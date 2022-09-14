Read full article on original website
Marion Co., West Virginia, officials believe county primed for economic development
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Among a record number of ribbon cuttings held by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, the ongoing development at the Middletown Commons and more, Marion County officials are optimistic about the current state of economic development, believing the county is in a prime position going forward.
Students at University High School in Morgantown, West Virginia, to run coffee shop
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — What better way to learn how to run a business than doing it?. University High School students will get to do just that after the Monongalia County Board of Education approved a contract that will allow the school to partner with The Coffee Tree Roasters Corp. to open a coffee shop inside UHS.
Economic impact of North Central West Virginia Airport expected to grow with expansion projects
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — North Central West Virginia Airport remains one of the primary drivers of the Harrison County economy. The airport, and the collection of aerospace-related businesses located on its campus, have an overall annual economic impact of more than $1.1 billion on the surrounding region — a figure that’s only expected to grow once its new terminal building is completed.
0917 C.J. Donaldson breaks loose
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Necessity, they say, is the mother of invention.
Tina Dian Stadin Paugh
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Tina Dian Stadin Paugh, age 74, of Clarksburg, WV, passed awa…
East Fairmont, Lincoln face southern foes in volleyball quad
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Cardinal Conference reigned supreme in the East Fairmont quad of the Big 10-Cardinal Challenge Saturday, but East Fairmont and Lincoln each had their high moments and gained valuable experience. Nitro and Scott traveled from the southern part of the state and didn’t drop...
Parade, live music highlight Lost Creek (West Virginia) Community Festival
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Summer temperatures may be quickly drawing to a close, but the outdoor fun continued Saturday at the 2022 Lost Creek Community Festival. Food and craft vendors lined Railroad Street outside the Lost Creek Community Building opposite a stage for live music. Inflatables and a rock-climbing setup were available for the youth in attendance.
Birth announcements
JACKSON-HELSLEY — A daughter Hazeleigh Grace Jackson-Helsley, was born Sept. 6, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Desirae Jackson and Nathan Helsley of Clarksburg. Maternal grandparent is Evelyn Crayton of Clarksburg. Paternal grandparents are Rachel Kesling, Clarksburg, and Billy Helsley, Clarksburg. MORRIS — A daughter, Aspen Josephine Morris,...
Betty Jane Ribas
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Betty Jane Ribas, loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on September 16, 2022. She was a resident of the Bridgeport Health Care Center for the past three years. Betty was born in Clarksburg, WV, on July 21, 1927,...
Dorothy June Murphy Rader
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Dorothy June Murphy Rader, 80, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at her home in Bridgeport and entered her Heavenly Home into the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on February...
Donnie Davisson, Sept 2022
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Summer temperatures may be quickly drawing to a close, but the…
Donaldson, Mathis piled up rushing TDs, WVU whips Towson
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — On a day when West Virginia held a ceremony to honor some of its greatest offensive players, the Mountaineers put together their best showing in a year. Tony Mathis rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns, CJ Donaldson ran for 101 yards and three scores,...
Glenville State earns 2nd victory; rest of area MEC teams still winless
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State opened a 31-10 halftime lead and added two more touchdowns in the third quarter to run away with a 45-17 home victory over UNC Pembroke on Saturday afternoon. Glenville State held a 564 to 285 advantage in total offense in the victory,...
Garrison Mathis Mayle
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — It is with broken hearts that we announce Garrison Mathis Mayle…
Tayshaun Yates gains a first down for the battlers.JPG
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State opened a 31-10 halftime lead and added two more…
WVU has discovered a star in CJ Donaldson
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Necessity, they say, is the mother of invention. And so it is with West Virginia’s football team, which once again called upon the special skills of running back CJ Donaldson, who you may call “The Alphabet Man” if you prefer, to ignite what is rapidly evolving into a dangerous offense.
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Towson Tigers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More looks at an all-around sunny day at Mountaineer Field where WVU rolled Towson 65-7. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Delbert 'Carl' Jenkins
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Delbert “Carl” Jenkins, 73, of Lost Creek, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his residence with family by his side. He was born January 15, 1949, in Lost Creek, son of the late Earl Lee and Hattie Odessa Anderson Jenkins.
Property transfers
The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Darla K. Gant to Darla K. Gant and Savannah D. Gant, parcel in Clark-Clarksburg District, parent and child.
WVU women's soccer blanked by Georgetown
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The West Virginia University women’s soccer team completed its non-conference slate with a 2-0 loss to Georgetown at Shaw Field in Washington, D.C., on Saturday afternoon. Despite a seemingly even final box score, the Hoyas (4-1-3) broke through in the 34th minute and then added...
