Multnomah County, OR

Multnomah County high school sports schedule and scores: Sept. 11-17

By Austin White
Gresham Outlook
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qIHFm_0hvca25g00 Check out the schedules and scores for fall sports across Multnomah County for the week of Sept. 11-17.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 11

No events.

MONDAY, SEPT. 12

Volleyball

Stayton def. Estacada 3-1 (25-14, 23-25, 25-12, 25-20)

Roosevelt def. Jefferson 3-2

McDaniel def. Lincoln 3-2

Franklin def. Benson 3-0

Wells def. Grant 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-19)

Oregon City def. St. Mary's 3-0 (25-18, 27-25, 25-7)

Valley Catholic def. De La Salle North Catholic 3-0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-10)

Vernonia def. Mannahouse Christian 3-0 (25-12, 26-24, 25-23)

Catlin Gabel def. Portland Adventist 3-0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-20)

Knappa def. Portland Christian 3-0 (24-26, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21)

Boys soccer

Portland Adventist 2, Banks 0

Mannahouse Christian 11, Faith Bible JV 4

Riverdale 4, Taft 0

Westview 2, Centennial 0

Aloha 5, Barlow 0

Hillsboro 1, David Douglas 1

Gresham 5, Southridge 1

Sandy 1, Newberg 0

Sunset 0, Wells 0

Beaverton 1, Grant 0

Cleveland 1, Glencoe 1

Mountainside 2, Reynolds 1

Central Catholic 1, West Albany 1

Southwest Christian 4, Columbia Christian 1

Kennedy 5, Portland Christian 1

Blanchet Catholic 3, De La Salle North Catholic 2

Girls soccer

Gresham 5, Centennial 0

Sandy 3, Parkrose 1

Barlow 1, Forest Grove 0

Wells 0, Sunset 0

Grant 3, Mountainside 0

Westview 3, Central Catholic 1

TUESDAY, SEPT. 13

Volleyball

Rainier def. Riverdale 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-23)

Central Catholic def. Clackamas 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-11)

McDaniel def. Jefferson 3-0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-21)

Wells def. Franklin 3-0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-15)

Grant def. Roosevelt 3-0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-6)

Cleveland def. Benson 3-0 (25-9, 25-5, 25-12)

Nelson def. Reynolds 3-0 (25-12, 25-7, 25-8)

Barlow def. Sandy 3-2 (22-25, 15-25, 25-19, 27-25, 15-9)

David Douglas def. Gresham 3-0 (30-28, 25-6, 25-21)

Putnam def. Centennial 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-14)

Parkrose def. Hillsboro 3-1 (25-23, 22-25, 25-20, 25-13)

Open Door Christian def. Country Christian 3-0 (25-8, 25-1, 26-24)

Open Door Christian def. Grand View Christian 3-0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-18)

North Clackamas Christian def. Columbia Christian 3-0 (25-2, 25-8, 25-6)

Damascus Christian def. Columbia Christian 3-0 (25-4, 25-5, 25-6)

Boys soccer

McDaniel 1, Parkrose 1

Forest Grove 0, Franklin 0

Lincoln 4, Tigard 1

Benson 1, Milwaukie 1

Girls soccer

Reynolds 1, St. Helens 0

Astoria 2, Estacada 2

St. Mary's 3, OES 0

Riverdale 5, Seaside 1

Lakeridge 2, David Douglas 0

Glencoe 1, McDaniel 1

Franklin 3, McKay 3

Lincoln 3, McMinnville 0

Roosevelt 5, South Albany 0

Cleveland 2, Putnam 0

Kings Way Christian (WA) 5, De La Salle North Catholic 0

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14

Volleyball

North Salem def. Jefferson 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-4)

OES def. Portland Adventist 3-0 (25-8, 25-12, 25-13)

Horizon Christian Tualatin def. De La Salle North Catholic 3-0 (25-11, 25-7, 25-21)

Faith Bible def. Mannahouse Christian 3-1 (25-23, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23)

Gaston def. Portland Christian 3-1 (25-9, 25-13, 21-25, 25-21)

