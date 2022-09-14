ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Possible rail strike suspends Colorado Amtrak routes

By Nick Wills
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z5M7X_0hvcX58200

DENVER ( KDVR ) – The impending strike deadline between the country’s largest freight railway and several freight railroad worker unions is Friday, but some routes are already being negatively impacted.

While negotiations continue, the concern over the impact of the unresolved negotiations on the U.S. supply chain is growing. Another impact that’s been triggered by these deliberations is Amtrak’s decision to suspend its long-distance routes, two of which travel through Colorado.

White House preparing contingencies in event of rail worker strike

The two long-haul Amtrak routes impacted in the Centennial State are the California Zephyr route and the Southwest Chief route.

Amtrak California Zephyr Route

Chicago – Omaha – Denver – Salt Lake City – Emeryville (San Francisco)

A rail that cuts through the Rockies has been deemed by experienced travelers, according to Amtrak, as “ one of the most beautiful train trips in all of North America.

The Colorado highlight of this route runs from Denver to Grand Junction. All of the Colorado stations on this route impacted by this suspension include those at Fort Morgan, Union Station in Denver, Fraser-Winter Park, Granby, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction.

Amtrak Southwest Chief Route

Chicago – Kansas City – Albuquerque – Flagstaff – Los Angeles

On this rail, you can take in a smattering of the American West, including the Grand Canyon, while en route to the west coast. According to Amtrak, the train will bridge the Mississippi River and pierce through the lower southeastern corner of the state when it passes through stations in three Colorado towns, including Lamar, La Junta and Trinidad.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

