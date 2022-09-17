Multnomah County high school sports schedule and scores: Sept. 11-17
SUNDAY, SEPT. 11
No events.
MONDAY, SEPT. 12
Volleyball
Stayton def. Estacada 3-1 (25-14, 23-25, 25-12, 25-20)
Roosevelt def. Jefferson 3-2
McDaniel def. Lincoln 3-2
Franklin def. Benson 3-0
Wells def. Grant 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-19)
Oregon City def. St. Mary's 3-0 (25-18, 27-25, 25-7)
Valley Catholic def. De La Salle North Catholic 3-0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-10)
Vernonia def. Mannahouse Christian 3-0 (25-12, 26-24, 25-23)
Catlin Gabel def. Portland Adventist 3-0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-20)
Knappa def. Portland Christian 3-0 (24-26, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21)
Boys soccer
Portland Adventist 2, Banks 0
Mannahouse Christian 11, Faith Bible JV 4
Riverdale 4, Taft 0
Westview 2, Centennial 0
Aloha 5, Barlow 0
Hillsboro 1, David Douglas 1
Gresham 5, Southridge 1
Sandy 1, Newberg 0
Sunset 0, Wells 0
Beaverton 1, Grant 0
Cleveland 1, Glencoe 1
Mountainside 2, Reynolds 1
Central Catholic 1, West Albany 1
Southwest Christian 4, Columbia Christian 1
Kennedy 5, Portland Christian 1
Blanchet Catholic 3, De La Salle North Catholic 2
Girls soccer
Gresham 5, Centennial 0
Sandy 3, Parkrose 1
Barlow 1, Forest Grove 0
Wells 0, Sunset 0
Grant 3, Mountainside 0
Westview 3, Central Catholic 1
TUESDAY, SEPT. 13
Volleyball
Rainier def. Riverdale 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-23)
Central Catholic def. Clackamas 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-11)
McDaniel def. Jefferson 3-0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-21)
Wells def. Franklin 3-0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-15)
Grant def. Roosevelt 3-0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-6)
Cleveland def. Benson 3-0 (25-9, 25-5, 25-12)
Nelson def. Reynolds 3-0 (25-12, 25-7, 25-8)
Barlow def. Sandy 3-2 (22-25, 15-25, 25-19, 27-25, 15-9)
David Douglas def. Gresham 3-0 (30-28, 25-6, 25-21)
Putnam def. Centennial 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-14)
Parkrose def. Hillsboro 3-1 (25-23, 22-25, 25-20, 25-13)
Open Door Christian def. Country Christian 3-0 (25-8, 25-1, 26-24)
Open Door Christian def. Grand View Christian 3-0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-18)
North Clackamas Christian def. Columbia Christian 3-0 (25-2, 25-8, 25-6)
Damascus Christian def. Columbia Christian 3-0 (25-4, 25-5, 25-6)
Boys soccer
McDaniel 1, Parkrose 1
Forest Grove 0, Franklin 0
Lincoln 4, Tigard 1
Benson 1, Milwaukie 1
Girls soccer
Reynolds 1, St. Helens 0
Astoria 2, Estacada 2
St. Mary's 3, OES 0
Riverdale 5, Seaside 1
Lakeridge 2, David Douglas 0
Glencoe 1, McDaniel 1
Franklin 3, McKay 3
Lincoln 3, McMinnville 0
Roosevelt 5, South Albany 0
Cleveland 2, Putnam 0
Kings Way Christian (WA) 5, De La Salle North Catholic 0
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14
Volleyball
North Salem def. Jefferson 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-4)
OES def. Portland Adventist 3-0 (25-8, 25-12, 25-13)
Horizon Christian Tualatin def. De La Salle North Catholic 3-0 (25-11, 25-7, 25-21)
Faith Bible def. Mannahouse Christian 3-1 (25-23, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23)
Gaston def. Portland Christian 3-1 (25-9, 25-13, 21-25, 25-21)
Boys soccer
Reynolds 2, Tigard 0
Barlow 5, Lebanon 3
Gresham 5, West Albany 0
South Albany 1, Sandy 1
Central Catholic 5, Canby 0
McNary 2, David Douglas 0
