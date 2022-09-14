Shoppers Say This $9 Bestselling Oil ‘Helps With Hair Growth’ & Yields Results In ‘a Couple of Weeks’

If your brush accumulates a nest of hair after every few uses, you might want to rethink your routine. Are you using a gentle brush ? Are you giving your scalp a quick massage ? Are you using products that promote healthy strands ? What you put on your hair and scalp is important, so don’t go with the first bottle you see at the drugstore, especially when you have a specific concern like hair growth, thinning or breakage. If you’ve been scratching your head (both literally and figuratively) at how to solve these concerns, you’re in luck because we found an oil that’s about to transform your strands.

Mielle Organics’ Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil is a biotin-packed treatment that promises to prevent damage, increase scalp circulation, restore shine, stop dandruff, get rid of itchiness and strengthen hair. That sure was a mouthful, but this product has all of the ingredients needed to back up these claims—30 essential oils, to be exact.

Rosemary , castor and peppermint oils are known to promote hair growth, and this formula contains all three of them (*chef’s kiss*).

Shoppers love this product so much that it has claimed the crown as the No. 1 bestselling hair treatment oil on Amazon and also has a 4.6-star overall rating.

“I put this on my hair in the evening, and by morning it’s all absorbed. I just started using this, but my hair does look fuller and silkier already,” raved one reviewer.

Based on the ingredients and shopper reviews, we have full confidence in this oil that’s about to give you amazing and quick results. Grab yours on sale for just $9 on Amazon and kick your thin, damaged hair to the curb for good.

One of the best parts of this oil is that you can apply it in a few different ways. To use it as a scalp treatment, divide your hair into four parts, exposing the scalp. Then, massage a small amount of oil and comb through your ends. Be sure to leave the oil in (a.k.a. don’t rinse it out). For daily use, apply a small amount to your scalp and comb through your ends. Lastly, to smooth split ends, rub the oil into your ends, put on a processing cap for 10 minutes and then rinse and shampoo.

If you need even more persuading, we’ll leave it to this product’s passionate stans.

“Slowly but surely helps with hair growth !” wrote one five-star shopper. “Been noticing so many more baby hairs and my wide hair part is looking so much better. I put it on either on my scalp right before I hit the gym so it’s in my hair longer before a shower or I put it on for 15 minutes all over my scalp down to my ends before a shower.”

Did we mention this game-changing formula is suitable for all hair types , especially types 3A to 4C, chemically-treated hair, braids and waves? This is your green light to purchase it ASAP.

“This product works. I had thinning areas where I could see my scalp. I am now on my third bottle. I could see a difference within a couple of weeks,” another reviewer wrote.

Give your scalp and hair a complete makeover with the Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil . It should be a total no-brainer for you, since it’ll only ring you up for $9 at Amazon. Add it to your cart and prepare yourself for healthy, smooth, shiny strands.