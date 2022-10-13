ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

The $8 Oil That ‘Helps With Hair Growth’ & Yields Results In ‘a Couple of Weeks’ Is Still on Major Discount

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 5 days ago

If your brush accumulates a nest of hair after every few uses, you might want to rethink your routine. Are you using a gentle brush ? Are you giving your scalp a quick massage ? Are you using products that promote healthy strands ? What you put on your hair and scalp is important, so don’t go with the first bottle you see at the drugstore, especially when you have a specific concern like hair growth, thinning or breakage. If you’ve been scratching your head (both literally and figuratively) at how to solve these concerns, you’re in luck because we found an oil that’s about to transform your strands.

Mielle Organics’ Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil is a biotin-packed treatment that promises to prevent damage, increase scalp circulation, restore shine, stop dandruff, get rid of itchiness and strengthen hair. That sure was a mouthful, but this product has all of the ingredients needed to back up these claims—30 essential oils, to be exact.

Rosemary , castor and peppermint oils are known to promote hair growth, and this formula contains all three of them (*chef’s kiss*).

Fortunately, this product is still on sale, even after Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale . Its price tag is down from $10 to $8, so act fast!

Shoppers love this product so much that it has claimed the crown as the No. 1 bestselling hair treatment oil on Amazon and also has a 4.6-star overall rating.

“I put this on my hair in the evening, and by morning it’s all absorbed. I just started using this, but my hair does look fuller and silkier already,” raved one reviewer.

Based on the ingredients and shopper reviews, we have full confidence in this oil that’s about to give you amazing and quick results. Grab yours for 18 percent off at Amazon and kick your thin, damaged hair to the curb for good.

RELATED: The Hair Growth Serum That Keeps Selling Out Is Finally Back in Stock & on Sale



Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair… $8.18 (was $9.99)

Buy Now

One of the best parts of this oil is that you can apply it in a few different ways. To use it as a scalp treatment, divide your hair into four parts, exposing the scalp. Then, massage a small amount of oil and comb through your ends. Be sure to leave the oil in (a.k.a. don’t rinse it out). For daily use, apply a small amount to your scalp and comb through your ends. Lastly, to smooth split ends, rub the oil into your ends, put on a processing cap for 10 minutes and then rinse and shampoo.

If you need even more persuading, we’ll leave it to this product’s passionate stans.

“Slowly but surely helps with hair growth !” wrote one five-star shopper. “Been noticing so many more baby hairs and my wide hair part is looking so much better. I put it on either on my scalp right before I hit the gym so it’s in my hair longer before a shower or I put it on for 15 minutes all over my scalp down to my ends before a shower.”

Did we mention this game-changing formula is suitable for all hair types , especially types 3A to 4C, chemically-treated hair, braids and waves? This is your green light to purchase it ASAP.

“This product works. I had thinning areas where I could see my scalp. I am now on my third bottle. I could see a difference within a couple of weeks,” another reviewer wrote.

Give your scalp and hair a complete makeover with the Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil . It should be a total no-brainer for you, since it’ll only ring you up for only $8 at Amazon. Add it to your cart and prepare yourself for healthy, smooth, shiny strands.

More Post-Prime Day Deals to Shop:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0hvcd1Ja00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 2

Related
StyleCaster

Amazon Shoppers Say This Hair Growth Oil Is Like “Heaven in a Bottle”—& It’s Epically Marked Down to $9

Do you ever see someone with super long and luscious hair and ask yourself, “How do they do it?” Well, for some people, they are born with naturally long and soft strands. However, for many people – myself included, to get our hair to the desired length, texture, and look we want, it requires a bit of extra effort, or shall I say TLC.  With that said, hair growth products are one of the best ways to start achieving your hair goals whether you’re interested in longer eyelashes, eyebrows, etc. Right now, Viva Naturals Certified Organic Castor Oil is on sale...
StyleCaster

