Motorcycle crash kills 1 in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a motorcycle crash Friday night in Anderson County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on South McDuffie Street Extension. Troopers said a motorcyclist was traveling north when a vehicle going in the opposite direction made a turn in front of […]
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim of deadly motorcycle wreck in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died in a wreck along South McDuffie Street Extension and Winston Drive on Friday night. According to a release, the victim was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle north along South McDuffie Street Extension....
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Fatal collision in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fatal collision in Laurens County. Officials say the person was driving a BMW motorcycle when they veered off of Hwy. 72 Eastbound and hit a tree. Officials say he was dead at the...
WYFF4.com
Motorcyclist dies in Anderson County crash, coroner says
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's office says a motorcyclist is dead after a crash. The crash happened around 8:50 Friday night on South McDuffie Street Extension. The coroner identified the victim as Frederick Arthur Patterson, of Townville. The coroner says Patterson was traveling north on South...
Anderson Co. man dies after being hit by falling tree
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pendleton man died Friday after he was hit by a falling tree. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office responded to Olden Porter Road around 2:30 p.m. in reference to a person injured by a falling tree. Investigators learned a man was clearing out trees and brush with a tractor when […]
Pedestrian killed in hit and run in Greenville
A pedestrian is dead after a hit and run in the Upstate on Friday. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased as, 79 year old Beatrice Miller of Taylors.
FOX Carolina
Pendleton man dies after being hit by falling tree
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man in Pendleton died on Friday after he was struck by a falling tree, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office. The victim was helping to clear out trees and brush with a tractor at a property along Olden Porter Road when the incident occurred, causing severe head trauma.
FOX Carolina
Crash involving multiple cars causes backup on I-85S in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash involving multiple cars on I-85 in Spartanburg County. The crash happened at 6:47 a.m. on I-85 south near exit 66, according to troopers. Highway Patrol said there are injuries. Stay tuned as...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim in hit-and-run accident in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person died after they were hit by a car on Friday afternoon. The coroner said the accident when 79-year-old Beatrice Miller was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of the Millennium Medical Campus on Innovation Drive.
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Greenville parking lot
A woman was killed during a hit and run in a parking lot Friday afternoon in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teen in Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Deputies say 17-year-old Ze-Chariah Henry was last seen around her home on Dobbins Bridge Road on Saturday, Sept. 3. Deputies are asking for residents in Greenville and Laurens County to be on the...
WLTX.com
Authorities identify pilot recovered from Lake Hartwell days after deadly crash
HART COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have recovered the body of a pilot who crashed into a major border lake between South Carolina and Georgia over the weekend. The Hart County, Georgia Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that the body of 55-year-old Todd Jeffrey Carrell had been recovered from Lake Hartwell the previous evening around 6 p.m.
1 dead in crash on Greenville Co. highway
One person died Wednesday morning in a crash in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Passenger dies after driver hits fence in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a driver ran off the road and hit a fence. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 4:00 p.m. on White Horse Road Extension on Wednesday. The driver of a Honda SUV traveled...
Three separate fatal crashes in the Upstate Wednesday
Traveling on Upstate highways continues to be treacherous. Three separate but fatal crashes were reported Wednesday, two in Greenville County and the other in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
Coroner responding to deadly crash in Pendleton
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is responding to a deadly crash in Pendleton. The crash happened on Wednesday just before noon on Liberty Highway near Allgood Road, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol said the road is blocked in this area. At...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash on Wade Hampton Blvd.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on a busy highway Wednesday morning. Just before 7 a.m., a Chevrolet pickup truck was driving on Wade Hampton Boulevard, turned left onto a private driveway, and was hit by a motorcyclist.
SCHP responds to crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash in Spartanburg. Troopers said the crash happened at 5:11 a.m. on Highway 101 near Crepe Myrtle Drive. First responders are at the scene and the crash has injuries. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. deputies arrest suspect in shooting
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place Friday morning. The 911 call came in just before 10:30 a.m. regarding a man who had been shot, according to the Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived at the home along Ben Hamby Lane, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
WYFF4.com
Highway 14 bridge closed by South Carolina Department of Transportation
GREER, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation has closed the Highway 14 bridge in Landrum, according to the Gowensville Fire Department. This is the bridge just west (northbound toward Landrum) of Highway 414. "This was done very quickly with little notification," the fire department posted on Facebook.
