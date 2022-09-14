Read full article on original website
Naples convicted felon arrested after altercation with deputies
A 53-year-old convicted felon was arrested after an altercation with Collier County deputies that resulted in him attempting to high jack a car.
Collier County woman arrested, accused of possessing cocaine and stealing mother’s car
A 23-year-old Collier County woman was arrested after the Collier County Sheriff’s Office says she stole her mother’s car. Essence Marie Hutto faces charges of grand theft auto, cocaine possession, smuggling a controlled substance into a jail, and possessing narcotics equipment. According to an arrest report, Hutto’s mother...
South Fort Myers High lockdown lifted after suspected “swatting” incident
FORT MYERS, Fla. – South Fort Myers High School was placed on lockdown as the Lee County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a threat made towards the school. Around 1:00pm, The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding an active shooter at South Fort Myers High School. It was later determined to be a hoax.
Security footage of kidnapping and carjacking on Palm Beach Blvd
Security footage of the kidnapping and carjacking on Palm Beach Boulevard on Friday. A woman was pumping gas at the Citgo on Palm Beach Boulevard when police say a man threatened her with a knife stole her truck, and drove away with her 3-year-old son inside. The boy was found...
Lee County Port Authority officer fired, accused of attempting to meet with a minor
A Port Authority Police Officer is no longer on the job after he got caught up in an undercover sting while out of town. When the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office conducted operation ‘Keystroke’ and the results were quite disturbing. Bill Leeper, a Nassau County sheriff said, “I...
LCSO says national ‘swatting’ event leads to call about gun at South Fort Myers High School
Parents are breathing a sigh of relief on Friday after a school threat ended up being a hoax at South Fort Myers High School. But for an hour-and-a-half, parents were unsure what was happening and children hiding in classrooms were uninformed. The hoax, called into the Lee County Sheriff’s Office...
3-year-old child kidnapped in Fort Myers found in Tice
The Fort Myers Police Department said it has found a 3-year-old child that went missing after a vehicle was carjacked. A family is relieved after a harrowing Friday afternoon, but a sigh of relief now that the mother and 3-year-old child have been reunited. According to the Fort Myers Police...
17-year-old faces manslaughter, other charges in Lehigh Acres shooting
A 17-year-old faces multiple charges, including manslaughter, in the deadly shooting of another teenager in Lehigh Acres. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Javier Dior Adolphus shot a 15-year-old boy in the head on the 1300 block of Clayton Avenue in June. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries. Homicide detectives learned that Adolphus was present when the shooting occurred.
44-year-old motorcyclist dies in motorcycle crash in Lee County
A 44-year-old motorcyclist from Pompano Beach was killed after losing control of his motorcycle in Lee County Friday night.
Man pleads no contest to burglary, shooting of Lehigh Acres teen
Eusebio Montoya was arrested following the March 25 shooting of a 16-year-old who was inside his own vehicle at the time.
Man tries to run over bouncers after being kicked out of Florida bar
A man who was kicked out of a Southwest Florida bar was arrested after attempting to run over bouncers and crashing into the bar.
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Sept. 14
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
‘A sad situation:’ Sarasota deputies respond to multiple overdoses at residence
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Four people were treated for drug overdoses Wednesday at a home in Sarasota County, the sheriff’s office says. Deputies responded to a call of multiple overdoses just after 6 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 3100 block of Rose Street. Two deputies had to...
Sanibel police identify 22 victims in bathroom voyeurism case
Sanibel police have identified 22 people who appeared in video covertly taken inside of the Bowman Beach bathroom on the island. Police arrested 58-year-old Dana Caruso, who is accused of placing the camera in the bathroom at the end of July. The device captured more than 270 videos running on...
Florida schools locked down after suspected ‘swatting’ incident, report says
Several Florida schools were placed on a lockdown Friday after alleged threats were made to them.
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run on Palm Beach Boulevard
A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run Saturday night on Palm Beach Boulevard. The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. on September 10. The driver is possibly driving a Toyota Rav4, which would be missing a passenger side mirror and have damage to the right front quarter panel. The bicyclist was...
Family of hit and run victim calls on lawmakers for change
The family of 40-year-old Ronald Quilliam traveled to Lee County from New York. They are calling on lawmakers to make changes to the stretch of road he died on.
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Continue To Take Down Drug Dealers
In the late evening hours on September 12, 2022, Cpl. Baker and K9 Liberty completed a traffic stop on Hwy. 17 of a vehicle occupied by Jennifer Waters and Ra. ndy Williams. During the traffic stop, K9 Liberty alerted to drugs within the vehicle, initiating a vehicle search where deputies located Methamphetamine packaged to sell, Controlled Substances (Oxycodone Hydrochloride, Alprazolam, and Morphine Sulfate), and New Legend Drugs (Cyclobenzaprine).
Florida Man Crushes Woman’s Truck With Excavator Over Lack Of Drug Money
A Florida man crushed a victim’s truck with an excavator after battering her over not being able to get money for drugs, according to deputies. Deputies say they responded to a domestic dispute on September 11 where the victim had been physically assaulted. According to
Middle schooler arrested for Mariner High School threat
A 14-year-old middle school student was arrested and charged with a written threat to conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism for the threat to Mariner High School on Tuesday.
