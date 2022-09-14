Actor Kelsey Grammer visits Barton Orchards in Poughkeepsie to lend support after fire

Actor and local beermaker Kelsey Grammer visited Barton Orchards following the fire that damaged several buildings last month.

Grammer visited Barton Orchards Tuesday to lend support in their recovery.

He visited for 1 1/2 hours and chatted with guests, poured beer and answered questions.

"When I heard that they got this issue, it became absolutely natural to come...friends support friends," he said.

Peter Barton says the orchard is still actively recovering.

Temporary tents are now set up next to the ashes of the lost buildings, with benches, a bar, concessions and a stage.