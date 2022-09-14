ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Gareth Bale facing transatlantic dash to reach Wales camp before Belgium clash

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IQeoB_0hvcZz6X00
Sport

Gareth Bale is at risk of missing Wales’ Nations League game in Belgium, despite making plans for a transatlantic dash to join Robert Page’s squad.

Bale is due to be playing for his MLS club Los Angeles FC in the early hours of Monday morning UK time, and will not arrive in Wales until Tuesday.

Wales will train at their Vale of Glamorgan base on Wednesday before flying to Brussels for their penultimate Nations League tie the following evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UhTMJ_0hvcZz6X00
Wales captain Gareth Bale joined Los Angeles FC this summer after nine years at Real Madrid (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Boss Page said: “We haven’t gone into the detail of it yet, but all we know is he will be affected by it.

“He is not going to land until Tuesday and we have to get him from Heathrow.

“There will be a lot of planning as regards to, ‘is he going to be ready for the first game against Belgium?’

“If not, obviously then we might have to leave it for the Poland game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18cE2O_0hvcZz6X00
Wales manager Robert Page says he is not “overly concerned” by Bale’s lack of game time in the United States ahead of the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

“But his safety and health is the most important thing, so we will have to manage that.

“We want him in top condition, we don’t want him fatigued going into games and running the risk of injury.”

Despite being in the United States for less than three months, Bale already boasts the top-selling jersey in the entire MLS.

But the Wales captain has made a slow start on the pitch at LAFC after his trophy-laden nine-year spell at Real Madrid ended this summer.

He has made 10 appearances Stateside, but started only twice, and has yet to play 90 minutes for his new club.

In just over five hours of football, Bale has scored twice as he builds up his fitness ahead of the World Cup in November.

Page said: “He’s playing minutes. We want him to play more minutes, of course, but I’m not overly concerned.

“Whatever minutes he plays I know when he comes on camp, even if he doesn’t play, that he will be ready to play for us.

“We are not going to jeopardise him. We’re going to the World Cup.

“We want to stay in the (Nations League) division, but we won’t be silly with it and push him.

“We will have to manage that with the time difference and jet lag. We will get him on camp, assess him and make a plan.”

Wales finish their Nations League programme against Poland in Cardiff on September 25, three days after the Belgium game.

It will be their final match before the World Cup, with Wales probably needing to beat Poland to keep their place in the top tier of the Nations League.

Page, who signed a four-year contract this week to be in charge of the Euro 2024 and 2026 World Cup qualifying campaigns, expects 33-year-old Bale to be around for some time yet.

He said: “We want Gareth to stay involved as long as he can. He can have an influence on the younger players at every camp.

“I don’t think there is going to be a mass of six or seven players leaving (after the World Cup).

“They respect the culture so much, they don’t want it to have a severe impact.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in style

A frustrated Son Heung-min was glad to respond to being dropped with a sensational hat-trick to help Tottenham hammer Leicester 6-2. Last season’s joint-top goalscorer in the Premier League had started the campaign with no goals from his first eight matches in all competitions and it saw him named among the substitutes for the visit of the struggling Foxes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Queen’s grandchildren to stage coffin vigil at Charles’s request

The decision to allow the Duke of Sussex to wear his uniform during a vigil at the Queen’s coffin was made by his father, King Charles III, royal sources have said. Charles also requested that the Queen’s eight grandchildren be allowed to participate in the vigil – standing in quiet contemplation around their grandmother for 15 minutes as a mark of respect – something they were all keen to undertake.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Bale
newschain

Crown to be removed and white staff broken at Queen’s committal service

The Queen’s committal service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, will feature traditions symbolising the end of Elizabeth II’s reign. A congregation of 800 people including the King, the royal family, realm prime ministers, governors-general and mourners from the Queen’s household past and present, including personal staff from across her private estates, will gather in the gothic church on Monday.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#Transatlantic#Nations League#Lafc#Real Madrid#Stateside
newschain

Chris Wilder finds a positive but admits ‘it’s a bit tough at the moment’

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder was pleased to banish the demons of Tuesday’s defeat to Cardiff but admitted his side were edgy in the 0-0 draw against Rotherham. After conceding three goals in the first half of a 3-2 defeat to the Bluebirds, Boro kept out the Millers but were unable to break the deadlock themselves and head into the international break in the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone.
SOCCER
newschain

King to lead siblings in poignant vigil over Queen’s coffin after Wales trip

The King is to visit Wales for the first time since ascending the throne before returning to London to hold a vigil at the Queen’s coffin with his brothers and sister. Charles and the Queen Consort will travel to Cardiff on Friday for the next leg of a home nations tour following the Queen’s death, after trips to Northern Ireland and Scotland.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Tony Mowbray admits language barrier is an obstacle for hero Jewison Bennette

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray admitted Jewison Bennette is struggling with the language barrier after he rescued a point in an enthralling 2-2 draw against Watford at Vicarage Road. Mowbray sent on a quartet of substitutes including Costa Rica international Bennette, who scored his side’s 86th-minute equaliser. Mowbray said: “Jewi...
SOCCER
newschain

Everything you need to know about the Queen’s state funeral

The Queen’s state funeral will take place on Monday September 19 following her death on Thursday September 8. Here is everything you need to know about the late monarch’s funeral. – The timings. The funeral service will begin at 11am in Westminster Abbey, where the doors will open...
U.K.
newschain

Fireball seen above UK was a meteor, experts say

A fireball seen shooting through the skies above parts of the UK was a meteor, experts have said. The UK Meteor Network said it had received almost 800 reports after the blazing orb was spotted in the night sky over Northern Ireland and Scotland on Wednesday. Scientists used video footage...
WORLD
newschain

Giovanni van Bronckhorst glad to see Antonio Colak’s form continue for Rangers

Giovanni van Bronckhorst was glad to see Antonio Colak continue to deliver for Rangers with a double in the 2-1 win over Dundee United at Ibrox on Saturday. The Croatia striker was replaced by Alfredo Morelos for the Champions League defeat to Napoli at Ibrox on Wednesday night but returned for the cinch Premiership match against the league’s bottom side and again showed his worth as the Gers brought a three-game losing streak to an end.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
156K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy