Blackfoot, ID

Experience Rexburg teaches residents about the community

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- Businesses and community members gathered in Porter Park to showcase Rexburg’s growth and show the new college students what their adopted community has to offer. Luke Saunders, a first semester student at BYU-I, says event was a chance to learn outside of the classroom. “I have...
REXBURG, ID
Help “Fill the Boot” Saturday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – You may have noticed firefighters out at a busy intersection Friday. The Bonneville County Fire District’s Ammon Division is taking part in the Fill the Boot campaign. The program raises money for the muscular dystrophy association. Firefighters were at the intersection of 17th...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Blackfoot, ID
Idaho Falls Chamber CEO resigns

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new CEO. Chip Schwarze resigned as CEO on Friday, according to a news release from the Chamber. The reason for his resignation was not specified. “We at the Chamber are grateful to Chip for his leadership...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Walk to end Alzheimers raises funds for a future without the disease

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Idaho Falls’s Snake River Landing hosted the walk to end Alzheiners Saturday morning. Many were in attendance because of their personal connection to the disease. “My mother had a severe form of dementia…as a family member you know it’s a whole different story so it...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho Falls annual bike social to highlight community built bike park

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s time to get on those bikes for the annual Idaho Falls Bike Social at Gem Lake Bike Park on Saturday. The family-friendly event from 5 to 8:30 p.m. will highlight the work on Idaho Falls’ newest bike park while getting the community to come together. The free event will include live music, food trucks, beverages for all ages, free bike rides for the kids, raffle prizes (including a bike) and more.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Images of Pocatello wanted for City’s Comprehensive Plan

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello invites community members to submit their favorite images of Pocatello for possible use in the Comprehensive Plan. To submit a photo, click on the “SHARE A PHOTOGRAPH” icon displayed on the City’s home page at Pocatello.us. The City’s...
POCATELLO, ID
Local “Miracle Man” recognized at Rexburg Rush triathlon

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Tri-peaks events brought back the Rexburg rush Saturday, for the first time in roughly 8 years. Many hardworking triathletes were there to participate and be recognized for their efforts in completing the triathlon. And at the finish line to congratulate them – a familiar face, Rod Hutchins.
REXBURG, ID
Pocatello man located after getting stuck during fishing trip

A Pocatello man was rescued late Tuesday night after being stuck in the mud during a fishing trip in the mountains about 30 miles east of Blackfoot, authorities say. According to Lt. Jeremy Hook from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday of a gentleman stuck in the Brush Creek area, and authorities were told the man may have been having health issues.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho Man Gets 13 Months In Prison For Owning One Of These

If you want to stay out of prison, don't do things that are illegal. Pretty simple, right? You'd think so, but for one Idaho man, that lesson didn't seem to stick. Ryan Arthur of Pocatello just got sentenced to spend 13 months in federal prison, which would lead one to assume he did something pretty heinous, right? Well, he did something he wasn't supposed to do, but you're totally within your legal rights to do. It's not as confusing as it sounds, trust us.
IDAHO STATE
Woman hospitalized after Idaho Falls man reportedly beat, choked her

A woman was rushed to a hospital Tuesday via ambulance after a man reportedly attacked her in her home. The victim was covered with blood when she spoke to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy, reportedly telling them she was attacked by Timothy Thiel, 30. The affidavit said she was nauseous and vomited while speaking to the deputy.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Voluneers needed for AARP Foundation Tax-Aide

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is looking to expand its team of volunteers for the upcoming tax season. Tax-Aide offers free tax preparation and assistance to anyone, especially those 50 and older, who can’t afford a tax preparation service. Volunteers make a difference in their...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Meet the reporter who confronted Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell

Even though East Idaho News was founded only seven years ago, this Idaho Falls-based news outlet quickly became well known in the West, especially for its coverage of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Vallow’s children, went missing in September 2019. Their bodies were later found...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

