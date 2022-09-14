ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Air quality upgrades coming to schools across Connecticut

By , and John Craven
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bEDBW_0hvcZtoB00

COVID taught parents how critical air quality is in schools. Now, major upgrades are coming for ventilation and new air conditioners – thanks to $150 million in state and federal funding released on Wednesday.

School's in for summer -- at least the last few weeks of it. And some classrooms can get downright hot.

"Teaching in a classroom that is frequently 95 degrees is incredibly challenging," said Kate Dias, president of the Connecticut Education Association. "Watching your children melt is really difficult to get them inspired."

Wednesday morning, state leaders announced the launch of the HVAC Indoor Air Quality Grant program. That's on top of $165 million schools already received from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

Schools across the state can apply for funds.

According to the state, examples of eligible projects include:

• Replacing, upgrading or repairing boilers and other heating and ventilation components

• Replacing controls and technology systems related to HVAC operations

• Installing or upgrading air conditioning or ventilation systems

• Other similar work approved by the commissioner of the Department of Administrative Services

Older schools will get priority.

"It can be anything from air filters to rooftop units, you name it," said Noel Petra, the director of Connecticut's Office of School Construction Grants and Review. "It could be any part of the system."

It's not just for comfort, but also for COVID. Many schools lack proper ventilation, a problem exposed during the pandemic's early days.

"Every parent was saying, 'Tell me about the ventilation in my schools. Can I get back to my schools safely?'" said Gov. Ned Lamont.

The money is a combination of state bond money and federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act. OSCGR is doling out the money. A federal grand jury is investigating whether the office's former director, Kosta Diamantis, steered contracts to his friends.

The Lamont administration insisted this program will be by the book.

"It can be an effective tool for our schools, and also a program with integrity for our taxpayers," said Michelle Gilman, commissioner of the Department of Administrative Services, which oversees OSCGR.

DAS is also auditing the School Construction Grants office. Gilman initially said the review would be finished by April, but CT Mirror reports it may now be delayed until June 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Grading Connecticut's Medical Marijuana Program

It’s been 10 years since medical marijuana was legalized in Connecticut. In that time, the state has been helping patients get the medicine they need. But advocates also say Connecticut can still do better. Since 2014, the organization Americans for Safe Access has graded states on whether their laws...
Connecticut Inside Investigator

New data shows shifts in occupations, remote work and rent costs in Connecticut

It’s no secret that the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic spurred changes in the way society functions. New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows how those changes affected the lives of Connecticut residents. According to the report, the percentage of employees working remotely increased dramatically, while rent costs increased and people found new jobs […] The post New data shows shifts in occupations, remote work and rent costs in Connecticut appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Getting Ready for Cannabis In Connecticut

Finding private capital and real estate will be the biggest hurdle for a new bunch of cannabis entrepreneurs looking to break into Connecticut’s recreational cannabis business. That’s according to a panel of experts who spoke Wednesday at the Hartford Business Journal’s “Business of Cannabis” conference.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: Legalizing ‘granny flats’ can help housing crisis

Our country’s dire housing shortage is one of the most pressing issues of our time. Connecticut is not isolated from this crisis. Connecticut is facing one of the most extreme housing shortages in the country, with new data from the Census Bureau showing that Connecticut has the lowest rental vacancy rate in the country, and a recent report from real estate data website HouseCanary found that Fairfield County has the third-highest rental prices of any metro area in the country.
STAMFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Nine major Connecticut companies that are hiring

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut has added more than 39,000 jobs in the past year – with the 2,900 positions added in August representing the eighth-straight month of job gains in the state. But hiring is a struggle for many businesses, as...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
NBC Connecticut

Bed Bath & Beyond to Close 2 Stores in Connecticut

Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close about 150 stores and the company has released the list of 56 of the stores it will be closing. Two of them are in Connecticut. The company plans to close stores in Waterford and Stamford. Bed Bath & Beyond will shut down the...
STAMFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Filters#Air Conditioning#Air Quality#Hvac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsTimes

12 hard cideries in and around CT to try this fall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Fall is upon us. Apple picking, pumpkin carving and leaf crunching are just around the corner. With those iconic fall activities, there are also some fall delicacies, like pumpkin spice lattes, apple cider donuts and, of course, apple cider itself.
WALLINGFORD, CT
News 12

News 12

107K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy