How likely it is that Prince William will see the throne
The royal line of succession determines who will be seated at the throne next — here's what you need to know about if Will or Harry can become king.
U.K.・
Prince Harry 'Terrified' Meghan Markle Will Skip The Queen's Funeral Following Tensions With The Royal Family
Royal drama! As rumors of tension between King Charles III and Meghan Markle continue, Prince Harry is concerned the Duchess of Sussex may decide to fly back to the United States and leave him to attend his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral by himself. Article continues below advertisement. This comes...
Princess Diana’s $17 Million Jewelry Mishap Actually Labeled the Princess of Wales a Trendsetter
Princess Diana wore the Delhi Durbar Emerald Choker as a headpiece instead of a necklace because of a simple mishap.
Royal Expert Claims The Queen Had A Heartbreaking Intention When Going To Balmoral
Before Queen Elizabeth's heartbreaking death, she spent her finals days at Balmoral in Scotland. It's a tradition she started shortly after her marriage to Prince Phillip, with the couple spending mid-July to September or October of each year at the estate, per National World. "I think Granny is most happy...
Camilla praised as 'total class' for styling it out after she slipped over during royal appearance
Camilla, Queen Consort, has received the utmost praise after styling out a minor slip at a church in Cardiff. Watch the video below:. Camilla and her husband King Charles III attended a Thanksgiving service at Llandaff Cathedral in Wales as part of the Queen's remembrance service ahead of her funeral on Monday.
What Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Will Likely Inherit From Queen Elizabeth’s $100 Million Jewelry Collection
This is what we know about Queen Elizabeth II's jewelry collection and what the Duchess of Sussex and the new Princess of Wales could inherit.
The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
King Charles III Is Not the Only Royal Who Will Inherit Queen Elizabeth’s Iconic Jewelry Collection
Most of Queen Elizabeth's estimated $500 million portfolio — which consists of real estate, personal investments, art, and jewelry — will go to King Charles III.
The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home
Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
Prince Harry Wears Military Uniform After King Charles III’s Special Permission at Westminster Hall for Queen Elizabeth II’s Vigil
Prince Harry paid his respects to Queen Elizabeth II one more time during the last royal vigil around the late monarch’s coffin today at Westminster Hall in London. He was part of the ceremony that gathered all eight of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren, including his brother, Prince William.
‘Don’t Cry—You’ll Start Me’: Prince William and Kate Got Emotional With Mourners in Sandringham
Continuing their week of mourning for Queen Elizabeth, the Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk to visit with mourners who have gathered to share condolences on Thursday. People reported that the couple spent about 45 minutes speaking with people outside the estate’s Norwich Gates, where 30,000 floral tributes have been laid. Though William and Kate have both shown some of their emotions during their previous appearances at Windsor and the Palace of Westminster, their trip to Sandringham was especially emotional.
Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward said his mother's passing 'has left an unimaginable void in all our lives' in a new statement
The Queen's son Prince Edward has released an official statement following her death. Edward, 58, said the monarch's death "has left an unimaginable void in all our lives." Her Majesty died at the age of 96 on September 8.
Meghan Markle news: Prince Harry & Meg slammed for dropping ‘truth bomb’ podcast on 25th anniversary of Lady Di death
AN Australian commentator has slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for dropping a "truth bomb" podcast on the anniversary of Diana's death. Speaking on The Morning Show, Peter Ford condemned Meghan Markle's decision to release the second episode of her podcast, Archetypes, on the 25th anniversary of Lady Diana Spencer's death.
Kate Middleton's Outfit For The Queen's Procession Contained Hidden Messages
Kate Middleton has long been known as a fashionista, as evidenced by her impeccable taste in clothes — but, from time to time, her sartorial choices contain subliminal messages. There have been multiple instances in the past where the Princess of Wales has chosen to communicate something to the public with her clothing, whether it's a tribute to the country she's visiting or to show her support for a certain cause.
Nelson Mandela’s grandson tells Meghan Markle what she needs to do if she wants to compare herself to apartheid hero
NELSON Mandela's grandson has issued advice to Meghan Markle, telling her what she needs to do if she wants to compare herself to the likes of an apartheid hero. Zwelivelile 'Mandla' Mandela says the Duchess of Sussex needs to "get out there" and help others after she was criticised for comparing herself to the freedom fighter.
Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death
Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Moving (Again) Into Queen Elizabeth's Former Home
Over the past few months, much has changed for Prince William and Kate Middleton. In addition to being named the new Prince and Princess of Wales in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the couple also recently moved out of Kensington Palace in London and into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. But it seems as though another major change is on the horizon for the royal duo—they're moving (again!).
Jill Biden recalls when Queen Elizabeth II told her off
Jill Biden has revealed that she was told off by Queen Elizabeth II on a visit to the UK in 2021. The first lady recalled the moment, which occurred when she and president Joe Biden visited Windsor Castle, while reflecting on fond memories of the late monarch in an interview with Today.
Why Princess Diana’s Mother Snapped at Charles After Prince Harry’s Birth
Princess Diana's mother went off on then-Prince Charles after he made a comment about Prince Harry that she didn't appreciate.