Franklin 1, Sunset 0
Girls soccer
Barlow 6, Redmond 0
Aloha 1, Central Catholic 0
Cleveland 1, Southridge 1
Jesuit 6, Wells 0
Corbett 8, Rainier/Clatskanie 1
THURSDAY, SEPT. 15
Volleyball
Estacada def. Madras 3-0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-16)
Warrenton def. Riverdale 3-1
Yamhill-Carlton def. Corbett 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-23)
Jefferson def. Benson 3-0 (25-7, 25-8, 25-7)
Lincoln at Wells def. Lincoln 3-0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-15)
McDaniel def. Roosevelt 3-0 (26-24, 25-15, 25-16)
Grant def. Cleveland 3-0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-21)
Sandy def. Gresham 3-0 (26-24, 25-14, 25-20)
Nelson def. Central Catholic 3-1 (25-21, 25-19, 26-28, 25-17)
Barlow def. David Douglas 3-1 (27-25, 25-17, 24-26, 25-15)
Clackamas def. Reynolds 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-18)
Putnam def. Parkrose 3-0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-17)
Hillsboro def. Centennial 3-1 (25-8, 26-24, 14-25, 25-13)
Boys soccer
Philomath 3, Estacada 0
Corbett 4, Portland Adventist 1
Horizon Christian Hood River 4, Columbia Christian 3
Portland Christian 4, Kennedy 0
Centennial 4, McDaniel 0
Cleveland 1, Liberty 0
Roosevelt 1, Parkrose 0
Jesuit 6, Wells 1
Lincoln 2, Woodburn 0
Central 0, Benson 0
Girls soccer
Clackamas 6, Parkrose 1
Centennial 4, Reynolds 2
Philomath 8, Estacada 0
Sunset 2, St. Mary's 0
Liberty 3, Roosevelt 1
Glencoe 1, Franklin 1
Gresham 8, North Salem 0
McDaniel 0, Newberg 0
Central 2, Sandy 0
Lincoln 7, Silverton 0
FRIDAY, SEPT. 16
Football
Estacada 32, La Grande 28
Jefferson 9, Roosevelt 2
Grant 20, Wells 16
Franklin 35, Cleveland 0
Lincoln 50, McDaniel 0
Nelson 41, Reynolds 6
Barlow 40, Gresham 14
Central Catholic 41, Sandy 6
Clackamas 45, David Douglas 0
Bend 55, Centennial 0
Seaside 56, Parkrose 12
Creswell 56, Corbett 8
Volleyball
OES def. De La Salle North Catholic 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-14)
Powder Valley def. Open Door Christian 2-0 (25-18, 25-13)
Imbler def. Open Door Christian 2-0 (25-22, 25-20)
Open Door Christian def. Union 2-1 (25-21, 26-28, 15-11)
Boys soccer
Riverdale 6, De La Salle North Catholic 0
Mannahouse Academy 6, Horizon Christian Hood River 4
Girls soccer
Riverdale 7, De La Salle North Catholic 0
Cross country
MERIWETHER CLASSIC BOYS
1, Central Catholic, 71; 2, Sunset, 95; 3, Newberg, 165; 4, Lakeridge, 209; 5, Sherwood, 221; 18, Roosevelt, 451
1. Wesley Shipsey, Central Catholic, 14:50.8
2. Logan Law, Milwaukie, 14:54.4
3. William Heslam, Roosevelt, 15:25. 5
4. Anthony Giersch, Newberg, 15:26.0
5. Charlie Black, Central Catholic, 15:26.5
MERIWETHER CLASSIC GIRLS
1, Sunset, 58; 2, Lakeridge, 122; 3, Lake Oswego, 144; 4, Central Catholic, 160; 5, West Linn, 181
1. Alexis Leone, Seton Catholic, 17:46.8
2. Ana Peters, Lake Oswego, 18:08.3
3. Charlotte Wilson, Union, 18:16.9
4. Sara Abbott, Sprague, 18:23.2
5. Daphne Evenson, Skyview, 18:28.3
7. Zoe Rector, Central Catholic, 18:30.8
SATURDAY, SEPT. 17
Volleyball
Lakeridge def. Grant 2-1 (17-25, 25-16, 15-12)
Riverdale at Estacada Invitational, all day, Estacada High
Clatskanie def. Mannahouse Christian 3-1 (25-23, 17-25, 26-24, 26-24)
Open Door Christian def. Wallowa 2-0 (25-14, 27-25)
Open Door Christian def. Joseph 2-0 (25-14, 25-15)
Boys soccer
Summit 1, Grant 0
Columbia Christian 7, North Clackamas Christian 2
Girls soccer
Grant 3, Summit 1
Cross country
Northwest Classic at Lane Community College results
Oregon City XC Invitational at Oregon City High School results{loadposition sub-article-02}
