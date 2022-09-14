Read full article on original website
Related
CNY cross country meet canceled after student falsely reports seeing man with gun, police say
New Hartford, N.Y. — An Oneida County cross country meet was canceled Saturday after a student falsely reported seeing a man armed with a gun near school grounds, police said. New Hartford police working security at the meet were alerted about the armed man at about 10 a.m. at...
VVS High School student arrested for making ‘threat of mass harm’
VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a VVS High School student has been arrested for allegedly making a ‘threat of mass harm’ while riding the bus on September 15. According to the Sheriff, around 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the OCSO and the Criminal Investigation Unit arrived at VVS […]
WKTV
Child charged for falsely reporting abduction attempt
New Hartford, N.Y.-- A child has been arrested and charged for falsely reporting an incident that led to a massive search and the cancellation of the New Hartford Cross Country Meet. It happened around 10 AM at the Perry Jr. High School. According to police, an area resident located the child off campus and called 911. The child then told police that he was approached by a male wearing a camouflaged jacket and in possession of a hand gun had tried to lure him into the woods. The child then stated he ran away and became lost in a wooded area. This led police and school officials to cancel the meet and evacuate the campus, while they commenced a search for the suspect. An emergency alert was sent out over TV, radio and cell phones advising residents to "call 911 if the male is seen". K-9 officers from Utica and State Police along with a drone unit from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office were dispatched for the search. During an interview at the New Hartford Police station, the child admitted to police that he had made the entire story up and that none of the information reported to police was true. The child is being charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident, which is a misdemeanor.
Owner of Boom Babies, who helped girls and women feel glamourous for years, dies
Syracuse, N.Y. — Lorraine Koury, who helped women in Central New York feel special for their proms, weddings and other formal events, has died, according to her employees. Koury, 66, the owner of Boom Babies on Westcott Street in Syracuse, died Thursday evening, according to a post on the store’s Facebook page.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKTV
Firefighters from across the state gather in Old Forge for annual drill school
OLD FORGE, N.Y. – The 55th annual Old Forge Firefighters Drill School kicked off Thursday bringing together hundreds of firefighters across the state for training, events and activities. The event continues through Sunday, Sept. 18. This year’s theme honors Ukrainian firefighters, especially the 35 killed since the start of...
urbancny.com
Syracuse Fire’s Regional Haz-Mat Response Team Deployed to Town of DeWitt; No Hazard to Public
Syracuse, N.Y. – On September 15, 2022 at 10:03 a.m., Syracuse Fire’s Regional Haz-Mat (hazardous materials) Response Team was requested to deploy to the Town of DeWitt by the DeWitt Fire Department, who was on the scene of an unknown substance in a container, inside of a business. Certain physical characteristics of the product led the DeWitt firefighters to escalate the resources on scene—they initiated a request to the Syracuse Fire Dept. for a haz-mat response.
WKTV
VVS student arrested after allegedly making threat on school bus
Oneida County sheriff’s deputies were called to Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School at noon on Thursday to investigate a threat a student allegedly made on a bus. Sheriff Robert Maciol says the threat was investigated and found not credible. Details about the nature of the threat have not been released. The...
WKTV
Mohawk Valley Gives encourages community to donate to local nonprofits
UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Gives is a 24-hour day of giving happening Sept. 20 to benefit local nonprofits in Oneida and Herkimer counties, being put on by the Community Foundation of Oneida and Herkimer counties. More than 150 nonprofits have signed up to participate, using social media and other...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen Arrested After Woman Allegedly Shot in Utica
A teenager is under arrest following an investigation into an alleged shots fired incident in Utica. Police and fire department personnel from the Utica Police Department (UPD) and Utica Fire Department were called to the 1600 block of Dudley Avenue at approximately 3:30am on Sunday, September 4, 2022 after receiving a call about a shooting.
localsyr.com
Community support grows for Canastota Police Officer attacked on duty
CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Support is growing for the village of Canastota Police Officer who was assaulted on duty. Just after 2:00 p.m. last Wednesday, police were asked to check on a suspicious person in the Liberty Resources parking lot on North Main Street in Canastota. Officer William Preuss...
Hudson Valley Man Mysteriously Dies After Standoff With Police
A Hudson Valley man died early Friday morning after a violent standoff with police, but the cause of death is still a mystery. New York State Police say they responded to reports of a barricaded man with a gun just after 12pm on Thursday. Upon arriving at the scene, officers say they found Christoper Pesavento armed and holed up in a residence on Quaker Bridge Road in the Town of Cortland.
Man dies in Clifton Park motorcycle crash
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Ashdown Road in Clifton Park. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Louis Funaro, 40, of Florida, was pronounced dead at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKTV
Relay for Life returns to Delta Lake State Park
ROME, NY - The American Cancer Society's Relay for Life took place at Delta Lake State Park Saturday. This year's event was a little different. Usually various communities around the area hold their own relays, but this year organizers decided to combine them all into one big relay. Over 50...
WKTV
19-year-old charged with attempted murder following Utica shooting
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting on Dudley Avenue last week. Officers responded to the 1600 block around 3:30 a.m. after reports of gunfire. Police say the suspect, 19-year-old Jahques Gadson, fired several shots toward a female and she was struck in the shoulder. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the injury is not considered life-threatening.
Grant Blvd. apartment catches fire; people threw rocks to alert person inside, dispatchers said
Syracuse, N.Y. — People outside an Eastwood apartment building Friday threw rocks at windows to get the attention of a person inside as the outside wall of the building burned, according to 911 dispatches. A person passing by the two-story building at 429 Grant Blvd. reported the flames at...
Woman accused in North Side killing was driver, shooting was drive by, prosecutors say
Syracuse, N.Y. — New details emerged this week in the June killing of Dasheem East including that a 19-year-old woman was driving a car when a passenger opened fire on the man. Arianna Bailey was the driver in the June 20 killing, Assistant District Attorney Michael Whalen said in...
WKTV
Golf tourney raises money for addiction recovery services through CFLR
ROME, N.Y. – A golf tournament was held in Rome Friday morning to support local services that help people recovering from addiction. The Center for Family Life and Recovery puts on the annual Tim Foley Recovery Classic to raise money for its prevention, health, counseling and community programs that assist those struggling with addiction and their families.
‘Tragic for Everyone Involved’, Utica PD Official Talks About Fatal Shooting Incident This Week
We're learning more about the officer involved shooting that resulted in the death of a 61-year-old Utica man earlier this week. The fatal shooting has prompted two probes into the response of officers who encountered David Litts at his Neilson Street home armed with a knife, police have said. Litts...
WKTV
Utica Fire Department welcomes 5 new members
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Fire Department has five new members following a swearing-in ceremony at Utica City Hall Wednesday morning. Three of the new recruits are certified paramedics and two of them are graduates of the Utica Fire Academy. Those who already attended the academy will undergo an abbreviated training period before being assigned to the Fire Operations Division.
61-year-old man shot by Utica police dies at hospital; police release man’s name
Utica, N.Y. — A man armed with a knife was shot and killed by police Monday night in Utica, police said. Officers responded to a home at 1601 Neilson Street at 7:50 p.m., said Sgt. Michael Curley, a spokesperson for Utica police. Officers encountered David Litts, 61, who was...
Comments / 2