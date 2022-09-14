Read full article on original website
Two dead following crash in Polk County
OSCEOLA, Neb. — Authorities said a crash in Polk County near Osceola Friday morning has left two people dead. According to Polk County Sheriff Dwaine Ladwig, authorities were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 81/92 between Q and R Roads, east of Osceola. Ladwig said a pickup driven...
Omaha man charged with attempted murder following York stabbing
YORK, Neb. — An Omaha man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing early Wednesday morning in York. Sergio Mier Torres, 49, is charged in York County Court with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. According to an...
Illinois woman arrested after traffic stop near York finds 10 pounds of meth, gun
YORK, Neb. — An Illinois woman is behind bars after Nebraska State Patrol troopers found 10 pounds of suspected meth and a handgun in her vehicle during a traffic stop on I-80 near York. Monica Morales, 31, of Mount Prospect, Ill., was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession with...
Tri-Cities healthcare workers seeing more hospital violence
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The rate of violent crime in hospitals is on the rise. According to the International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety, recorded hospital incidents jumped 47% last year. Area hospitals across the tri-cities are seeing an upward trend of hospital violence. Grand Island's CHI St....
Sports Extra: Friday, September 16 (Part two)
KEARNEY. Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 46, Homer 13. Omaha Bryan 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0 (Forfeit)
Band Day helps schools prepare for parade season
KEARNEY, Neb. — Music filled the air Saturday morning in Kearney as bands from as far as Ogallala and Lincoln came to play in UNK's Band Day parade. “This is one of our most exciting events of the year," exclaimed Brian Alber, associate professor of bands at UNK. One...
Pet of the Week: Ginger
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Ginger at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hey everyone! My name is Ginger. I am a very unique girl here at KAAS. My tail is only about half the length of a regular cat tail. The staff at KAAS aren’t sure why, it could be a birth defect or a healed past injury. Another interesting feature of mine is the extra toes on my front paws! They look just like thumbs. Aside from my physical features, I have a very unique personality as well! When I first came to the shelter, I hid under my blanket and rarely showed my face. Everyone thought I was shy or scared, but really I just enjoy being in my own little cave (and I wouldn’t mind sharing that space with you!). I would make a great addition to most families, though I'd prefer a quieter, more laid back lifestyle. If you’re looking for a quirky kitty like no other, you’ve come to the right place! Call or stop by the Kearney shelter to meet me!"
New community playground could be useful during winter
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island community fieldhouse has a new playground for kids and it was installed right before the state fair. The indoor playground on the north side of the building featured enclosed climbing stairs, slides, bumpers, and some obstacle courses. The state fair said they saw the playground being used extensively by families and the city hoped the space will be put to good use in the coming months.
Two Rivers: National Recovery Month
KEARNEY, Neb. — How do you talk to someone who is in recovery?. Hayley Jelinek with Two Rivers Public Health Department joined us with tips during National Recovery Month. One of the first things to remember is that people in recovery are given a lot of new information. Chances are, doctors and therapists have already provided the facts about addiction and recovery. Your loved one may also attend meetings that focus on the disease, as well as the solution to recovery.
Pioneer Village holds online auction for overstock items in museum
MINDEN, NEB. — A piece of history could be yours starting off at just one dollar. A total of 395 items are up for grabs at Harold Warp's Pioneer Village in Minden. "From one dollar at this point, all the way up to 250,000 for one specific item," said Andy Birdsell, a BigIron representative.
Elementary school celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Lincoln Elementary in Grand Island hosted a community get together to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. September 15 marked the first day of the month long celebration. Fifty-four percent of Grand Island Public School students are of Hispanic descent. It honored the contributions of the Hispanic and Latin American communities. The event had a number of fun things for kids and parents to do. This was the first event of its kind for the school and the community support was strong.
Spray drone brings innovation to the farm
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Husker Harvest Days has demonstrated tractors that drive themselves and now drones take to the sky, spraying fields while farmers enjoy a cup of coffee. Jim Love of Beck's Hybrids said the company works with Hylio spray drones. He said they do all the planning...
