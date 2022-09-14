Read full article on original website
WALB 10
6 Albany heroes honored at AMA
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, six Albany heroes were honored at the Albany Museum of Art’s Hometown Black Heroes’ Day. The day was formed to recognize those brave men and women who fought for justice and change in the Good Life City. Many who attended the event...
WALB 10
Tifton man honored with scholarship dedication
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - One man, lovingly known as “Mr. Tifton” by many, was honored Friday with a scholarship in his name. The University of Georgia (UGA) and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College( ABAC) are recognizing him for his impact in the community. Tyron spearman is well known for...
WALB 10
Albany man concerned over high utility bills
WALB News 10's Madison Foglio chats one-on-one with U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock. University of Georgia to sell Lake Blackshear property.
Some teachers complain about Kemp’s classroom supply subsidy
A $125 grant for Georgia public school teachers goes through a system that doesn't offer access to big-box retailers.
Albany officials dream big with bus station slated for opening in conjunction with MLK Jr. birthday
ALBANY — The wheels of the buses will be going ‘round and ‘round soon as they pass through a new Albany transportation center, with construction on schedule despite delays caused by what could perhaps best be described as “the summer of rain” in southwest Georgia.
wabe.org
Gov. Kemp and Stacey Abrams offer different visions for Georgia’s schools
This week, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp released his plan for education should he win a second term. His Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams also has plans. Both proposals would budget more money for schools, but there are some key differences. The governor has centered his plan around K-12 education. If re-elected,...
WALB 10
South Ga. peanut harvest underway
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The weather for the peanut harvest seems to be turning out just the way South Georgia farmers want. WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke with Scott Monfort, the University of Georgia Extension State Peanut Agronomist, about expectations for this year’s harvest. “Yes, we are extremely lucky...
weisradio.com
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Declares Emergency in Chattooga County Following Recent Flooding
After the Labor Day Weekend flooding – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared has declared an emergency in Chattooga County. That declaration opens the door for the state to provide assistance to Chattooga County Public Works for repair to roadways and bridges. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) – provided...
WALB 10
Friday likely to determine future of Albany historic building
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday, the fate of Phoebe’s living and learning community at the Old Albany Middle school will be decided. This comes as Judge Victoria Darrisaw is expecting to file a decision by Friday at 5 p.m. There are two options. Darrisaw can side with Phoebe, the...
On Common Ground News
Six Georgia schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
WASHINGTON, D.C.—U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including six schools in Georgia. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
WALB 10
Coronavirus
Dougherty Co. Health Department’s COVID testing kiosk up and running. The “test and go” COVID test kiosk opened to the public in August. This is the only test kit kiosk in Albany that dispenses PCR test kits. New COVID booster offered at all South Health District health...
WALB 10
Atlanta Marta Police Dept. recruits in the Good Life City
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Atlanta Marta Police Department is looking for people in Albany to join their Atlanta branch and they’re offering incentives and bonuses for those interested in a career with them. They are offering signing bonuses for up to $5,000, and tuition reimbursements for up to...
wfxl.com
Albany State University to compete in 'College Bowl' tv show hosted by Petyon Manning
Albany State University (ASU) students Christine Belcher, Christian Herrera, and Lauren Jenkins will compete in season two of the NBC quiz show “Capital One College Bowl,” hosted by two-time Super Bowl Champion and five-time NFL MVP, Peyton Manning. Dr. John Williams, Associate Professor of Biology, Director of STEM...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS; Albany transit station taking shape on Oglethorpe Boulevard
The site of the coming Albany Transportation Center is teeming with activities as workers are busy on the exterior and interior as well as the bus shelter. The station, located at the site of the former Trailways building, is scheduled to be completed in January.
WRDW-TV
Key details for local residents about COVID shots, new boosters
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Public health is promising better protection when it comes to COVID-19, in the form of the just-released booster formulated against newer as well as older forms of coronavirus. “Not only does it have the vaccine for the original version of the virus, but...
COVID hospitalizations down more than 50% over past week
ALBANY — COVID-19 numbers are rising in some parts of the country, but locally the numbers have declined significantly since a summer increase, with less than a dozen patients hospitalized this week for treatment in the Albany area. On Friday, there were eight COVID patients hospitalized at Phoebe Putney...
State of Georgia cuts more than 200 low-enrollment degree programs
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The Board of Regents has discontinued more than 200 low-enrollment degree programs in Georgia universities, including some right here in Central Georgia. Bachelor of Arts degrees in English, economics, and Master of Arts degrees in teaching history all made the list of discontinued programs at Fort Valley State University, but its provost says it is only making room for better.
Americus Times-Recorder
Americus Mayor signs proclamation declaring Thursday, September 22 as GSW’s Day of Giving
AMERICUS – On September 15, Americus Mayor Lee Kinnamon signed a proclamation announcing Thursday, September 22, 2022 as the fourth annual Day of Giving for Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW). GSW faculty, staff, and students turned out on Gold Force Thursday to witness Mayor Kinnamon sign the proclamation for...
allongeorgia.com
Atlanta Woman Convicted for Neglect and Exploitation of the Disabled and Elderly
Attorney General Chris Carr announced the successful conviction of Michelle Oliver on one count of operating an unlicensed personal care home, one count of willful deprivation of an elder person, seven counts of willful deprivation of a disabled adult, and 51 counts of financial exploitation of a disabled adult. A...
We Won't Black Down: Black Voters Matter brings bus tour to Albany to drive excitement for fall elections
ALBANY — The “blackest bus in America” rolled into town Friday for the first stop of a multistate tour, with several voter and civil rights groups looking to pump up voters at Albany State University ahead of November elections. “The first stop to kick it off was...
