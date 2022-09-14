ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Comments / 0

Related
myburbank.com

Burbank Police Log: August 29 – September 4

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
BURBANK, CA
myburbank.com

Letter to the Editor: Don’t let the Grinch ruin Burbank Pride

As President of Elevate Burbank, I experienced how City Staff creates obstacles for community organizations who want to have events in Burbank. Unfortunately this whole problem is happening again. Towards the beginning of this year, Elevate Burbank Board members joined the Burbank Pride Committee to help plan and organize the...
BURBANK, CA
CBS LA

Some Regal, Edwards theaters in Orange County abruptly closed for good

Some ticketholders encountered a plot twist in real life when they arrived at the Regal theater they planned to watch a movie at, only to find it permanently closed.Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week, leading to the closure of two dozen movie theaters. Locations in Anaheim Hills, Irvine, and Calabasas are slated to close later this month, or have already closed.It was an unwelcome surprise to moviegoers in Anaheim Hills who had already bought tickets."Was kinda bummed, because I was going to do some kind of self-care kind of night and take time for myself," Amanda Ng said. Ng said she was notified of a refund through Fandango, but thought it might be a scam."We can't go to another theater, because its like a one night only thing," Rudger Cole said. "But it kind of sucks, because we kind of planned our day around this."Employees who remain at the shuttered theater say their jobs are now to clean the building out.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibrew: First brewery opens in Malibu

Malibu Brewing Company celebrates the grand opening of its taproom and eatery at Trancas Country Market By Emmanuel Luissi Special to The Malibu Times Malibu Brewing Company celebrated the grand opening of its taproom and eatery with dozens of locals and beer enjoyers on Tuesday, Sept. 6. With every seat taken throughout the afternoon and […] The post Malibrew: First brewery opens in Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Burbank, CA
Business
City
Burbank, CA
City
Toluca Lake, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Fire At Santa Clarita Aquatic Center Quickly Extinguished

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center Friday night. Around 11:20 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a structure fire at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center on the 20800 block of Centre Pointe Parkway, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. First...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
localemagazine.com

From Tried-and-True to Hidden Gems, These Are the 9 Best Sushi Spots on the Westside of LA

If one thing’s certain, it’s that the Westside of Los Angeles is home to sandy beaches, amazing surf and stellar sushi. Whether you prefer traditional nigiri and sashimi or enjoy creative rolls with tasty twists, dining near the ocean means having access to some of the best seafood in the city. In addition to the fancier and more expensive spots, there are also some low-key joints that are sure to surprise you. From Santa Monica to Marina Del Rey, we’ve rounded up some of the best spots on the Westside of LA for sushi, sashimi and sake! Best Sushi Westside LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

The Fall of Los Angeles

But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Milt Edie
purewow.com

The 9 Best 24-Hour Restaurants in Los Angeles

No matter if you’re a night owl with cravings for Mexican or an early bird who wants an omelet before sunrise, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of the best 24-hour restaurants in Los Angeles. And in this town, that’s not always easy to find. With the potential for some cities like West Hollywood to expand their bar hours from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., late-night eats may become more in demand than ever. At the moment, however, they are few and far between, but we’ve done the grunt work and gathered nine great ones for you to visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

Christian Galeno’s last day at 17 News before heading to LA

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday was 17 News reporter Christian Galeno’s last day before heading home to tell the stories of the communities in his native Los Angeles. Christian started at 17 News just over a year ago, arriving from KYMA-TV in Yuma, Arizona. But now he’ll be taking on a new challenge in Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Longevity
The Associated Press

GPI Companies Launches Nine Thousand One, New Ultra-Luxe Residential Development in Heart of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- GPI Companies, a locally-based, full-service real estate investment, development, and operating firm, announced today that it has commenced leasing at Nine Thousand One, West Hollywood’s newest luxury mixed-used development. Located at 9001 Santa Monica Boulevard and envisioned as a refuge in a bustling city, Nine Thousand One is a five-story boutique building with 46 for-lease residences and 10,000 square feet of prime retail and restaurant space — all centrally located at the intersection of L.A.’s cultural and creative cores, where West Hollywood’s vibrant Design District meets the iconic boutiques, parks and galleries of Beverly Hills. High resolution renderings here. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915006040/en/ Nine Thousand One exterior rendering
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street

Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
MONROVIA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita’s 27th Annual River Rally Draws Hundreds Of Volunteers

Santa Clarita’s 27th annual River Rally drew hundreds of volunteers from the community Saturday morning in an effort to clean up the Santa Clara Riverbed. The event kicked off on Saturday at 8 a.m., with volunteers signing in at the staging area under the Via Princessa bridge at the riverbed on Wiley Canyon Road.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

RAT beach to stay closed as bacteria levels stay high

TORRANCE, Calif. - A portion of beach will remain closed in the Torrance area, Los Angeles County health officials announced Saturday, as bacteria levels remain high following a sewage spill earlier this month. RAT (Right After Torrance) Beach was closed back on Sept. 7, after 5,000 gallons of raw sewage...
TORRANCE, CA
signalscv.com

Working their way back To Santa Clarita: The Spinners

The Spinners are one of the most iconic and enduring groups in R&B history. With a towering legacy spanning over six decades, The Spinners have never lost their universal appeal — and they’re bringing it to a live performance at The Canyon Santa Clarita on Oct. 7. The...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy