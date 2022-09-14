ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

KRMG

Broken Arrow’s Aspen Landing part of OU academic study

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma’s Urban Design Studio will perform an academic study of the Aspen Landing trails, bike paths, and the Arkansas River corridor following a decision by the Broken Arrow City Council on Sept. 6, the city of Broken Arrow announced. The City’s...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Schools On Track For Record Number Of Teaching Vacancies, Emergency Certifications

A new survey shows Oklahoma is on track to bring in a record number of emergency-certified teachers to combat a teacher shortage. One district superintendent says the numbers could get worse if nothing is done. The Oklahoma State School Boards Association says more than 320 Oklahoma school districts responded to the survey. The association is reporting more than one thousand vacancies in districts that responded to start the 2022-23 academic school year.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Norman, OK
Education
Tulsa, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Norman, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Wanya Morris, Key Lawrence warming up ahead of No. 6 Sooners at Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Senior offensive tackle Wanya Morris and junior safety Key Lawrence are warming up ahead of No. 6 Oklahoma's (2-0) game vs Nebraska (1-2) in Lincoln. Morris, listed as the starting right tackle on OU's depth chart, hasn't played yet this season due to an off-field issue and is slated to make his 2022 debut against the Cornhuskers.
LINCOLN, NE
blackchronicle.com

Sooner legacy predicted to land with OU

We’ve talked in great detail at Sooners Wire about Oklahoma’s 2023 five-star quarterback commit Jackson Arnold. He’s had a heck of a year from a development standpoint and has gone from four-star to consensus five-star player in 2023. However, the buck doesn’t stop there. With Jeff Lebby...
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month celebration with Luna Luna concert

Awash in pink and blue lights, students swayed and sang along to the dreamy pop reggaeton Latinx band, Luna Luna, to celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month. Hispanic Heritage Month is a month-long celebration from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. The month “honors and highlights the tremendous contributions that the Hispanic and Latino population has made in the United States,” Noelia Rodriguez, event chair of Hispanic Heritage Month at OU, said.
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Speculation on OU heading to SEC sooner rather than later growing

NORMAN, Okla. — After sudden changes to the Sooners' upcoming football schedule, speculation is growing that OU might head to the SEC sooner rather than later. The speculation has gotten people talking on social media, and some fans are wondering when OU will move and Norman will become an SEC town.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Jaren Kanak's 'want to be great' fuels Sooners defense in win over Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Jaren Kanak was ready for his name to be called. When Oklahoma’s starting strongside linebacker DaShaun White was ejected in the second quarter for targeting, the time came for the freshman linebacker to make his mark in a road rivalry game. As White exited the field, he offered his replacement some advice: treat the game like it was practice.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 6 Sooners' 49-14 win against Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — No. 6 Oklahoma (3-0) defeated Nebraska (1-3) 49-14 in Lincoln on Saturday afternoon. The Sooners saw themselves with a 7-0 deficit early in the first quarter, but scored 49 unanswered points until late in the fourth quarter behind three total touchdowns by redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU's Reggie Barnes now close friend of interim Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph after career-altering play

Mickey Joseph crouched under center to collect the snap on third-and-8 during the first quarter of a Nov. 23, 1990, game in Norman. The Nebraska dual-threat quarterback called his receiver in motion to confuse the Oklahoma defense before a designed play-action pass. After faking a handoff, scanning the field and avoiding an onslaught of crimson jerseys, Joseph decided to tuck the ball and run like he had countless times before.
NORMAN, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa’s Bishop Kelley Grill Club serves up breakfast

TULSA, Okla. — A unique Tulsa high school club is making sure students’ bellies are full before they get to class. Bishop Kelley High School’s Grill Club had its second meeting Thursday morning on their campus near East 41st Street and South Sheridan Road, where students served up breakfast before the start of school.
TULSA, OK
The Spun

Skip Bayless Makes His Thoughts On Oklahoma Very Clear

FS1's Skip Bayless is a big fan of the 2022 Oklahoma Sooners, now led by head coach Brent Venables. No. 6 Oklahoma is currently pouring it on the Cornhuskers of Nebraska. It's a 42-7 blowout early in the third quarter. Bayless is starting to think this Oklahoma football team is...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Activists push for cities to end contracts with Oklahoma County Detention Center

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Activists are demanding local counties terminate their contracts and stop working with the Oklahoma County Detention Center. The People's Council for Justice Reform has been vocal about its opinions on the conditions of the jail for a while, even placing flags outside Midwest City City Hall. The flags represent the 14 inmates who have died at the jail this year.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Predictions for No. 6 Sooners at historic rival Nebraska in Lincoln

No. 6 Oklahoma (2-0) will face historic rival Nebraska at (1-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Last week, the Sooners defeated Kent State 33-3 at home despite a slow start on offense. Nebraska suffered a 38-35 upset loss to Georgia Southern and fired head coach Scott Frost afterward, replacing him with interim Mickey Joseph.
LINCOLN, NE

