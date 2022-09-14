ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, UT

kslsports.com

BYU Women’s Basketball Finds Replacement For Canceled South Carolina Game

PROVO, Utah – The first BYU women’s basketball non-conference schedule of the Amber Whiting era is out. One game, in particular, was noticeably absent from the schedule. That was the original season-opener against the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks. On September 2, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley...
PROVO, UT
CBS Chicago

2 female varsity head football coaches make history in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – History was made in high school football Thursday night on Chicago's Far South Side.Two Black women, who are each head coaches of boys' varsity teams, went head-to-head in a Chicago Public League matchup at Gately Stadium on Thursday -- in what was believed to be the first-ever varsity high school football game featuring two female head coaches.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the fans filled with fans at Gately Stadium, at 10201 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in the Pullman community, as the two Chicago Public Schools varsity high school football teams took the field.The players at Christian...
CHICAGO, IL
fishduck.com

Do We Really Have to Play Boring and Blue BYU?

BYU–alternately known as Boring You Unmercifully–arrives as a wooden and waxen opponent this weekend for Our Beloved Ducks, and no, we don’t want them around any more than you want your dimwitted Aunt Mildred sitting at your Thanksgiving table two months from now. Somehow, and there must be fowl play involved, these lugubrious oafs from Utah got added to our football schedule.
PROVO, UT
saturdaytradition.com

Northwestern reveals uniform combination for Week 3

Northwestern will be wearing its purple and white uniforms for its matchup against in-state foe Southern Illinois on Saturday. The Wildcats will also be going with the purple helmet and white “N” logo in Week 3. The uniforms feature a purple jersey with white pants and were announced...
EVANSTON, IL
KUTV

Lindsey Stirling announces tour date in Utah

KUTV — The talented Lindsey Stirling is going to perform in Utah at the Maverik Center on Dec. 16. Brian Prutch joined Fresh Living to tell us all about it. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Millcreek street floods after city puts in new storm drains

MILLCREEK, Utah — Wednesday afternoon’s short downpour flooded some Millcreek homes, and residents said they are sick of the constant flooding and want the city to fix the drains — or foot the bill for damage they deal with. Just a couple of miles west of Skyline...
MILLCREEK, UT
Eater

A South Carolina Couple Will Soon Bring Whole-Hog Barbecue to Chicago

It was love at first sight for Brandon and Katherine Rushing when they first visited Chicago — but not with each other. After all, the couple had been married for years and even had a daughter together. Rather, the two restaurateurs fell for the city of Chicago after visiting a friend who lived there.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Illinois Sports Fans Fearful Of Fake And Aggressive Parking Attendants

Attending a professional sporting event should be fun and memorable even if you're team doesn't pull off a victory. For some fans, it might be their only opportunity to watch their favorite athletes perform in person. Whether a first-timer or someone who goes to games all the time, the last thing a fan wants to deal with is being mistreated.
CHICAGO, IL
ksl.com

Park City locals save moose trapped in their backyard

PARK CITY — A Park City resident and two sheriff's deputies helped a moose that got tangled up in a backyard. Moose sightings are common in the mountain city, and it's something that Park City resident Francesca Paglione has grown accustomed to. "It's just so magical to have wildlife...
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Missing endangered Millcreek teen found

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department reported that Kohel Robinson, 14, was found safe on Wednesday evening. ORIGINAL STORY: Police search for missing endangered Millcreek teen SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 / 11:46 A.M. MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for 14-year-old Kohel Robison, a missing endangered teen, last seen in Millcreek on Tuesday […]
MILLCREEK, UT
