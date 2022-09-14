Read full article on original website
kidnewsradio.com
Experience Rexburg teaches residents about the community
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- Businesses and community members gathered in Porter Park to showcase Rexburg’s growth and show the new college students what their adopted community has to offer. Luke Saunders, a first semester student at BYU-I, says event was a chance to learn outside of the classroom. “I have...
kidnewsradio.com
Help “Fill the Boot” Saturday
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – You may have noticed firefighters out at a busy intersection Friday. The Bonneville County Fire District’s Ammon Division is taking part in the Fill the Boot campaign. The program raises money for the muscular dystrophy association. Firefighters were at the intersection of 17th...
kidnewsradio.com
Monthly ‘Untamed Art’ class helps raise money for Zoo Idaho’s School Outreach program
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Zoo Idaho’s August Untamed Art event raised enough money to help sponsor 18 school outreach classes. Each monthly event is themed, and August was Bob Ross-style painting with almost two dozen participants. Untamed Art helps to provide free programming to schools that cannot afford...
eastidahonews.com
A Feel Good Friday surprise for this 81-year-old who has helped at the fair for over five decades
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. The Eastern Idaho State Fair wrapped up last week and one of the longest-running leaders retired after more than...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls Chamber CEO resigns
IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new CEO. Chip Schwarze resigned as CEO on Friday, according to a news release from the Chamber. The reason for his resignation was not specified. “We at the Chamber are grateful to Chip for his leadership...
kidnewsradio.com
Walk to end Alzheimers raises funds for a future without the disease
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Idaho Falls’s Snake River Landing hosted the walk to end Alzheiners Saturday morning. Many were in attendance because of their personal connection to the disease. “My mother had a severe form of dementia…as a family member you know it’s a whole different story so it...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho Falls annual bike social to highlight community built bike park
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s time to get on those bikes for the annual Idaho Falls Bike Social at Gem Lake Bike Park on Saturday. The family-friendly event from 5 to 8:30 p.m. will highlight the work on Idaho Falls’ newest bike park while getting the community to come together. The free event will include live music, food trucks, beverages for all ages, free bike rides for the kids, raffle prizes (including a bike) and more.
kidnewsradio.com
Images of Pocatello wanted for City’s Comprehensive Plan
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello invites community members to submit their favorite images of Pocatello for possible use in the Comprehensive Plan. To submit a photo, click on the “SHARE A PHOTOGRAPH” icon displayed on the City’s home page at Pocatello.us. The City’s...
Court dismisses Idaho GOP lawsuit against Bonneville County organization
BOISE, Idaho — The lawsuit filed less than a week before the primary election by the Idaho Republican Party and then-Chairman Tom Luna against the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee has been dismissed. The Idaho GOP's lawsuit accused the Bonneville County organization of violating party bylaws and state election...
kidnewsradio.com
Local “Miracle Man” recognized at Rexburg Rush triathlon
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Tri-peaks events brought back the Rexburg rush Saturday, for the first time in roughly 8 years. Many hardworking triathletes were there to participate and be recognized for their efforts in completing the triathlon. And at the finish line to congratulate them – a familiar face, Rod Hutchins.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho State Trooper Who Was Struck by Vehicle Earlier This Month Out of ICU, Continues to Make 'Remarkable' Progress
IDAHO FALLS - The Idaho State Police Trooper who was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle earlier this month continues to make remarkable progress. According to the latest update from the ISP, Sgt. Wendler was recently moved out of ICU and is able to walk short distances. "He...
U-pick Red Barn’s special needs day
Saturday is the opening day for U-pick Red Barn's Halloween season, but there was still plenty of fun held at the barn Friday. The post U-pick Red Barn’s special needs day appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Group rescued after getting stuck in remote area of Bingham County
BLACKFOOT – A man is safely reunited with his family after getting stuck in a remote area of Bingham County. Lt. Jeremy Hook with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com a man got stuck in the Brush Creek area Tuesday night. James Burt, 85, had gone there...
Post Register
Pocatello man located after getting stuck during fishing trip
A Pocatello man was rescued late Tuesday night after being stuck in the mud during a fishing trip in the mountains about 30 miles east of Blackfoot, authorities say. According to Lt. Jeremy Hook from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday of a gentleman stuck in the Brush Creek area, and authorities were told the man may have been having health issues.
It wasn't easy, but determined Highland wins 12th consecutive rivalry game over Pocatello
POCATELLO, Idaho - Heading into their rivalry game against fourth-ranked Highland (5A) - No. 2 Pocatello (4A) was the one with the winning record. In fact, many fans thought this might be the year the Thunder broke through in the "Black and Blue Bowl" for the first time since 2010. Not ...
Idaho Man Gets 13 Months In Prison For Owning One Of These
If you want to stay out of prison, don't do things that are illegal. Pretty simple, right? You'd think so, but for one Idaho man, that lesson didn't seem to stick. Ryan Arthur of Pocatello just got sentenced to spend 13 months in federal prison, which would lead one to assume he did something pretty heinous, right? Well, he did something he wasn't supposed to do, but you're totally within your legal rights to do. It's not as confusing as it sounds, trust us.
Post Register
Woman hospitalized after Idaho Falls man reportedly beat, choked her
A woman was rushed to a hospital Tuesday via ambulance after a man reportedly attacked her in her home. The victim was covered with blood when she spoke to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy, reportedly telling them she was attacked by Timothy Thiel, 30. The affidavit said she was nauseous and vomited while speaking to the deputy.
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello woman who birthed a baby addicted to opioids expected to plead guilty
POCATELLO — A woman who gave birth to a baby addicted to heroin is expected to plead guilty to injuring a child. Lydia Anna Hernandez, 33, has agreed to plead guilty to the felony charge, according to court documents. Hernandez was arrested in August following a months-long investigation. The...
kidnewsradio.com
Voluneers needed for AARP Foundation Tax-Aide
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is looking to expand its team of volunteers for the upcoming tax season. Tax-Aide offers free tax preparation and assistance to anyone, especially those 50 and older, who can’t afford a tax preparation service. Volunteers make a difference in their...
deseret.com
Meet the reporter who confronted Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell
Even though East Idaho News was founded only seven years ago, this Idaho Falls-based news outlet quickly became well known in the West, especially for its coverage of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Vallow’s children, went missing in September 2019. Their bodies were later found...
