line. The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the...
spectrumnews1.com

After 95 years, Milwaukee’s Landmark Lanes still going strong

MILWAUKEE — When Landmark Lanes opened their doors in 1927, Calvin Coolidge was president and the country was in the middle of prohibition. A lot has changed in the last nine and a half decades, but Landmark Lanes has remained a staple on the city’s east side. Now, the bowling alley and entertainment complex is celebrating a big anniversary in style.
wtmj.com

Could Milwaukee replace I-794 and Hoan Bridge with street-level highway?

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is exploring ways to replace the section of I-794 between downtown and the Hoan Bridge. the entire stretch of interstate reimagined. “We’re seeing cities around the country rethinking their downtown highways, turning them into boulevards, spurring development,” said Gregg May, transportation policy director for...
CBS 58

Meet our pet of the week, Gitano!

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 News on Friday, Sept. 16 to introduce us to our new pet of the week: Gitano! He is a 3-year-old 10 pound boy currently based in the Milwaukee campus. The amount of daylight is decreasing as...
WISN

Milwaukee changing how it replaces lead water service lines

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is changing the way it replaces lead water lines to tens of thousands of homes. Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced, what he called, a re-design of the lead service line replacement program during a water summit of Midwest mayors in Milwaukee Thursday. Johnson says the existing program,...
