South Portland, ME

nerej.com

Northmarq closes $15.2 million refinance for Maine retail and industrial portfolio

Bangor, ME Ed Riekstins, managing director, and Daniel Karp, vice president of Northmarq’s Boston debt/equity team, finalized the $15.2 million permanent-fixed loan for a Maine retail and industrial portfolio. The portfolio totals five retail properties and one industrial property which are located in Bangor, Scarborough and South Portland, Maine.
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Former resident claims Franklin Towers issues go back 20 years

First a lightning strike in late August knocked out power. Then there was word of a bed bug infestation. Now, a former resident of Franklin Towers reached out to 8 Investigates to tell WMTW the problems go back 20 years. Bob Bickford has found a new place to live after...
WMTW

Franklin Towers residents concerned about growing bed bug infestation

PORTLAND, Maine — After losing power, some residents in Franklin Towers are still living with limited electricity, but that's not their only concern. Residents in the building reached out to 8 Investigates seeking answers amid a growing bed bug infestation. According to Portland Housing Authority, 21 units had active...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Irish Navy vessel 'LE James Joyce' arrives in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Irish Navy vessel "LE James Joyce" has arrived in Portland for a weekend visit. The U.S. Coast Guard says the ship will be open to the public to tour. You can stop by Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Candidates in Maine's First District focus on recent increase in crime

PORTLAND (WGME) – There was a focus on crime Thursday in the First District race for Congress. Republican nominee Ed Thelander, a businessowner and former Navy Seal, spoke out in Portland Thursday about the recent rise in violent crime in the city, including almost 50 shootings, about triple the number from the same time last year.
PORTLAND, ME
solarpowerworldonline.com

Nexamp completes 6.5-MW community solar project in Maine

Nexamp recently celebrated the completion of the 6.5-MW Rumford Solar project in Central Maine Power (CMP) service territory. Located north of Portland, Maine, Rumford Solar is a community solar array that uses a Terrasmart tracking system. “Fully developed and constructed by Nexamp, this is one of the first of our...
PORTLAND, ME
addictedtovacation.com

11 Unmissable Places To Visit In Maine

Some of the best places to visit in Maine are historic, scenic, and rugged. Commonly known as vacation land, you are bound to have the best time here. Maine is a beautiful state where the rocky coastline is adorned with ancient lighthouses and wilderness that has been conserved for several years, and the vacation destinations here are endless.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Meet Baxter, Maine's first 'comfort dog' to support first responders

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Bureau of Emergency Communications in Augusta is welcoming its new four-legged, tail-wagging member to the team. Baxter, the 5-month-old chocolate Lab, will be the first comfort dog in the state for Maine's three Emergency Communication Centers, according to a release issued Thursday by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
AUGUSTA, ME
weatherboy.com

Dozens Report Shaking as USGS Registered New Earthquake in Maine

Dozens of people reported feeling shaking last night in central Maine; the USGS registered the seismic activity as a magnitude 2.3 earthquake which struck at 10:29 pm near the town of Greenwood Maine. Using the “Did you feel it?” reporting tool on the USGS website, more than 30 people reported they felt weak to light shaking from the quake.
MAINE STATE
nbcboston.com

2-Year-Old Maine Boy Fatally Struck By Vehicle in His Own Driveway

A toddler is dead after an apparent family tragedy in Naples, Maine. Maine State Police say a 2-year-old boy was in the driveway of his family's Lambs Mills Road home Saturday afternoon when he was fatally struck by a pickup truck that was pulling a camper trailer. According to state...
NAPLES, ME

