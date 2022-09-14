ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dougherty County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

6 Albany heroes honored at AMA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, six Albany heroes were honored at the Albany Museum of Art’s Hometown Black Heroes’ Day. The day was formed to recognize those brave men and women who fought for justice and change in the Good Life City. Many who attended the event...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Tifton man honored with scholarship dedication

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - One man, lovingly known as “Mr. Tifton” by many, was honored Friday with a scholarship in his name. The University of Georgia (UGA) and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College( ABAC) are recognizing him for his impact in the community. Tyron spearman is well known for...
TIFTON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dougherty County, GA
Albany, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
Albany, GA
Government
Dougherty County, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Dougherty County, GA
Education
City
Albany, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WALB 10

South Ga. peanut harvest underway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The weather for the peanut harvest seems to be turning out just the way South Georgia farmers want. WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke with Scott Monfort, the University of Georgia Extension State Peanut Agronomist, about expectations for this year’s harvest. “Yes, we are extremely lucky...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Schools#K12
WALB 10

Friday likely to determine future of Albany historic building

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday, the fate of Phoebe’s living and learning community at the Old Albany Middle school will be decided. This comes as Judge Victoria Darrisaw is expecting to file a decision by Friday at 5 p.m. There are two options. Darrisaw can side with Phoebe, the...
ALBANY, GA
On Common Ground News

Six Georgia schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

WASHINGTON, D.C.—U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including six schools in Georgia. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Coronavirus

Dougherty Co. Health Department’s COVID testing kiosk up and running. The “test and go” COVID test kiosk opened to the public in August. This is the only test kit kiosk in Albany that dispenses PCR test kits. New COVID booster offered at all South Health District health...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Atlanta Marta Police Dept. recruits in the Good Life City

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Atlanta Marta Police Department is looking for people in Albany to join their Atlanta branch and they’re offering incentives and bonuses for those interested in a career with them. They are offering signing bonuses for up to $5,000, and tuition reimbursements for up to...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
WRDW-TV

Key details for local residents about COVID shots, new boosters

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Public health is promising better protection when it comes to COVID-19, in the form of the just-released booster formulated against newer as well as older forms of coronavirus. “Not only does it have the vaccine for the original version of the virus, but...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Albany Herald

COVID hospitalizations down more than 50% over past week

ALBANY — COVID-19 numbers are rising in some parts of the country, but locally the numbers have declined significantly since a summer increase, with less than a dozen patients hospitalized this week for treatment in the Albany area. On Friday, there were eight COVID patients hospitalized at Phoebe Putney...
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

State of Georgia cuts more than 200 low-enrollment degree programs

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The Board of Regents has discontinued more than 200 low-enrollment degree programs in Georgia universities, including some right here in Central Georgia. Bachelor of Arts degrees in English, economics, and Master of Arts degrees in teaching history all made the list of discontinued programs at Fort Valley State University, but its provost says it is only making room for better.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy