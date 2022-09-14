ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Gareth Bale may miss Wales’ Nations League clash due to LAFC schedule

By Phil Blanche
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lorZn_0hvcYNy400

Gareth Bale is at risk of missing Wales’ Nations League game in Belgium, despite making plans for a transatlantic dash to join Robert Page’s squad.

Bale is due to be playing for his MLS club Los Angeles FC in the early hours of Monday morning UK time, and will not arrive in Wales until Tuesday.

Wales will train at their Vale of Glamorgan base on Wednesday before flying to Brussels for their penultimate Nations League tie the following evening.

Boss Page said: “We haven’t gone into the detail of it yet, but all we know is he will be affected by it.

“He is not going to land until Tuesday and we have to get him from Heathrow.

“There will be a lot of planning as regards to, ‘is he going to be ready for the first game against Belgium?’

“If not, obviously then we might have to leave it for the Poland game.

“But his safety and health is the most important thing, so we will have to manage that.

“We want him in top condition, we don’t want him fatigued going into games and running the risk of injury.”

Despite being in the United States for less than three months, Bale already boasts the top-selling jersey in the entire MLS.

But the Wales captain has made a slow start on the pitch at LAFC after his trophy-laden nine-year spell at Real Madrid ended this summer.

He has made 10 appearances Stateside, but started only twice, and has yet to play 90 minutes for his new club.

In just over five hours of football, Bale has scored twice as he builds up his fitness ahead of the World Cup in November.

Page said: “He’s playing minutes. We want him to play more minutes, of course, but I’m not overly concerned.

“Whatever minutes he plays I know when he comes on camp, even if he doesn’t play, that he will be ready to play for us.

“We are not going to jeopardise him. We’re going to the World Cup.

“We want to stay in the (Nations League) division, but we won’t be silly with it and push him.

“We will have to manage that with the time difference and jet lag. We will get him on camp, assess him and make a plan.”

Wales finish their Nations League programme against Poland in Cardiff on September 25, three days after the Belgium game.

It will be their final match before the World Cup, with Wales probably needing to beat Poland to keep their place in the top tier of the Nations League.

Page, who signed a four-year contract this week to be in charge of the Euro 2024 and 2026 World Cup qualifying campaigns, expects 33-year-old Bale to be around for some time yet.

He said: “We want Gareth to stay involved as long as he can. He can have an influence on the younger players at every camp.

“I don’t think there is going to be a mass of six or seven players leaving (after the World Cup).

“They respect the culture so much, they don’t want it to have a severe impact.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is Brentford vs Arsenal on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Arsenal travel to Brentford in an intriguing London derby to open up the Premier League action today. Both sides are in form after the Bees thrashed Leeds 5-2 last time out, while Mikel Arteta's side edged Zurich in the Europa League.Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news and build-upIvan Toney’s sensational form has resulted in an England call-up, with the Arsenal backline faced with a tough task to keep him quiet at the Brentford Community Stadium. That match was brought forward from a 2pm kick-off as a result of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday.Here’s everything you need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min can expect bench time this season, Antonio Conte reveals

Antonio Conte has insisted if Tottenham are to reach a “superior level” then hat-trick hero Son Heung-min and Harry Kane must be ready to spend time on the bench this season.Son was dropped for Saturday’s visit of Leicester but responded in stunning fashion by netting a hat-trick in a 31-minute cameo as a substitute to end his eight-game goal drought in style.While Kane has started every fixture this season, Conte has admitted in recent weeks his star forward will also have to be rotated due to the packed schedule, which will see Spurs play 12 games in seven weeks from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Robert Lewandowski hot streak continues as Bayern Munich suffer shock defeat

