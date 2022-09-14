(Loving Living Local)- Four talented artists will be featured at Artspace for the Critical Mass 9 and 10 Solo Shows. In 2012, the Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC) launched Critical Mass, a reoccurring annual showcase of Northwest Louisiana art and artists and critical review by renowned critics from across the United States. Those whom the critics select as “Best of Show” in each category of visual and literary artists, each receive a $2000 commission to plan and execute a solo show exhibited in Artspace, located in downtown Shreveport. Nationally known critics then review the solo shows.

