East Ramapo Subway Series football game to honor Spring Valley teen fatally shot in July

East Ramapo will resume its Subway Series football game for the first time since 2019.



The game will honor a Spring Valley teen who was fatally shot in July.



The challenge cup will happen this Saturday at 1 p.m.



The Spring Valley Tigers will head to Ramapo to take on theGryphons.



The community will release balloons before the game to honor the memory of Ramapo student Trey Cineus.



Cineus was a multisport athlete who was shot over the summer outside Meadow Lane Apartments.



Three people face charges in his death.