Robert Lewandowski’s double helped lift Barcelona FC into top spot in LaLiga as they cruised to a 3-0 home win against 10-man Elche.Lewandowski scored in either half and has now registered 11 goals in eight appearances in all competitions since joining Barca from Bayern Munich in the summer.Memphis Depay also scored his first goal for the Catalans following his arrival from Lyon in July.Depay’s strike was sandwiched by Lewandowski’s brace, with Elche failing to trouble Xavi’s side after skipper Gonzalo Verdu’s early dismissal for hauling down the Poland striker.Barca sit one point above Real Madrid, who play at city rivals...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Bale
The Independent

‘Important we respect their culture’: Wales to address any Qatar issues at camp

World Cup-bound Wales will address any issues raised by Qatar’s laws and customs at their Nations League camp this week.Wales will play at their first World Cup for 64 years in November when the tiny Gulf state becomes the first Arab nation to hold the tournament.A cultural behaviour guide to Qatar, addressing issues such as dress code and alcohol consumption, has been posted on the tournament’s official website.The guide stresses that visitors should not stare at Qataris or ask women for information, and suggests cameras should be used as little as possible.Wales manager Robert Page, whose side conclude their Nations...
WORLD
The Independent

‘I don’t think it looks professional’: Andy Murray voices opposition to late matches

Andy Murray believes tennis needs to address the growing number of late-night matches.Great Britain’s Davis Cup tie against the USA in Glasgow on Wednesday did not conclude until nearly 1am, with Murray and Joe Salisbury narrowly losing the deciding doubles to Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock.That followed a number of matches at the US Open that carried on until the early hours, while it is an increasingly common scenario at some tour events.Although a sizeable number of fans at the Emirates Arena did stay for the finish, many had to leave, with no public transport options at that time and...
TENNIS
The Independent

Siya Kolisi praises South Africa after crucial bonus-point win over Argentina

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi believes the only thing that has changed in his side’s game following back-to-back Rugby Championship wins over Australia and Argentina is their execution in the opponents 22.The Springboks scored five tries to secure a crucial bonus-point 36-20 victory over Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday and draw level with New Zealand on 14 points at the top of the table to keep alive their hopes of regaining the title they last won in 2019.The 2022 season had been characterised by a lack of composure and precision in attack, something coach Jacques Nienaber has repeatedly highlighted....
RUGBY
The Independent

England captain Harry Kane praises the Queen as ‘great role model’ ahead of funeral

England captain Harry Kane has described the Queen as a “great role model” and revealed his children visited Buckingham Palace last week to pay their respects.The Tottenham forward scored during a 6-2 win over Leicester on Saturday, a match which saw the late Queen honoured with floral wreaths laid, while a minute’s silence – briefly spoiled by small sections of fans shouting – took place before kick-off while an impeccable minute’s applause occurred in the 70th minute.Kane will now link up with England for their upcoming Nations League fixtures with Italy and Germany but only after the Queen’s funeral on...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nations League#League Cup#Lafc#Mls#Real Madrid#Stateside
The Independent

Cyclists complete Glasgow to Athens challenge and raise close to £100,000

A group of cyclists have completed their Glasgow to Athens challenge, raising almost £100,000, surviving a vomiting bug and getting to pet a baby rescue piglet along the way.Thighs of Steel – a community of cyclists – took on a nine-week relay ride from Glasgow to Athens, which began on July 16 and ended on September 17, to raise funds for migrant charity MASS Action, with around 100 different cyclists taking part in the cycle at various points.The group has raised roughly £93,000 out of their £100,000 target – and have cycled through countries including France, Italy, Croatia and Albania,...
CYCLING
The Independent

On this day in 2012 – Kevin Pietersen omitted from England squad for India tour

Kevin Pietersen was controversially left out of the England squad to tour India on this day in 2012.Pietersen had entered a “reconciliation period” with the England and Wales Cricket Board after being dropped in August for sending “provocative” text messages to South Africa players.A statement issued on behalf of the 32-year-old said he had apologised to former England captain Andrew Strauss and also met with new skipper Alastair Cook.“At all times, Pietersen had wished his dealings with the ECB to remain private so as not to inflame an already difficult situation,” the statement read.“His recent silence was not an admission...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

846K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy