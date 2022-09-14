Read full article on original website
IGN
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 18 Things to Pay Attention to in the New Trailer
The sequel to Breath of the Wild is inching ever closer and thanks to the newest trailer we now know a whole lot more. We know it’s officially called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we know it’s coming out on May 12, 2023, and we’ve been given some intriguing hints about the game’s story, world and mechanics. Here are 18 things we think are worth calling out in the new trailer.
IGN
See a New Card From the Magic: The Gathering and Warhammer 40,000 Crossover!
On October 7, two geek culture titans - Magic: The Gathering and Warhammer 40,000 - are coming together in a hugely exciting collaboration. It will see the characters, lore and world of Games Workshop's epic Warhammer 40,000 universe appearing in the form of playable cards that utilise Magic: The Gathering's gameplay architecture. A part of the "Universes Beyond" initiative, it's a brilliant idea to bring gritty sci-fi into Magic's normally more fantasy-oriented foundation, and to do so with a property as renowned for its incredible art as Magic itself.
IGN
Spectre Hands-On Preview: Splinter Cell Multiplayer’s Spiritual Successor?
While there are several popular multiplayer archetypes in 2022, one that is notably missing is Spies versus Mercenaries. The game type was originally introduced in Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow and became a huge hit among fans – as well as a big part of Splinter Cell’s identity moving forward. But with Splinter Cell seeing no new releases in nearly a decade, Spies vs. Mercs has been all but forgotten..
IGN
Dragon Ball: The Breakers - Official Majin Buu and Farmer Reveal Trailer
Majin Buu and Farmer will join the Dragon Ball: The Breakers roster. Check out the latest trailer for the asymmetrical action game for an exciting look at these characters. Dragon Ball: The Breakers launches on October 14, 2022 on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Its open beta test will run from September 21 - September 25 on the same platforms.
IGN
Genshin Impact Is Becoming an Anime
Genshin Impact is offiically becoming an anime as developer HoYoverse has announced a new collaboration with animation studio Ufotable. Announced at Tokyo Game Show, a three-minute concept trailer for the anime was also shared on the official Genshin Impact Twitter (below) showing off the art style and feel of what the anime will eventually be.
IGN
RGG Studio Boss Explains Why Yakuza Series Has been Retitled Like a Dragon in the West
Yakuza is a name that has become well-known in western territories like the U.S., but in Japan it has traditionally been titled Ryu Ga Gotoku, which roughly translates to “Like a Dragon.” Now, with the announcement of three new Like a Dragon games, it appears that the Yakuza name is being retired for good.
IGN
Sins of a Solar Empire II Announced by Stardock
Stardock and Ironclad Games have announced Sins of a Solar Empire II on September 16. The long-awaited sequel to the critically acclaimed real-time space strategy game is developed by developers from the original team with a new engine. The game claims to seamlessly blend real-time strategy and 4X gameplay to...
IGN
Here's Why Overwatch 2 Is Putting New Characters in the Battle Pass
Blizzard is changing its philosophy behind hero designs with Overwatch 2, and it will change the way new characters are released in the game. As revealed in a new blog post this morning, Blizzard announced that it is doing away with hard counters for heroes. This means there will be less emphasis on heroes who are able to defeat specific characters, and forcing players to swap heroes.
IGN
Beta Guide: All Available Maps, Game Modes, and Rewards
Running throughout the last two weekends of September, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta will be available to play on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The two-part Beta event will feature several playable game modes and maps, as well as unique rewards that will carry over once the game launches in late October.
IGN
Isonzo Video Review
Isonzo reviewed on PC by Luke Winkie. Also available on Xbox and PlayStation. Isonzo is an eminently approachable World War One game. The firearms and technology might be ancient by modern standards, but anyone who's played a modern first-person shooter can easily start storming the Dolomites and picking off headshots as soon as they boot it up. Developer Blackmill keeps it fast and loose with its historical touchstones, to the point that you can swig from a canteen to give your warfighter a quick stamina buff. It’s more historical fantasy than recreation, and most of its turn-of-last-century touches are revealed to be skin deep. That’s fine, since it allows you to fully participate in battle without knowing who killed Archduke Franz Ferdinand or being able to find the Austro-Hungarian Empire on a map, but it’s all too easy to forget about the time period you’re in and focus on popping off headshots to climb the score board.
IGN
Do You Wanna Build a Snowman?
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
IGN
Mainline Assassin's Creed Games in Chronological Order
Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise has covered a lot of ground in its 15 years. The Assassin-Templar conflict has taken players across five continents, from Ancient Greece to Victorian London, spanning 2,300 years of history over the course of 13 mainline games.
IGN
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for September 16-20
The objectively sexiest creature alive, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one...
IGN
Street Fighter 6 Gameplay - Ken vs. Kimberly 4K 60fps
Ken Masters has been confirmed to be making his glorious return in Street Fighter VI, and IGN has you covered with some footage of him in action. We went hands-on with the former US National Fighting Champ and put his skills to the test against Street Fighter newcomer Kimberly.
IGN
Xbox: Accessibility Is the Future of Gaming
Xbox boss Phil Spencer and corporate vice president Sarah Bond have said the future of gaming is all about accessibility and breaking down barriers of restriction. Speaking to IGN Japan during Tokyo Game Show, Bond and Spencer answered a fan's question about what Xbox's expectations and hopes for the future of video games are.
IGN
Trophy Guide
The Last of Us' PlayStation 4 release includes 1 platinum trophy, 7 gold trophies, 9 silver trophies and 7 bronze trophies. [1]Here are all the trophies in the PlayStation 4 release of the game:. The Last of Us Trophy Guide. It Can't Be For Nothing. Collect all Trophies. Look For...
IGN
Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Best Tips and Guides to Enhance the Magic
Disney has captured the heart of many children and adults with its animated films. Whether it's one of the best Pixar movies or an animated classic like The Little Mermaid, most folks have a favorite they can point to with fond memories. And it's that nostalgia that Disney Dreamlight Valley taps into to make a fun and addicting life-sim adventure game.
IGN
Overwatch 2 New Hero Trailer - Kiriko
Overwatch 2 has revealed its new Support hero, Kiriko, a ninja with ties to Genji and Hanzo. Kiriko uses giant kunai and traditional arts to heal large groups of heroes at once, helped out of course with her Kitsune spirit.
IGN
Ashfall Showcase 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect
Ashfall is an upcoming adventure shooter MMORPG from Legendary Star Studio that is set in a stylized post-apocalypse wasteland that tasks player to leave their Vault in the aftermath of a nuclear war to search out the Core of Creation, which may be the only hope of ensuring the survival of the human race.
IGN
The Epilogue Quests
In this Bear and Breakfast guide, we will guide you through the Epilogue Main Quests. These are the quests you can complete after finishing the Pinefall Main Quests and will be given to you by Oliver, Twiggy, Jax, and Cian and new characters you haven't met yet. This covers where to go, who to talk to, what rewards you will receive, Quest Item locations, and other pertinent information.
