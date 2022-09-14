Read full article on original website
fox40jackson.com
NYC mother arraigned in Coney Island drowning deaths
A New York City mother was arraigned on murder charges Friday after being charged with drowning her three children at the Coney Island beach. Erin Merdy, 30, was arraigned remotely from the hospital where she was sent for a psychiatric evaluation. Her attorney from Brooklyn Defender Services told The Associated...
NYC man admits to brutally killing mom so he could collect inheritance sooner: DA
Jared Eng, 25, pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree and is facing at least 18 years in prison for his role in the crime, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.
Family trying to get comatose brother back to NY
The family of a New York man is asking for help with trying to get their loved one home. Melson Garcia, 29, of Jamaica, Queens, suffered a medical emergency while on vacation in the Dominican Republic.
NYPD: 24-year-old shot to death in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- The search is on Saturday for a gunman after a 24-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Brooklyn. It happened at around 3 a.m. on Glenwood Road in East Flatbush. We're told a 29-year-old was also shot and rushed to the hospital in stable condition. Police did not immediately release information about any suspects or a motive.
TODAY.com
Disturbing video shows man with an ax ‘menacing' customers at New York McDonald’s
One man in New York City was arrested on Friday, Sept. 16 after “menacing” customers at a McDonald’s, which included using a small ax, according to police. A graphic video of the incident was captured and published on TikTok. After seemingly being taken down, it was reposted and circulated on Twitter, which captured two minutes of the incident between the man and several patrons at the fast food chain. The video, which has so far amassed more than 14 million views, depicted several incidents, including a series of fights as well as destruction of property.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ax-wielding man threatens patrons in NYC McDonald's
A man was captured on video Friday wildly swinging an ax at patrons in McDonald's in New York City. Michael Palacios, 31, was inside the Delancey Street McDonald’s just before 2:30 a.m. early Friday with his yellow bike when he got into a shouting match with four other men. The video recording their interaction begins just as Palacios leaps over a trash can to yell closer into their faces. The person taping is just far enough away to not quite capture what the men are arguing about.
Girl, 9, hit by car on sidewalk in Brooklyn dies: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 9-year-old died after being hit by a car while she was on the sidewalk Friday, police said. The NYPD got a call around 2:30 p.m. that someone was hit near East 12 Street and Sheepshead Bay Road. According to officials, a 35-year-old woman was driving her Nissan Murano southbound on […]
NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder
A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
NBC New York
Mom in Kids' NYC Beach Drownings Remanded, Faces Up to 3 Life Sentences if Convicted
The Brooklyn mother accused of murdering her three young children, drowning them in the waters off Coney Island with depraved indifference to their welfare, was remanded after a brief bedside arraignment Friday at the hospital where she has been in custody since the deaths earlier this week. Erin Merdy answered...
2 shot, 1 fatally, during Brooklyn car deal gone wrong
Two men were shot, one fatally, in East Flatbush early Saturday morning while trying to sell an SUV, according to police. The victims had agreed to meet with two men to sell a gray Toyota Rav 4.
Daughter accused of killing mom; charges in crash that hurt EMT: Staten Island’s crime stories of the week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Here is a look at the most significant headlines in criminal justice the past seven days:. A judge ordered a psychological examination for a 40-year-old Huguenot woman accused of strangling her mother after the defendant displayed unusual behavior in a bizarre court appearance Wednesday afternoon.
fox5ny.com
Paralyzed cop still serves NYC in uniform
In 2007, Detective Scot Abrams was in an on-duty accident that paralyzed the left side of his body. After a dozen surgeries and a lot of hard work, Abrams is able to walk using a leg brace and a cane. He will be participating in this year's Tunnel to Towers 5K. His wife and son will help Abrams get him to the finish line in his wheelchair.
Coney Island Mother In Psych Ward After Allegedly Drowning Her 3 Children
A Brooklyn, New York, mother remained at NYU Langone hospital for a psychiatric evaluation Tuesday after she was suspected of drowning her three children. The three children identified as Zachary Merdy, 7, Lilana Merdy, 4, and three-month-old, Oliver Bondarev, were found unresponsive on the shoreline near the Coney Island boardwalk after a three-hour police search. Officers found the mother soaking wet and walking despondently in the sand nearby, barefoot and wearing a bathrobe. After being transported to Coney Island Hospital later that morning, all three children were pronounced dead.
2 men shot in Brooklyn while trying to rent car: NYPD
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died and another man was injured in a shooting in Brooklyn, police said on Saturday. The men, ages 24 and 29, were on Glenwood Road near Brooklyn Avenue to rent a car to someone at around 2:40 a.m., police said. Two men approached them and fired multiple rounds, […]
Child dies in Queens house fire; 2 adults injured: NYPD
COLLEGE POINT, Queens (PIX11) — An 8-year-old girl died after a fire broke out in a residential building in Queens on Saturday, police said. The FDNY responded to the fire on the third floor of a three-story building on 130th Street near 23rd Avenue at around 7:40 a.m. The girl suffered from smoke inhalation and […]
fox5ny.com
Armed man in Scream mask robs NYC store
NEW YORK - A man carrying what looked like an assault rifle and wearing a Scream mask was among three men wanted for robbing a Queens store. It happened Wednesday afternoon on 109th Ave. in Ozone Park. The NYPD says the three men armed jumped out of a car and...
Man accused of killing 3 family members in Queens home: sources
SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A man who was nabbed in Maine is accused of killing three family members in a Queens home, including a woman he had been dating, according to police and law enforcement sources. Travis Blake, 29, was officially charged Friday with three counts of manslaughter in the slayings of his former […]
Man gets prison time for stealing luxury watches in 11 robberies
A man who was part of a crew that stole luxury watches during robberies in New York City and New Jersey has been sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison. Victor Rivera, 31, of Brooklyn, New York, was also ordered to pay $1,380,800 in restitution and $1,380,800 in forfeiture, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said in a statement.
9-year-old pedestrian killed by driver in Brooklyn: police
A 9-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in Sheepshead Bay on Friday, according to police. A 35-year-old woman driving an SUV was reportedly turning into a driveway on 12th Street near Gravesend Neck Road.
Caught on camera: Man steals 82-year-old's cellphone in SoHo
NEW YORK - Police are trying to find the man who stole an 82-year-old's cellphone right out of his hands in SoHo.It happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday near Prince Street and Thompson Street.Video shows the 82-year-old sitting on the stoop of a building, looking at his cellphone, when a man pushing a bicycle approaches him and appears to speak to him.Moments later, the man grabs the 82-year-old's cellphone out of his hand, then gets on his bike and rides away.Police say the victim was not injured.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
