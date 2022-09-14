Read full article on original website
Legal challenge looms against DEC for permitting regional waste transfer facility
ITHACA, N.Y.—County Line Materials Recovery Facility, a not-yet operational waste transfer facility in Cayuta, was permitted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to accept municipal and commercial waste. They were also permitted to transfer the resulting leachate to the Ithaca Area Wastewater Treatment Facility (IAWWTF)
Enfield officials considering renewable energy program similar to Ithaca
ENFIELD, N.Y.—On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Enfield Town Board received a presentation from Paul Fenn, president and founder of Local Power LLC, proposing Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) as a way for Enfield residents to get cheaper and more sustainable energy. The CCA program enables residents to band together in...
TC3 receives $150K for healthcare microcredential development
DRYDEN, N.Y.—Tompkins Cortland Community College (TC3) has received $150,000 in funding to help develop micro-credential curriculum in allied healthcare fields, hoping to provide a wide array of employment training and opportunities in the healthcare industry. Officials from the school and Southern Tier 8, the organization that runs the grant...
Tompkins County resident becomes 67th COVID-19 death
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County reports a new death from COVID-19. It’s the first passing from the pandemic in September, and the 67th death overall since March 2020. In other numbers reported today, seven people in Tompkins County are hospitalized with COVID symptoms, 17 new positive cases,...
NewsChannel 36
Talent show coming to First Arena will raise support for the homeless
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The City of Elmira, First Arena, and Program of P.E.A.C.E. are benefiting Catholic Charities and Meals on Wheels with a talent show, The P.E.A.C.E. Music Festival, on October 7th. First Arena will play host to a variety of talent on that Friday. Performers can sign up...
TCPL hosting public finalist presentation for new library director position
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Public Library Board of Trustees is holding a candidate finalist presentation open to the public for the library director position at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15. “We have deeply appreciated the public’s engagement in our search for our next library director, and hope the...
New pistol permit laws prompt local sheriff to adjust county policy, while course instructors add staff
Sheriff Milby still has confusion over who qualifies to teach the new courses, and how much more time it will take for his office to process the background checks.
County Ethics Advisory Board to soon release information on RPS investigation
ITHACA, N.Y.—After months of delay with its information-gathering process, the Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board has agreed on a date to release the responses it’s received as it investigates a broad ethics complaint issued by City of Ithaca Alderperson Cynthia Brock into the Reimagining Public Safety (RPS) process and former Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick.
New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports
Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
County Legislature reconvene on proposed anti-drug policy
A law to prohibit the sale and possession of intoxicating chemical compounds meant to mimic the effects of controlled substances is back on the table for the Cortland County Legislature, after being absent from legislature votes for about a year. The local law, colloquially dubbed the “bath salts” law, resurfaced...
Special Committee hears police reform concerns from Joly, Van Houten
ITHACA, N.Y.—The second meeting of the Special Reimagining Public Safety Committee saw input from two crucial local law enforcement figures, both of whom expressed some skepticism about the execution of the proposed plan. With Alderperson George McGonigal at the helm, the committee heard from Acting Ithaca Police Chief John...
Residents object to Onondaga County's eminent domain effort
Homeowners on Burnett Road came together Wednesday morning to speak against Onondaga County’s effort to take private land through eminent domain in order to expand White Pines Commerce Park with a semiconductor plant. “It’s just disgusting to see something like this. I live at the farthest end of the...
Ryan McMahon’s 2023 budget includes new facilities for kids, more cops and a tax cut
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The health and development of children are key to many of the initiatives that Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon touts in his proposed $1.4 billion budget for the coming year. McMahon is presenting his 2023 budget this morning to the county legislature. Some of the youth...
Dog Park, Wiffle Ball, And Ice Rink On The Way To Broome County Parks In 2023
Earlier this week, Broome County Executive, Jason Garnar shared his 2023 County Budget Address and their initiatives. It was the first in-person address in the last three years and it included many never-before seen features with their Parks system. Garnar announced plans for the biggest parks improvement project in Broome...
When Ithaca Rode Shotguns
For many years, if anyone outside the region had heard of Ithaca, it was very likely because of either Cornell University or the guns of the Ithaca Gun Company. Now, except for its reputation among gun owners and collectors, Ithaca Gun has mostly receded into local history. Only the smokestack remains as a physical reminder of the factory, and issues surrounding redeveloping the site have swirled for years, but the story of the company’s rise and decline are an important part of Ithaca’s heritage.
Bike, walk, and roll, but don’t drive: North Cayuga closed this Sunday for car-free Streets Alive fair
North Cayuga Street, which runs from the heart of Downtown Ithaca north through Fall Creek towards Stewart Park, and West Court Street from Cayuga Street to GIAC, will be closed Sunday afternoon to motor vehicles, and open for everything else, for a twice-annual street fair. The “Streets Alive!” event runs from the Ithaca High School “Green Lane” to GIAC, from 1-5pm on Sunday, September 18th.
Route 79 road work in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two weeks of paving will reduce a stretch of a road in Ithaca to one lane. Hector Street/NY-79 from Floral Avenue to Warren Place will shut down for pavement repairs on Monday, September 19th. That’s the 100 to 1000 blocks. Delays are expected during paving. The work is expected to wrap up on Friday, September 30th.
Neighbors near White Pine frustrated with Onondaga County’s neglected properties
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The few homeowners still living on Burnet Road, the neighborhood groomed for a massive chip manufacturing plant, are fighting back against Onondaga County with accusations of neglect. Paul Richer has lived in the neighborhood his whole life. He’s one of the homeowners who’s resisted selling his land to Onondaga […]
Cliff Street Retreat developers seek abatement from IDA
ITHACA, N.Y.—Plans for a mixed-use redevelopment of the former Incodema facility on West Hill are seeking an assist from the Tompkins County Industrial Development Agency (TCIDA). The “Cliff Street Retreat” proposal is planned for 407 Cliff Street. Incodema vacated the facility for new digs off Slaterville Road in Dryden,...
Huge Changes Announced for Greater Binghamton Airport
On Wednesday morning, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar was joined by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul to announce major changes for the Greater Binghamton Airport. Governor Hochul announced that as part of a $230 million investment into upstate New York airports, the Greater Binghamton Airport would receive $32 million for renovations to the site.
