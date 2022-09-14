Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Oregon fans’ offensive chant directed at BYU fans’ religion draws rebuke from Utah Gov. Spencer Cox
Oregon Ducks football fans could be heard chanting offensive words regarding the religion of BYU Cougars football fans in Eugene, Oregon
kslsports.com
BYU Women’s Basketball Finds Replacement For Canceled South Carolina Game
PROVO, Utah – The first BYU women’s basketball non-conference schedule of the Amber Whiting era is out. One game, in particular, was noticeably absent from the schedule. That was the original season-opener against the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks. On September 2, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley...
upr.org
Fans respond to USU head coach's criticisms following Aggie loss to Weber State
Tensions were already reaching a boiling point during Utah State’s 35-7 loss to Weber State in a non-conference football game Saturday evening at Maverik Stadium, and they escalated in the aftermath of the Aggies’ first loss to a FCS opponent since 2000. With the exception of a 100-yard...
2 female varsity head football coaches make history in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – History was made in high school football Thursday night on Chicago's Far South Side.Two Black women, who are each head coaches of boys' varsity teams, went head-to-head in a Chicago Public League matchup at Gately Stadium on Thursday -- in what was believed to be the first-ever varsity high school football game featuring two female head coaches.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the fans filled with fans at Gately Stadium, at 10201 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in the Pullman community, as the two Chicago Public Schools varsity high school football teams took the field.The players at Christian...
fishduck.com
Do We Really Have to Play Boring and Blue BYU?
BYU–alternately known as Boring You Unmercifully–arrives as a wooden and waxen opponent this weekend for Our Beloved Ducks, and no, we don’t want them around any more than you want your dimwitted Aunt Mildred sitting at your Thanksgiving table two months from now. Somehow, and there must be fowl play involved, these lugubrious oafs from Utah got added to our football schedule.
saturdaytradition.com
Northwestern reveals uniform combination for Week 3
Northwestern will be wearing its purple and white uniforms for its matchup against in-state foe Southern Illinois on Saturday. The Wildcats will also be going with the purple helmet and white “N” logo in Week 3. The uniforms feature a purple jersey with white pants and were announced...
SLC's drought tolerant turf is such a hit, other communities in Utah want some
A special blend of grasses that uses less water and still looks good has proven to be such a hit, other communities want it.
kslnewsradio.com
Punched by teen player, Utah referee blows whistle on parents’ behavior
SALT LAKE CITY — First it was Herriman, now Layton. Something needs to be done about parents behaving badly at ballgames. A Utah referee who was punched in the throat by a teen on the field suggests banning the child player of the misbehaving adult. A brawl between parents...
LIV Golf's controversial, Saudi-backed tour comes to Rich Harvest Farms in Kane County
Big money payouts and the tour's ties to Saudi Arabia and its human rights abuses have made the new series controversial.
KUTV
Lindsey Stirling announces tour date in Utah
KUTV — The talented Lindsey Stirling is going to perform in Utah at the Maverik Center on Dec. 16. Brian Prutch joined Fresh Living to tell us all about it. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every...
CBS Sports
How to watch Utah vs. San Diego State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the San Diego State Aztecs can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will square off against the Utah Utes at 10 p.m. ET at Rice-Eccles Stadium. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
KSLTV
Millcreek street floods after city puts in new storm drains
MILLCREEK, Utah — Wednesday afternoon’s short downpour flooded some Millcreek homes, and residents said they are sick of the constant flooding and want the city to fix the drains — or foot the bill for damage they deal with. Just a couple of miles west of Skyline...
kcpw.org
Raid in polygamous town, Salt Lake Bees’ future and a controversial lawman
Girls are removed from a new offshoot of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints after a federal raid. Critics decry the planned appearance of a controversial former sheriff at a Utah law enforcement conference. And time will tell if Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood will lose its baseball field.
Eater
A South Carolina Couple Will Soon Bring Whole-Hog Barbecue to Chicago
It was love at first sight for Brandon and Katherine Rushing when they first visited Chicago — but not with each other. After all, the couple had been married for years and even had a daughter together. Rather, the two restaurateurs fell for the city of Chicago after visiting a friend who lived there.
Illinois Sports Fans Fearful Of Fake And Aggressive Parking Attendants
Attending a professional sporting event should be fun and memorable even if you're team doesn't pull off a victory. For some fans, it might be their only opportunity to watch their favorite athletes perform in person. Whether a first-timer or someone who goes to games all the time, the last thing a fan wants to deal with is being mistreated.
ksl.com
Park City locals save moose trapped in their backyard
PARK CITY — A Park City resident and two sheriff's deputies helped a moose that got tangled up in a backyard. Moose sightings are common in the mountain city, and it's something that Park City resident Francesca Paglione has grown accustomed to. "It's just so magical to have wildlife...
Sporting News
LIV Golf Chicago purse, payout breakdown: How much prize money will the winner make?
It's almost payday for LIV Golf players. For LIV Golf players, payday is once a month, but it's well worth the wait. With big-money purses going out to the field of 48 — and the 12 teams of four — LIV keeps the cash flow going as their momentum keeps rolling.
ksl.com
Park City High coach, student face charges in physical confrontation
PARK CITY — The head coach for the Park City High School girls tennis team is facing criminal charges accusing her of being in a heated confrontation with a player that became physical. Lani M. Wilcox, 62, of Salt Lake City, was charged Friday in Summit County's 3rd District...
What is a good place to grab a drink for a first-time visitor in Chicago?
Flying in tomorrow for the first time and I couldn’t be more excited. I have a ton of food&drink spots on the list but looking for a recommendation on a romantic setting spot.
UPDATE: Missing endangered Millcreek teen found
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department reported that Kohel Robinson, 14, was found safe on Wednesday evening. ORIGINAL STORY: Police search for missing endangered Millcreek teen SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 / 11:46 A.M. MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for 14-year-old Kohel Robison, a missing endangered teen, last seen in Millcreek on Tuesday […]