This Hair Growth Oil Works Just as Well as Rogaine & Olaplex—Plus It’s On Sale For 40% Off

Hair growth is no one size fits all formula. There are a few things that can disrupt how long and thick your hair can get—even your scalp care can get in the way. It could even mean something in your genetic makeup is stopping or halting the process. If you’re looking to try a natural hair growth oil, Amazon has a multitude of options for you to check out, including the Life & Pursuits Organic Hair Growth Oil. Plus, it’s on sale for Prime Early Access Sale Day for just $12. This top-selling Amazon find has been reviewed over 4,000 times...
StyleCaster

Shoppers Are Ditching Mascara Thanks to This Serum That Produces ‘Thicker, Fuller & Darker’ Lashes & It’s on Sale

There’s nothing I won’t do to make my lashes look longer, thicker and fuller. If you tell me about a life-changing mascara you saw from a TikTok, chances are I’ve already bought it in bulk. The same goes for effective eyelash growth serums, like the GrandeLash one that Brooke Shields loves so much. There’s another product that people love just as much as that one, though, and it just so happens to be discounted for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. To get this discount, make sure you’re signed up as a Amazon Prime Member—it’s the only way to access these...
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today

Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
StyleCaster

Why Is Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’? The Real Reason He’s Quitting After 23 Seasons

After being on The Voice for 22 seasons, fans are asking: Why is Blake Shelton leaving The Voice? Shelton joined The Voice as a coach in season 1 in 2011 alongside Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green. He is the last original judge on the NBC reality TV singing competition after Green’s exit in 2013, Aguilera’s exit in 2016 and Levine’s exit in 2019. Currently, season 22 is airing on NBC and has a lineup of Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello. Throughout Shelton’s tenure, the show has welcomed the likes of Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Pharrell...
OKLAHOMA STATE
StyleCaster

Marilyn Monroe Was Pregnant 3 Times in Her Final Years of Life—Here’s if She Had Any Children

Since her death more than 60 years ago, fans have wondered if Marilyn Monroe had children and whether she wanted a family with any of her three husbands. Marilyn, whose real name was Norma Jeane Mortenson, was born on June 1, 1926, in Los Angeles, California. Her mother, Gladys Pearl Monroe, placed her into the foster care system when she was a child. (Marilyn never knew her father, though a 2022 test revealed that her biological father was Charles Stanley Gifford, her mother’s co-worker whom she had an affair with in 1925.) Marilyn moved from home to home throughout her childhood until her marriage to her first husband, James Dougherty, when she was 16 years old.
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

Pete ‘Continues to Remove His Tattoos’ After His Split From Kim—Is the ‘My Girl’s A Lawyer’ Ink Next?

The aftermath? After he was seen with some bandages, fans are asking: Did Pete Davidson get his Kim Kardashian tattoos removed? The King of Staten Island star was seen with bandages over his collarbone in the same spot as the now-infamous “My Girl Is a Lawyer” tattoo in reference to Kim’s academic pursuits. Pete has been getting many of his tattoos removed so a lot of fans assumed that he would get his tattoos of Kim removed after their breakup. However, a source told Us Weekly that the bandages were not related to his tattoo removal. “While he continues to remove...
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
StyleCaster

Here’s the Real Reason Kim & Pete Broke Up—She Was ‘Totally Exhausted’ by Their Age Difference

End of an era. Since the shocking news of their split, many Kete fans have been asking: Why did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up? It seems like scheduling, age differences and different personalities were some of the reasons why the former Saturday Night Live star and The Kardashians star split. A source confirmed to Page Six on August 5, 2022, that Kim and Pete had broken up after nine months of dating. “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” the insider said. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GOBankingRates

8 Items To Never Buy at Dollar Stores

With inflation continuing to push us to our (bank) breaking point, we're getting desperate to find ways to save on everyday products. And so we're flocking to stores that promise hefty discounts...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

66K+
Followers
5K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy