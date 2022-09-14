ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Security footage of kidnapping and carjacking on Palm Beach Blvd

Security footage of the kidnapping and carjacking on Palm Beach Boulevard on Friday. A woman was pumping gas at the Citgo on Palm Beach Boulevard when police say a man threatened her with a knife stole her truck, and drove away with her 3-year-old son inside. The boy was found...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3-year-old child kidnapped in Fort Myers found in Tice

The Fort Myers Police Department said it has found a 3-year-old child that went missing after a vehicle was carjacked. A family is relieved after a harrowing Friday afternoon, but a sigh of relief now that the mother and 3-year-old child have been reunited. According to the Fort Myers Police...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

17-year-old faces manslaughter, other charges in Lehigh Acres shooting

A 17-year-old faces multiple charges, including manslaughter, in the deadly shooting of another teenager in Lehigh Acres. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Javier Dior Adolphus shot a 15-year-old boy in the head on the 1300 block of Clayton Avenue in June. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries. Homicide detectives learned that Adolphus was present when the shooting occurred.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Sept. 14

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel police identify 22 victims in bathroom voyeurism case

Sanibel police have identified 22 people who appeared in video covertly taken inside of the Bowman Beach bathroom on the island. Police arrested 58-year-old Dana Caruso, who is accused of placing the camera in the bathroom at the end of July. The device captured more than 270 videos running on...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run on Palm Beach Boulevard

A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run Saturday night on Palm Beach Boulevard. The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. on September 10. The driver is possibly driving a Toyota Rav4, which would be missing a passenger side mirror and have damage to the right front quarter panel. The bicyclist was...
FORT MYERS, FL
classiccountry1045.com

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Continue To Take Down Drug Dealers

In the late evening hours on September 12, 2022, Cpl. Baker and K9 Liberty completed a traffic stop on Hwy. 17 of a vehicle occupied by Jennifer Waters and Ra. ndy Williams. During the traffic stop, K9 Liberty alerted to drugs within the vehicle, initiating a vehicle search where deputies located Methamphetamine packaged to sell, Controlled Substances (Oxycodone Hydrochloride, Alprazolam, and Morphine Sulfate), and New Legend Drugs (Cyclobenzaprine).
DESOTO COUNTY, FL

