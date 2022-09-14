Read full article on original website
Storm battering western Alaska causes widespread flooding
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful storm traveling north through the Bering Strait is causing widespread flooding in several western Alaska coastal communities, knocking out power and sending residents fleeing for higher ground. The force of the water forced some homes off their foundations Saturday, and one home in Nome was floating down a river until it got caught at a bridge. The storm is what remains of Typhoon Merbok, a storm that is also influencing weather patterns as far away as California, where strong winds and a rare late-summer rainstorm are expected. In Alaska, there have been no reports of injuries or deaths from the storm.
Bowling Green tops Marshall in overtime, wins 34-31
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Matt McDonald found Ta’ron Keith from 2 yards out in overtime to lift Bowling Green to a 34-31 win over Marshall. The Thundering Herd came into the game looking to build momentum after shocking Notre Dame, 28-21, to break into the Top 25 for the first time in two seasons.
