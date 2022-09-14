ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

NebraskaTV

Elementary school celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Lincoln Elementary in Grand Island hosted a community get together to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. September 15 marked the first day of the month long celebration. Fifty-four percent of Grand Island Public School students are of Hispanic descent. It honored the contributions of the Hispanic and Latin American communities. The event had a number of fun things for kids and parents to do. This was the first event of its kind for the school and the community support was strong.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

UNK holds off Washburn for road win

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press Release Courtesy of Kearney Athletics:. The No. 28/21 Nebraska Kearney football team scored 21 first half points, forced three late punts and had a game closing seven-minute drive to hold off No. 26/18 Washburn, 21-13, Saturday afternoon in Topeka, Kan. The Lopers (2-1) beat the...
TOPEKA, KS
NebraskaTV

New community playground could be useful during winter

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island community fieldhouse has a new playground for kids and it was installed right before the state fair. The indoor playground on the north side of the building featured enclosed climbing stairs, slides, bumpers, and some obstacle courses. The state fair said they saw the playground being used extensively by families and the city hoped the space will be put to good use in the coming months.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney, NE
NebraskaTV

Tri-Cities healthcare workers seeing more hospital violence

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The rate of violent crime in hospitals is on the rise. According to the International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety, recorded hospital incidents jumped 47% last year. Area hospitals across the tri-cities are seeing an upward trend of hospital violence. Grand Island's CHI St....
NORTH PLATTE, NE
NebraskaTV

Two Rivers: National Recovery Month

KEARNEY, Neb. — How do you talk to someone who is in recovery?. Hayley Jelinek with Two Rivers Public Health Department joined us with tips during National Recovery Month. One of the first things to remember is that people in recovery are given a lot of new information. Chances are, doctors and therapists have already provided the facts about addiction and recovery. Your loved one may also attend meetings that focus on the disease, as well as the solution to recovery.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Pioneer Village holds online auction for overstock items in museum

MINDEN, NEB. — A piece of history could be yours starting off at just one dollar. A total of 395 items are up for grabs at Harold Warp's Pioneer Village in Minden. "From one dollar at this point, all the way up to 250,000 for one specific item," said Andy Birdsell, a BigIron representative.
MINDEN, NE
NebraskaTV

Hastings names city administrator finalists

HASTINGS, Neb. — The City of Hastings has named the four finalist for the city administrator position. Shawn Metcalf, city manager and CEO for Rawlins, Wyoming. Eric Rindfleisch, city administrator for Onalaska, Wisconsin. Matthew Schmitz, director of community and economic development in Lansing, Kansas. The city council had narrowed...
HASTINGS, NE
#The U S Constitution#Kearney High School#Kearney Public Schools#Faith Christian School#Kearney Catholic School
NebraskaTV

September Events at the Minden Opera House

Concert begins at 7:00 pm on . For ticket information visit: www.mindenoperahouse.com. Artists, mother and son, Sondra Jonson and Joe McHale. September 24th from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Light refreshments will be served. Event is free and open to the public.
MINDEN, NE
NebraskaTV

Quick Bites: After School Banana Sushi

KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietician Kaiti George shares an easy after-school snack. Freeze Dried Strawberries (crushed) 1.Spread about 2 Tablespoons of peanut or nut butter all over the tortilla shell. 2.Peel and place banana into the center of the tortilla shell. 3.Tightly roll tortilla around the banana. 4.Slice into...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Pet of the Week: Ginger

KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Ginger at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hey everyone! My name is Ginger. I am a very unique girl here at KAAS. My tail is only about half the length of a regular cat tail. The staff at KAAS aren’t sure why, it could be a birth defect or a healed past injury. Another interesting feature of mine is the extra toes on my front paws! They look just like thumbs. Aside from my physical features, I have a very unique personality as well! When I first came to the shelter, I hid under my blanket and rarely showed my face. Everyone thought I was shy or scared, but really I just enjoy being in my own little cave (and I wouldn’t mind sharing that space with you!). I would make a great addition to most families, though I'd prefer a quieter, more laid back lifestyle. If you’re looking for a quirky kitty like no other, you’ve come to the right place! Call or stop by the Kearney shelter to meet me!"
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney City Council approves airport expansion bid

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Kearney City Council approved a bid to expand the Kearney Regional Airport. The council voted Wednesday to approve a $4.7 million bid by RMV Construction to expand the airport after a previous bid of over $7 million was rejected earlier in the summer. The new...
KEARNEY, NE
News Break
NebraskaTV

BREAKING: Lexington murder suspect found not guilty

LEXINGTON, Neb. — Francisco Hernandez-Corona has been found not guilty of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in the 2021 shooting death of Marcus Keyser in Lexington. NTV News will provide more information on this when it becomes available.
LEXINGTON, NE
NebraskaTV

Semi driver hospitalized following crash Thursday on I-80 near Gothenburg

GOTHENBURG, Neb. — A semi driver remains hospitalized after it took first responders nearly two hours to extricate him following a crash Thursday afternoon on I-80 near Gothenburg. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, shortly before 4:30 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash in the median of...
GOTHENBURG, NE
NebraskaTV

Farming Today with KRVN, September 15, 2022

HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN is out at Husker Harvest Days, where ag producers are getting to experience the latest ag tech. Jack Keating with Corral Technologies has more on invisible fencing for cattle.
HALL COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

Day 4: Francisco Hernandez-Corona Murder Trial

LEXINGTON, Neb. — Thursday marked day four of a murder trial stemming from a drive-by shooting incident that took place July 2021. Key witnesses took the stand Wednesday, in the murder trial of Francisco Hernandez-Corona. He is charged with first degree murder and a weapons count in the shooting death of Marcus Keyser in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, NE
NebraskaTV

Scam Alert: Payroll scam targeting local businesses

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is alerting people to a scam impacting local businesses and payroll departments. Authorities said many payroll departments have been getting phishing emails that impersonate staff, asking them to change direct deposit information. If payroll does change banking information, then the paychecks...
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE

