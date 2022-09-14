Californians to receive inflation relief payments. Are you eligible?

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – California has announced it will be sending out its middle class tax rebate to all eligible residents starting next month, in an effort to offset rising inflation.

The payments, which Gov. Gavin Newsom originally proposed in March as relief for skyrocketing gas prices across the state, will be issued from between October, 2022 to January, 2023. According to SFGATE , the state is expected to issue an estimated $9.5 billion over the four months.

Eligible recipients must have filed a 2020 California tax return by October, 2021 and must be a California resident at the time the payment is issued. In addition, to receive the benefits, residents must make no more than $250,000 or 500,000 if they filed their taxes jointly.

Individual filers who make under $75,000 and joint filers who's combined yearly income is less than $150,000 will receive the maximum amount of $350.

Meanwhile, individuals who make between $125,000 and $250,000 or jointly earn between $250,000 and $500,000 will receive $200.

To check your eligibility, you can use the online tool on the State of California Franchise Tax Board's website.

