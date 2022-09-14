ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

TC3 receives $150K for healthcare microcredential development

DRYDEN, N.Y.—Tompkins Cortland Community College (TC3) has received $150,000 in funding to help develop micro-credential curriculum in allied healthcare fields, hoping to provide a wide array of employment training and opportunities in the healthcare industry. Officials from the school and Southern Tier 8, the organization that runs the grant...
Tompkins County resident becomes 67th COVID-19 death

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County reports a new death from COVID-19. It’s the first passing from the pandemic in September, and the 67th death overall since March 2020. In other numbers reported today, seven people in Tompkins County are hospitalized with COVID symptoms, 17 new positive cases,...
Talent show coming to First Arena will raise support for the homeless

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The City of Elmira, First Arena, and Program of P.E.A.C.E. are benefiting Catholic Charities and Meals on Wheels with a talent show, The P.E.A.C.E. Music Festival, on October 7th. First Arena will play host to a variety of talent on that Friday. Performers can sign up...
County Ethics Advisory Board to soon release information on RPS investigation

ITHACA, N.Y.—After months of delay with its information-gathering process, the Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board has agreed on a date to release the responses it’s received as it investigates a broad ethics complaint issued by City of Ithaca Alderperson Cynthia Brock into the Reimagining Public Safety (RPS) process and former Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick.
New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports

Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
County Legislature reconvene on proposed anti-drug policy

A law to prohibit the sale and possession of intoxicating chemical compounds meant to mimic the effects of controlled substances is back on the table for the Cortland County Legislature, after being absent from legislature votes for about a year. The local law, colloquially dubbed the “bath salts” law, resurfaced...
Residents object to Onondaga County's eminent domain effort

Homeowners on Burnett Road came together Wednesday morning to speak against Onondaga County’s effort to take private land through eminent domain in order to expand White Pines Commerce Park with a semiconductor plant. “It’s just disgusting to see something like this. I live at the farthest end of the...
When Ithaca Rode Shotguns

For many years, if anyone outside the region had heard of Ithaca, it was very likely because of either Cornell University or the guns of the Ithaca Gun Company. Now, except for its reputation among gun owners and collectors, Ithaca Gun has mostly receded into local history. Only the smokestack remains as a physical reminder of the factory, and issues surrounding redeveloping the site have swirled for years, but the story of the company’s rise and decline are an important part of Ithaca’s heritage.
Bike, walk, and roll, but don’t drive: North Cayuga closed this Sunday for car-free Streets Alive fair

North Cayuga Street, which runs from the heart of Downtown Ithaca north through Fall Creek towards Stewart Park, and West Court Street from Cayuga Street to GIAC, will be closed Sunday afternoon to motor vehicles, and open for everything else, for a twice-annual street fair. The “Streets Alive!” event runs from the Ithaca High School “Green Lane” to GIAC, from 1-5pm on Sunday, September 18th.
Route 79 road work in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two weeks of paving will reduce a stretch of a road in Ithaca to one lane. Hector Street/NY-79 from Floral Avenue to Warren Place will shut down for pavement repairs on Monday, September 19th. That’s the 100 to 1000 blocks. Delays are expected during paving. The work is expected to wrap up on Friday, September 30th.
Cliff Street Retreat developers seek abatement from IDA

ITHACA, N.Y.—Plans for a mixed-use redevelopment of the former Incodema facility on West Hill are seeking an assist from the Tompkins County Industrial Development Agency (TCIDA). The “Cliff Street Retreat” proposal is planned for 407 Cliff Street. Incodema vacated the facility for new digs off Slaterville Road in Dryden,...
Huge Changes Announced for Greater Binghamton Airport

On Wednesday morning, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar was joined by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul to announce major changes for the Greater Binghamton Airport. Governor Hochul announced that as part of a $230 million investment into upstate New York airports, the Greater Binghamton Airport would receive $32 million for renovations to the site.
