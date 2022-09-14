KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Ginger at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hey everyone! My name is Ginger. I am a very unique girl here at KAAS. My tail is only about half the length of a regular cat tail. The staff at KAAS aren’t sure why, it could be a birth defect or a healed past injury. Another interesting feature of mine is the extra toes on my front paws! They look just like thumbs. Aside from my physical features, I have a very unique personality as well! When I first came to the shelter, I hid under my blanket and rarely showed my face. Everyone thought I was shy or scared, but really I just enjoy being in my own little cave (and I wouldn’t mind sharing that space with you!). I would make a great addition to most families, though I'd prefer a quieter, more laid back lifestyle. If you’re looking for a quirky kitty like no other, you’ve come to the right place! Call or stop by the Kearney shelter to meet me!"

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO