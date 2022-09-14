ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

K945

Shreveport School Receives National Recognition

The U.S. Department of Education today announced seven schools in Louisiana have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The winning Louisiana schools located in several parishes across the state, including Caddo, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Lafayette, St. Landry, and St. Tammany parishes. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

City of Shreveport investing $5.3M in area organizations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Big developments are set to happen in Shreveport after Mayor Adrian Perkins announced the city will be investing $5.3 million in several area organizations. SPAR will receive $3 million to renovate Cargill Park Soccer Field and other projects, the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana will receive $1.5...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Operation Warm distributes coats at North Louisiana schools

SHREVEPORT, La. - Volunteers from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Vantage Health Plan and Healthy Blue are handing out new coats to more than 1,000 children at Monroe, Shreveport and Bossier City schools this week. The health plans are sponsoring these events through Operation Warm, a national nonprofit...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, September 16, 2022

Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in September 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Hayden Tanner Hicks, 26, of Magnolia and Erin Faith Minter, 25, of Buckner, September 15. Mathew Scott Kemp, 29,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KSLA

Dam work begins on Wright Patman Lake

For over 100 years, Shriners Children’s has provided life-changing treatment for more than 1.5 million children, and it all started in Shreveport. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 800 wrong absentee ballots sent out in Caddo. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The ballots have been tracked and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
brproud.com

Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTAL

Cares Krewe is PUMP-ed to pay for gas for our community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Cares Krewe has been surprising members of the community at random locations. On a recent stop, they headed to the Raceway gas station on Bert Kouns in Shreveport. There, they took care of gas for multiple locals, who all seemed to be expressing the same frustrations in their everyday lives.
SHREVEPORT, LA
caddo.org

Caddo Parish to hold free rabies and microchip clinic September 24

CADDO ANIMAL SERVICES TO PROVIDE FREE RABIES SHOTS AND MICROCHIPS. The Caddo Parish Department of Animal Services and Mosquito Control is offering free rabies shots and free microchipping to pets with owners that reside in the Parish in an effort to protect the area’s pet population. The shots are free, but first come, first serve.
CADDO PARISH, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Real Estate: Spudnut Shopping Center among Columbia County property transactions

Columbia County real estate transactions recorded August 25 - September 8 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes eight residential sales, two land sales, and two commercial sales.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
K945

Great News for North Bossier Parish! Broadband Internet Coming!

Louisiana State Senator Robert Mills personally went to Plain Dealing yesterday to deliver the good news. According to Mills, the small North Bossier town of Plain Dealing will soon be receiving state funds to help improve community infrastructure. As the Senator met with Plain Dealing Mayor Shavonda Gay, Town Clerk...
PLAIN DEALING, LA
KTBS

Shreveport woman wants mildew issues resolved

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shakira Reliford has been calling Cooper Road Plaza Apartments home for eight years, but she says due to an ongoing issue involving mildew lately she hasn't been staying in her apartment unit. The leasing office manager acknowledged they are aware of her complaint, but they say she's...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Critical Mass 9 and 10 Solo Shows at Artspace

(Loving Living Local)- Four talented artists will be featured at Artspace for the Critical Mass 9 and 10 Solo Shows. In 2012, the Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC) launched Critical Mass, a reoccurring annual showcase of Northwest Louisiana art and artists and critical review by renowned critics from across the United States. Those whom the critics select as “Best of Show” in each category of visual and literary artists, each receive a $2000 commission to plan and execute a solo show exhibited in Artspace, located in downtown Shreveport. Nationally known critics then review the solo shows.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Mobile home owners protest skyrocketing lot rent

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Manufactured home owners in Forest Estates say their complaints about doubling rent for their lots aren't being heard or answered. So they staged a protest outside the leasing office at the vast park in southwest Shreveport. "It's not fair!" declared one woman, as about 70 homeowners gathered...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Ochsner LSU Health defends Shreveport health insurance plans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One of the region’s largest healthcare providers on Friday weighed in on the debate over the City of Shreveport’s health insurance coverage plans for employees and retirees. Ochsner LSU Health plays a major role in the region’s health care. As the City of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Top 10 Poorest Areas In Louisiana

What are the poorest areas in Louisiana? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. The following list of the poorest cities in Louisiana is based on the average income of the residents living in particular zip codes around our state. It's worth noting that many residents in these places make more than the zip code's average income. This is just based on an average of all the residents living in that area.
LOUISIANA STATE

