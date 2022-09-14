Read full article on original website
GTA 6 leak brings 90+ allegedly videos and screens leak online
Over 90 videos and screenshots allegedly taken from a test build of GTA 6 have leaked online. Teapotuberhacker – who spent several pages on the GTAForums (opens in new tab) patiently going back and fore just trying to convince players the leaks were real before talking in any detail about them – eventually convinced the notoriously skeptical posters that what they were posting may be real.
Claudia Build Guide – Matrices, Relics, Team Comp
A master of one-handed blade work, Claudia is Tower of Fantasy’s newest SSR who was released on September 15, exactly two weeks after the start of Frigg’s own banner. Her stone-cold demeanor is the result of her dark past with Hykros, but her inner personality reveals a caring individual with a great passion for her work. Of course, what we will be getting is simply the simulacrum of the real Claudia, but eventually, we might see a glimpse of her skillful swordplay, and listen to her interesting stories. In this Claudia Guide, we will be giving an overview of Claudia’s moves and abilities, her ideal matrices, combat relics, and team compositions.
Candace Guide: Should you pull for Candace in Genshin Impact
In this Candace Guide, we talk about on whether or not you should pull for the 4-Star Character Candace in Genshin Impact. Coming in version 3.1 is Genshin Impact’s newest 4-star Hydro character, Candace. She is an accessible tank support who has the unique ability to grant melee characters Hydro Infusion during the duration of […] The post Candace Guide: Should you pull for Candace in Genshin Impact appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Candace Guide: The Best Weapon Build and Artifact Build for Candace in Genshin Impact
In this Candace Guide, we discuss the best weapon build and the best artifact build, and the best team comp for Candace in Genshin Impact. More often than not, newly released 4-star characters change the landscape of the meta more frequently than 5-star characters. Whether that is due to their inherent accessibility, or Hoyoverse wanting this game to be as friendly to F2P players as possible, there’s one thing for sure: Candace can be a game-changer. Candace is the newest 4-star character arriving in version 3.1, and the first one in TWO YEARS who can bestow infusion to others, the same way Chongyun and Bennett can. In that way, even as a 4-star, Candace is already unique and secures her position in many team compositions in the game.
