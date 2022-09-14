ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Actor Kelsey Grammer visits Barton Orchards in Poughkeepsie to lend support after fire

By , and News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M5b4f_0hvcbDkd00

Actor and local beermaker Kelsey Grammer visited Barton Orchards following the fire that damaged several buildings last month.

Grammer visited Barton Orchards Tuesday to lend support in their recovery.

He visited for 1 1/2 hours and chatted with guests, poured beer and answered questions.

"When I heard that they got this issue, it became absolutely natural to come...friends support friends," he said.

Peter Barton says the orchard is still actively recovering.

Temporary tents are now set up next to the ashes of the lost buildings, with benches, a bar, concessions and a stage.

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 WPDH

7 Great Hudson Valley Cheeseburger Spots

Looking for a great cheeseburger in the Hudson Valley? We've got you covered. Ah, the cheeseburger. America's favorite sandwich with a slice of cheese. The cheeseburger is so loved, that there is even a National Cheeseburger Day celebrated each year in September. So many great options around the Hudson Valley area to find a great cheeseburger.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Free Rock Concert to Celebrate Hudson Valley Heroes

It seems like we can’t agree on anything. Not you and me, but we as a country. Some people are for war, others against it. Some people lean to the left, others to the right. It’s always been that way, but the past few years have been even worse when it comes to talking about our differences. If there is one thing we should be able to agree on it’s that our veterans and first responders are heroes.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poughkeepsie, NY
Entertainment
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Top Rated Restaurant Opening New BBQ Joint in Fishkill, NY

Signs promoting a new restaurant coming to East Fishkill have got a lot of people curious about the new eatery. What is it and what kind of food do they offer?. The Hudson Valley isn't short on amazing restaurants and bars. We're about to get one more very soon. If you've been driving in downtown East Fishkill then you may have noticed a massive sign in front of a building that is currently being renovated. The sign on Main Street says 'Beast Fishkill' and it has a lot of residents wondering what the place is about.
FISHKILL, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Was a Coywolf Spotted on 9D in Beacon, NY?

One Hudson Valley resident shared a video on social media recently that had many people wondering if a coywolf was spotted in Dutchess County. On September 10th, Becky Lou Gordon shared a video in a Beacon-based Facebook group and wrote:. Coywolf spotted on 9D by the volunteer fire department today!...
BEACON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelsey Grammer
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Sullivan County, NY Restaurant Closing for Good

Many residents are upset by the news. It's never good when we hear a local business is closing its doors for good. Not all reasons are bad though, it can be because someone is retiring and will be moving on to the next phase of their life. A beloved restaurant owner in Sullivan County recently announced that he will be closing his restaurant, but it will be for one of those good reasons and he will soon be enjoying the retired life.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Driving Drunk In Newburgh With 3 Children In Car

A Connecticut man was charged after police said he drove drunk in the Hudson Valley with three children in the car. A state trooper in Orange County saw an eastbound 2003 Ford Taurus on I-84 in Newburgh that was in violation of vehicle and traffic laws at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, New York State Police reported.
NEWBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Actor#Orchard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsTimes

Johnny Depp to play alongside Jeff Beck at Port Chester concerts

After previously announcing a pair of shows at Port Chester's Capitol Theatre earlier this month, English guitarist Jeff Beck has revealed that he will be joined by actor and musician Johnny Depp at both Port Chester shows on Oct. 7 and 8. The Capitol Theatre announced on Friday via social...
PORT CHESTER, NY
News 12

News 12

107K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy