myburbank.com
Burbank Police Log: August 29 – September 4
Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
myburbank.com
Letter to the Editor: Don’t let the Grinch ruin Burbank Pride
As President of Elevate Burbank, I experienced how City Staff creates obstacles for community organizations who want to have events in Burbank. Unfortunately this whole problem is happening again. Towards the beginning of this year, Elevate Burbank Board members joined the Burbank Pride Committee to help plan and organize the...
Some Regal, Edwards theaters in Orange County abruptly closed for good
Some ticketholders encountered a plot twist in real life when they arrived at the Regal theater they planned to watch a movie at, only to find it permanently closed.Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week, leading to the closure of two dozen movie theaters. Locations in Anaheim Hills, Irvine, and Calabasas are slated to close later this month, or have already closed.It was an unwelcome surprise to moviegoers in Anaheim Hills who had already bought tickets."Was kinda bummed, because I was going to do some kind of self-care kind of night and take time for myself," Amanda Ng said. Ng said she was notified of a refund through Fandango, but thought it might be a scam."We can't go to another theater, because its like a one night only thing," Rudger Cole said. "But it kind of sucks, because we kind of planned our day around this."Employees who remain at the shuttered theater say their jobs are now to clean the building out.
Malibrew: First brewery opens in Malibu
Malibu Brewing Company celebrates the grand opening of its taproom and eatery at Trancas Country Market By Emmanuel Luissi Special to The Malibu Times Malibu Brewing Company celebrated the grand opening of its taproom and eatery with dozens of locals and beer enjoyers on Tuesday, Sept. 6. With every seat taken throughout the afternoon and […] The post Malibrew: First brewery opens in Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Santa Clarita Radio
Fire At Santa Clarita Aquatic Center Quickly Extinguished
Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center Friday night. Around 11:20 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a structure fire at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center on the 20800 block of Centre Pointe Parkway, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. First...
Granada Hills homeowner sued for hoarding by L.A. County
Los Angeles County filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years, despite the property falling within the Los Angeles City limits.
localemagazine.com
From Tried-and-True to Hidden Gems, These Are the 9 Best Sushi Spots on the Westside of LA
If one thing’s certain, it’s that the Westside of Los Angeles is home to sandy beaches, amazing surf and stellar sushi. Whether you prefer traditional nigiri and sashimi or enjoy creative rolls with tasty twists, dining near the ocean means having access to some of the best seafood in the city. In addition to the fancier and more expensive spots, there are also some low-key joints that are sure to surprise you. From Santa Monica to Marina Del Rey, we’ve rounded up some of the best spots on the Westside of LA for sushi, sashimi and sake! Best Sushi Westside LA.
citywatchla.com
The Fall of Los Angeles
But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
Chotto Matte Coming to Beverly Hills in Early 2023
The company is also expanding to San Francisco's Union Square
Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Los Angeles
Locals discuss the faux pas that visitors often make in LA and what to do instead.
purewow.com
The 9 Best 24-Hour Restaurants in Los Angeles
No matter if you’re a night owl with cravings for Mexican or an early bird who wants an omelet before sunrise, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of the best 24-hour restaurants in Los Angeles. And in this town, that’s not always easy to find. With the potential for some cities like West Hollywood to expand their bar hours from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., late-night eats may become more in demand than ever. At the moment, however, they are few and far between, but we’ve done the grunt work and gathered nine great ones for you to visit.
Christian Galeno’s last day at 17 News before heading to LA
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday was 17 News reporter Christian Galeno’s last day before heading home to tell the stories of the communities in his native Los Angeles. Christian started at 17 News just over a year ago, arriving from KYMA-TV in Yuma, Arizona. But now he’ll be taking on a new challenge in Los […]
spectrumnews1.com
Traditional Danish pastries and princess cakes from Culver City bakery
CULVER CITY, Calif. — A local baker from Denmark opened Copenhagen Pastry 11 years ago to introduce Americans to the traditional Danish pastry. The bakery serves freshly made Danishes and cakes with the finest ingredients. Copenhagen Pastry is at 11113 Washington Blvd. Culver City, CA 90232.
Tacos Don Cuco Opening Third Location in La Verne
Owners expect to open the new restaurant by the end of October
GPI Companies Launches Nine Thousand One, New Ultra-Luxe Residential Development in Heart of Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- GPI Companies, a locally-based, full-service real estate investment, development, and operating firm, announced today that it has commenced leasing at Nine Thousand One, West Hollywood’s newest luxury mixed-used development. Located at 9001 Santa Monica Boulevard and envisioned as a refuge in a bustling city, Nine Thousand One is a five-story boutique building with 46 for-lease residences and 10,000 square feet of prime retail and restaurant space — all centrally located at the intersection of L.A.’s cultural and creative cores, where West Hollywood’s vibrant Design District meets the iconic boutiques, parks and galleries of Beverly Hills. High resolution renderings here. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915006040/en/ Nine Thousand One exterior rendering
WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street
Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita’s 27th Annual River Rally Draws Hundreds Of Volunteers
Santa Clarita’s 27th annual River Rally drew hundreds of volunteers from the community Saturday morning in an effort to clean up the Santa Clara Riverbed. The event kicked off on Saturday at 8 a.m., with volunteers signing in at the staging area under the Via Princessa bridge at the riverbed on Wiley Canyon Road.
foxla.com
RAT beach to stay closed as bacteria levels stay high
TORRANCE, Calif. - A portion of beach will remain closed in the Torrance area, Los Angeles County health officials announced Saturday, as bacteria levels remain high following a sewage spill earlier this month. RAT (Right After Torrance) Beach was closed back on Sept. 7, after 5,000 gallons of raw sewage...
signalscv.com
Working their way back To Santa Clarita: The Spinners
The Spinners are one of the most iconic and enduring groups in R&B history. With a towering legacy spanning over six decades, The Spinners have never lost their universal appeal — and they’re bringing it to a live performance at The Canyon Santa Clarita on Oct. 7. The...