Boys soccer

Reynolds 2, Tigard 0

Barlow 5, Lebanon 3

Gresham 5, West Albany 0

South Albany 1, Sandy 1

Central Catholic 5, Canby 0

McNary 2, David Douglas 0

Franklin 1, Sunset 0

Girls soccer

Barlow 6, Redmond 0

Aloha 1, Central Catholic 0

Cleveland 1, Southridge 1

Jesuit 6, Wells 0

Corbett 8, Rainier/Clatskanie 1

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15

Volleyball

Estacada def. Madras 3-0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-16)

Warrenton def. Riverdale 3-1

Yamhill-Carlton def. Corbett 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-23)

Jefferson def. Benson 3-0 (25-7, 25-8, 25-7)

Lincoln at Wells def. Lincoln 3-0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-15)

McDaniel def. Roosevelt 3-0 (26-24, 25-15, 25-16)

Grant def. Cleveland 3-0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-21)

Sandy def. Gresham 3-0 (26-24, 25-14, 25-20)

Nelson def. Central Catholic 3-1 (25-21, 25-19, 26-28, 25-17)

Barlow def. David Douglas 3-1 (27-25, 25-17, 24-26, 25-15)

Clackamas def. Reynolds 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-18)

Putnam def. Parkrose 3-0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-17)

Hillsboro def. Centennial 3-1 (25-8, 26-24, 14-25, 25-13)

Boys soccer

Philomath 3, Estacada 0

Corbett 4, Portland Adventist 1

Horizon Christian Hood River 4, Columbia Christian 3

Portland Christian 4, Kennedy 0

Centennial 4, McDaniel 0

Cleveland 1, Liberty 0

Roosevelt 1, Parkrose 0

Jesuit 6, Wells 1

Lincoln 2, Woodburn 0

Central 0, Benson 0

Girls soccer

Clackamas 6, Parkrose 1

Centennial 4, Reynolds 2

Philomath 8, Estacada 0

Sunset 2, St. Mary's 0

Liberty 3, Roosevelt 1

Glencoe 1, Franklin 1

Gresham 8, North Salem 0

McDaniel 0, Newberg 0

Central 2, Sandy 0

Lincoln 7, Silverton 0

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16

Football

Estacada 32, La Grande 28

Jefferson 9, Roosevelt 2

Grant 20, Wells 16

Franklin 35, Cleveland 0

Lincoln 50, McDaniel 0

Nelson 41, Reynolds 6

Barlow 40, Gresham 14

Central Catholic 41, Sandy 6

Clackamas 45, David Douglas 0

Bend 55, Centennial 0

Seaside 56, Parkrose 12

Creswell 56, Corbett 8

Volleyball

OES def. De La Salle North Catholic 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-14)

Powder Valley def. Open Door Christian 2-0 (25-18, 25-13)

Imbler def. Open Door Christian 2-0 (25-22, 25-20)

Open Door Christian def. Union 2-1 (25-21, 26-28, 15-11)

Boys soccer

Riverdale 6, De La Salle North Catholic 0

Mannahouse Academy 6, Horizon Christian Hood River 4

Girls soccer

Riverdale 7, De La Salle North Catholic 0

Cross country

MERIWETHER CLASSIC BOYS

1, Central Catholic, 71; 2, Sunset, 95; 3, Newberg, 165; 4, Lakeridge, 209; 5, Sherwood, 221; 18, Roosevelt, 451

1. Wesley Shipsey, Central Catholic, 14:50.8

2. Logan Law, Milwaukie, 14:54.4

3. William Heslam, Roosevelt, 15:25. 5

4. Anthony Giersch, Newberg, 15:26.0

5. Charlie Black, Central Catholic, 15:26.5

MERIWETHER CLASSIC GIRLS

1, Sunset, 58; 2, Lakeridge, 122; 3, Lake Oswego, 144; 4, Central Catholic, 160; 5, West Linn, 181

