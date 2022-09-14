Read full article on original website
A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with an armed street robbery that took place last month. On August 28, 2022, at about 11:45 p.m., Burbank Police responded to McCambridge Park (1515 North Glenoaks Boulevard), regarding a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. Five victims told officers they were congregating in the parking lot off Andover Drive when they were approached by a man, who produced a handgun and demanded their personal property. Fearing for their lives, the victims complied with the suspect’s demands, turned over their personal property, and fled.
