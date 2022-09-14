Read full article on original website
Shreveport School Receives National Recognition
The U.S. Department of Education today announced seven schools in Louisiana have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The winning Louisiana schools located in several parishes across the state, including Caddo, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Lafayette, St. Landry, and St. Tammany parishes. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
KSLA
City of Shreveport investing $5.3M in area organizations
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Big developments are set to happen in Shreveport after Mayor Adrian Perkins announced the city will be investing $5.3 million in several area organizations. SPAR will receive $3 million to renovate Cargill Park Soccer Field and other projects, the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana will receive $1.5...
KTBS
Operation Warm distributes coats at North Louisiana schools
SHREVEPORT, La. - Volunteers from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Vantage Health Plan and Healthy Blue are handing out new coats to more than 1,000 children at Monroe, Shreveport and Bossier City schools this week. The health plans are sponsoring these events through Operation Warm, a national nonprofit...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, September 16, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in September 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Hayden Tanner Hicks, 26, of Magnolia and Erin Faith Minter, 25, of Buckner, September 15. Mathew Scott Kemp, 29,...
KSLA
Dam work begins on Wright Patman Lake
For over 100 years, Shriners Children’s has provided life-changing treatment for more than 1.5 million children, and it all started in Shreveport. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 800 wrong absentee ballots sent out in Caddo. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The ballots have been tracked and...
brproud.com
Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
KTBS
The Morning Break: Highland Jazz & Blues Festival & Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Mason, Nate, and Jade discussed the Highland Jazz & Blues Festival and the Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival.
KTAL
Cares Krewe is PUMP-ed to pay for gas for our community
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Cares Krewe has been surprising members of the community at random locations. On a recent stop, they headed to the Raceway gas station on Bert Kouns in Shreveport. There, they took care of gas for multiple locals, who all seemed to be expressing the same frustrations in their everyday lives.
caddo.org
Caddo Parish to hold free rabies and microchip clinic September 24
CADDO ANIMAL SERVICES TO PROVIDE FREE RABIES SHOTS AND MICROCHIPS. The Caddo Parish Department of Animal Services and Mosquito Control is offering free rabies shots and free microchipping to pets with owners that reside in the Parish in an effort to protect the area’s pet population. The shots are free, but first come, first serve.
Get Ready for Fun at The 107th Annual Miller County Fair & Rodeo Sept 21- 24
It's fair season and it's time to get ready for the 107th Annual Miller County Fair and Rodeo brought to you by the Miller County Fair Association. The Miller County Fairground will be filled with fun, vendors and events. To kick off all the events there will be the County...
KTAL
Nungesser asks public to share living history for Louisiana Civil Rights, African American Heritage Trails
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser announced a project to revitalize the Louisiana African American Heritage Trail, which includes two stops on the trail which are located in downtown Shreveport, and he is asking citizens to contribute to the state’s Civil Rights Trail. Nungesser announced...
magnoliareporter.com
Real Estate: Spudnut Shopping Center among Columbia County property transactions
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded August 25 - September 8 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes eight residential sales, two land sales, and two commercial sales.
Great News for North Bossier Parish! Broadband Internet Coming!
Louisiana State Senator Robert Mills personally went to Plain Dealing yesterday to deliver the good news. According to Mills, the small North Bossier town of Plain Dealing will soon be receiving state funds to help improve community infrastructure. As the Senator met with Plain Dealing Mayor Shavonda Gay, Town Clerk...
KTBS
Shreveport woman wants mildew issues resolved
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shakira Reliford has been calling Cooper Road Plaza Apartments home for eight years, but she says due to an ongoing issue involving mildew lately she hasn't been staying in her apartment unit. The leasing office manager acknowledged they are aware of her complaint, but they say she's...
KTBS
Ochsner LSU Health, LSU Health Shreveport offer free heart scans Oct 1
SHREVEPORT, La. — Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in the United States. One in five deaths in the U.S. are due to cardiovascular disease, and one person will die from a heart attack every 40 seconds. That is why Ochsner LSU Health and LSU Health...
KTAL
Critical Mass 9 and 10 Solo Shows at Artspace
(Loving Living Local)- Four talented artists will be featured at Artspace for the Critical Mass 9 and 10 Solo Shows. In 2012, the Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC) launched Critical Mass, a reoccurring annual showcase of Northwest Louisiana art and artists and critical review by renowned critics from across the United States. Those whom the critics select as “Best of Show” in each category of visual and literary artists, each receive a $2000 commission to plan and execute a solo show exhibited in Artspace, located in downtown Shreveport. Nationally known critics then review the solo shows.
KTBS
Mobile home owners protest skyrocketing lot rent
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Manufactured home owners in Forest Estates say their complaints about doubling rent for their lots aren't being heard or answered. So they staged a protest outside the leasing office at the vast park in southwest Shreveport. "It's not fair!" declared one woman, as about 70 homeowners gathered...
KTAL
Ochsner LSU Health defends Shreveport health insurance plans
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One of the region’s largest healthcare providers on Friday weighed in on the debate over the City of Shreveport’s health insurance coverage plans for employees and retirees. Ochsner LSU Health plays a major role in the region’s health care. As the City of...
999ktdy.com
Unique Treehouse in Louisiana is the Perfect Spot for your Next Getaway
One that is not too far from home, quiet, relaxing, and provides an amazing view… well, we stumbled across this amazing Airbnb that is right here in Louisiana. Just a little over two hours to the East of Lafayette, La there is a house that is tucked away overlooking the river.
Top 10 Poorest Areas In Louisiana
What are the poorest areas in Louisiana? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. The following list of the poorest cities in Louisiana is based on the average income of the residents living in particular zip codes around our state. It's worth noting that many residents in these places make more than the zip code's average income. This is just based on an average of all the residents living in that area.