1. Alexis Leone, Seton Catholic, 17:46.8

2. Ana Peters, Lake Oswego, 18:08.3

3. Charlotte Wilson, Union, 18:16.9

4. Sara Abbott, Sprague, 18:23.2

5. Daphne Evenson, Skyview, 18:28.3

7. Zoe Rector, Central Catholic, 18:30.8

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

Volleyball

Lakeridge def. Grant 2-1 (17-25, 25-16, 15-12)

Riverdale at Estacada Invitational, all day, Estacada High

Clatskanie def. Mannahouse Christian 3-1 (25-23, 17-25, 26-24, 26-24)

Open Door Christian def. Wallowa 2-0 (25-14, 27-25)

Open Door Christian def. Joseph 2-0 (25-14, 25-15)

Boys soccer

Summit 1, Grant 0

Columbia Christian 7, North Clackamas Christian 2

Girls soccer

Grant 3, Summit 1

Cross country

Northwest Classic at Lane Community College results

Oregon City XC Invitational at Oregon City High School results

KXL

Sports Refs In Oregon Continue To Turn In Their Whistles Due To Bad Behavior From Fans, Coaches, And Players

WILSONVILLE, Ore. – Sports referees in Oregon continue to walk away from the field and court, “The main reason that we’re hearing…they’re being treated poorly.”. In fact, Oregon School Activities Association Executive Director Peter Weber says Oregon mirrors a new national survey that finds 55% of officials quit due to verbal abuse from coaches, players and fans.
WILSONVILLE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Teen missing after running away from Cornelius group home

According to family members, 15-year-old Raven Fields is autistic and left behind medication and his cell phone. A Lane County family is seeking help to locate their teenage son, who ran away from the Albertina Group Home in Cornelius around 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept 11. According to family members, 15-year-old Raven Fields is autistic and left behind both medication and his cell phone. His mother lives in Springfield. "Raven and another resident of the group home took off on bikes when the staff was busy helping another resident. They have not been seen or heard from since," Aunt Devan Fields told Pamplin Media Group. Fields is 5-foot-9 and about 200 pounds. He was reportedly last seen riding a light blue mountain bike on South Linden Street in Cornelius dressed in a black shirt and black shorts with black-framed glasses. The family believes he might have headed to downtown Portland and have notified both local and state police. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Fields is listed in its database as a runaway, but a spokesperson said the agency cannot share any more information "at this point." {loadposition sub-article-01}
CORNELIUS, OR
The Oregonian

Community colleges host expungement events, step up role in helping Oregonians clear their criminal records

When Forrest Beesley first learned about an Oregon City clinic that would help him remove old charges from his criminal record for free, he wanted to know if it was a prank. Was this one of those T.V. shows where bounty hunters convince their marks they’ve won a prize, only to ambush and arrest them, Beesley asked Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership running the Clean Slate Clackamas clinic.
OREGON CITY, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham educator Amanda Jensen named Regional Teacher of the Year

Highland teacher chosen out of nearly 250 nominated Multnomah County educators Highland Elementary School teacher Amanda Jensen was surprised by an auditorium filled with excited students, fellow teachers, district administrators, school board members, and family on Wednesday, Sept. 14, as the group celebrated the third-grade teacher being named Multnomah Education Service District's 2023 Regional Teacher of the Year. The gathering shocked the elementary school teacher as students cheered and applauded as Jensen was awarded the recognition by Multnomah Education Service District's Superintendent Paul Coakley. The Multnomah Education Service District is an educational cooperative that provides a wide variety...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Fire spreads to 3 units in tri-plex in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Residents were forced from their homes in a tri-plex fire in southeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to the tri-plex in the 14000 block of Southeast Division Street. When they arrived, all three units were fully involved, and they found the fire on the second floor.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

3 students detained after lockdown at Clackamas High School

CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) - Clackamas High School was put under lockdown on Friday morning but it has since been lifted, according to school officials. Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday, a student told a CHS staff member that they had seen a social media post which showed an unknown student holding what appeared to be a firearm in a school restroom, according to the North Clackamas School District.
CLACKAMAS, OR
