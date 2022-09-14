ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child charged for falsely reporting abduction attempt

New Hartford, N.Y.-- A child has been arrested and charged for falsely reporting an incident that led to a massive search and the cancellation of the New Hartford Cross Country Meet. It happened around 10 AM at the Perry Jr. High School. According to police, an area resident located the child off campus and called 911. The child then told police that he was approached by a male wearing a camouflaged jacket and in possession of a hand gun had tried to lure him into the woods. The child then stated he ran away and became lost in a wooded area. This led police and school officials to cancel the meet and evacuate the campus, while they commenced a search for the suspect. An emergency alert was sent out over TV, radio and cell phones advising residents to "call 911 if the male is seen". K-9 officers from Utica and State Police along with a drone unit from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office were dispatched for the search. During an interview at the New Hartford Police station, the child admitted to police that he had made the entire story up and that none of the information reported to police was true. The child is being charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident, which is a misdemeanor.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
