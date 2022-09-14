ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Now do the top 1%

The Missouri General Assembly has started concurrent veto and special sessions. Governor Mike Parson’s (r)intent is to permanently defund the state with a disproportionately generous revenue giveaway to the most well off in this state:. Governor Mike Parson @GovParsonMO. Every taxpaying Missourian, no matter their background, income, or job...
Missouri Independent

Schmitt no-shows Missouri Senate debate, Valentine slams Chinese ownership of farmland

Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who last week accused Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine of dodging debates, refused to show up for the first debate of Missouri’s U.S. Senate campaign on Friday.  Organized by the Missouri Press Association as part of its annual convention in Lake Ozark, Valentine, Libertarian Party candidate Jonathan Dine and Constitution Party candidate […] The post Schmitt no-shows Missouri Senate debate, Valentine slams Chinese ownership of farmland appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Recreational Cannabis Vote A Go in Missouri….Maybe

(Jefferson City) The Missouri Supreme Court has denied a request to hear a case about a recreational marijuana ballot measure. That means Missouri voters will get to decide the issue in November….maybe. Luke Turnbough has the details.
Ameren Missouri Electric Rate Increase Approved

(Farmington) The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request from Ameren Missouri for an increase electric customer bills. For a residential customer using a thousand kilowatt-hours of electricity a month, their bill will increase $2.29 a month. The change takes effect October 1st.
Missouri Minute: GOP governors ask Biden to cut loan forgiveness; marijuana measure to remain on ballot

The U.S. consumer price index released Tuesday showed that high inflation continues to affect most goods and services, with prices in August up 8.3% over a year ago. Price increases in several categories of the monthly report chilled stock markets and fueled expectations of another large increase to interest rates from the Federal Reserve Bank next week. In transportation news, railroad operators and two major unions have until Friday to reach a deal and avoid a strike, which experts fear could complicate existing issues in the supply chain. And, in Jefferson City, a special legislative session will convene Wednesday, with a focus on Gov. Mike Parson’s plan to cut income taxes and extend rural tax incentives. Read all that and more in your Wednesday morning newsletter.
Missouri ranks high on 2022 ‘confrontational driver’ list

ST. LOUIS, Mo.- Forbes put together a list of the most confrontational drivers in the United States. Missouri ranks high in the rude behavior ranking. They surveyed 5,000 drivers across the country in August to come up with this list. The questions that scored the highest are whether people had been bumped into on purpose, yelled at, forced off the road, or had a gun pulled on them. Questions with lower scores include if someone had been cut off, honked at in frustration, tailgated, or threatened with a gesture.
Missouri life expectancy drops to 40-year low, driven by COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Life expectancy in Missouri dropped to a 40-year low in 2021, a trend driven by COVID-19 deaths, new research finds. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services revealed such findings in its recently-released 2021 vital statistics report. Life expectancy in the state dropped to 74.6 years in 2021, down from 75.0 in 2020 and 77.4 from the last pre-pandemic year of 2019.
Northwest Missouri broadband planning offers statewide model

Efforts to expand broadband access and digital literacy in northwestern Missouri can be a model for the rest of the state, said B.J. Tanksley, director of broadband development for the Missouri Department of Economic Development. Through its Digitally Connected Community Guide process, the University of Missouri System Broadband Initiative can...
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, September 15th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- Day one is in the books on the Missouri Legislature’s special session and competing tax cut plans are being offered by some Republicans. State Senator Lincoln Hough has filed a bill that would give 325-dollar tax rebates to some single Missourians and 650-dollar rebates for some couples filing jointly. The plan is similar to one Governor Mike Parson vetoed earlier this year and which prompted him to call the Legislature back for the special session. Senators Mike Moon and Denny Hoskins have filed bills to eliminate or reduce the corporate tax, while House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith is considering other options -- like a phased-in plan to cut the income tax even further than the governor’s proposal. Lawmakers get back to work today (Thursday).
Democrat files lawsuit against SAFE-T Act

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A Democratic State’s Attorney is the latest to attack the SAFE-T Act — Illinois’s massive criminal justice reform law that eliminates cash bail. Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe (D) argues that the law amends Illinois’s Constitution, which would only be legal...
Appeals Court Rules Against Jefferson County in Lawsuit

(Kansas City) The State Appeals Court in Kansas City has ruled that five Missouri counties and those counties health centers, which includes Jefferson County, cannot intervene and appeal a lower court’s ruling that struck down state regulations about the control of infectious diseases. The ruling involved St. Louis and...
