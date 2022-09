A jury in Missouri on Friday found former reality star James “Tim” Norman of the show Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s guilty of arranging the murder of his nephew in 2016. After 17 hours of deliberation, a jury in St Louis found Norman, 43, guilty of conspiracy to commit murder for hire, murder for hire, and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, all associated with the fatal shooting of his nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr., in 2016, the Department of Justice announced.

