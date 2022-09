Look for A&S Opals LLC at The DenverShow in Space C45. The Denver Show is open daily 9 am - 6pm, September 9-18, 2022, in The National Western Complex & Events Center. Adam Sawicki of A&S Opals LLC says his goal is to share his knowledge and passion for one of the world’s most beautiful and mysterious gemstones. In addition to their Lightning Ridge Opals, they have a large supply of Boulder Opals, both finished stones and rough. They also have a large amount of Chrysoprase.

