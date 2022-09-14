Read full article on original website
Broken Arrow’s Aspen Landing part of OU academic study
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma’s Urban Design Studio will perform an academic study of the Aspen Landing trails, bike paths, and the Arkansas River corridor following a decision by the Broken Arrow City Council on Sept. 6, the city of Broken Arrow announced. The City’s...
KOCO
Oklahoma hospitals impacted after false alert of active shooter at high school
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma hospitals were impacted after a false alert of an active shooter at a high school. KOCO 5 got an inside look at just how fast hospitals prepared to take in shooting victims. Local hospitals started pulling resources as soon as they were alerted. Now, we...
OU Board of Regents Approve Massive Raise For Oklahoma Coach Patty Gasso
Baseball coach Skip Johnson got a raise and extension, several assistants were approved, and the new rowing coach was officially brought on as well.
News On 6
Oklahoma Schools On Track For Record Number Of Teaching Vacancies, Emergency Certifications
A new survey shows Oklahoma is on track to bring in a record number of emergency-certified teachers to combat a teacher shortage. One district superintendent says the numbers could get worse if nothing is done. The Oklahoma State School Boards Association says more than 320 Oklahoma school districts responded to the survey. The association is reporting more than one thousand vacancies in districts that responded to start the 2022-23 academic school year.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Wanya Morris, Key Lawrence warming up ahead of No. 6 Sooners at Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Senior offensive tackle Wanya Morris and junior safety Key Lawrence are warming up ahead of No. 6 Oklahoma's (2-0) game vs Nebraska (1-2) in Lincoln. Morris, listed as the starting right tackle on OU's depth chart, hasn't played yet this season due to an off-field issue and is slated to make his 2022 debut against the Cornhuskers.
blackchronicle.com
Sooner legacy predicted to land with OU
We’ve talked in great detail at Sooners Wire about Oklahoma’s 2023 five-star quarterback commit Jackson Arnold. He’s had a heck of a year from a development standpoint and has gone from four-star to consensus five-star player in 2023. However, the buck doesn’t stop there. With Jeff Lebby...
Oklahoma Daily
OU kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month celebration with Luna Luna concert
Awash in pink and blue lights, students swayed and sang along to the dreamy pop reggaeton Latinx band, Luna Luna, to celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month. Hispanic Heritage Month is a month-long celebration from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. The month “honors and highlights the tremendous contributions that the Hispanic and Latino population has made in the United States,” Noelia Rodriguez, event chair of Hispanic Heritage Month at OU, said.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
KOCO
Speculation on OU heading to SEC sooner rather than later growing
NORMAN, Okla. — After sudden changes to the Sooners' upcoming football schedule, speculation is growing that OU might head to the SEC sooner rather than later. The speculation has gotten people talking on social media, and some fans are wondering when OU will move and Norman will become an SEC town.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Jaren Kanak's 'want to be great' fuels Sooners defense in win over Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Jaren Kanak was ready for his name to be called. When Oklahoma’s starting strongside linebacker DaShaun White was ejected in the second quarter for targeting, the time came for the freshman linebacker to make his mark in a road rivalry game. As White exited the field, he offered his replacement some advice: treat the game like it was practice.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 6 Sooners' 49-14 win against Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — No. 6 Oklahoma (3-0) defeated Nebraska (1-3) 49-14 in Lincoln on Saturday afternoon. The Sooners saw themselves with a 7-0 deficit early in the first quarter, but scored 49 unanswered points until late in the fourth quarter behind three total touchdowns by redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: 3 takeaways from No. 6 Sooners' 49-14 drubbing of Nebraska in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — No. 6 Oklahoma (3-0) soundly defeated Nebraska (1-3) 49-14 on Saturday in Lincoln. On offense, redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 16-of-27 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for a 61-yard score in the first quarter. Senior running back Eric Gray led...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football's win contributes to Nebraska's recent fall, but 'tradition' reigns supreme in Sooners-Cornhuskers rivalry
LINCOLN, Neb. — Two loyal Nebraska fans since the 1960s paused as they made their way through the Cornhuskers’ Memorial Stadium after Oklahoma had for the 48th time in series history asserted its dominance over their beloved team Saturday. James Leffler, and his son, Don, haven’t missed a...
Oklahoma Daily
OU volleyball: Sooners sweep Nevada 3-0, running win streak to 7 as Big 12 play looms
Oklahoma (10-2) extended its scorching win streak to seven matches with a 3-0 sweep of Nevada (5-5) Friday night in Norman. Sooners coach Lindsey Gray-Walton detailed the attack strategy for OU’s win over the Wolf Pack afterward. “We wanted to run through the middle and we knew someone like...
Oklahoma Daily
OU's Reggie Barnes now close friend of interim Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph after career-altering play
Mickey Joseph crouched under center to collect the snap on third-and-8 during the first quarter of a Nov. 23, 1990, game in Norman. The Nebraska dual-threat quarterback called his receiver in motion to confuse the Oklahoma defense before a designed play-action pass. After faking a handoff, scanning the field and avoiding an onslaught of crimson jerseys, Joseph decided to tuck the ball and run like he had countless times before.
Tulsa’s Bishop Kelley Grill Club serves up breakfast
TULSA, Okla. — A unique Tulsa high school club is making sure students’ bellies are full before they get to class. Bishop Kelley High School’s Grill Club had its second meeting Thursday morning on their campus near East 41st Street and South Sheridan Road, where students served up breakfast before the start of school.
KOCO
Bull riding fans fill Paycom Center for first-of-its-kind event
OKLAHOMA CITY — Bull riding fans filled the Paycom Center for a first-of-its-kind event. On Friday, the stars of the show made their way around town. KOCO 5 got to meet the bulls and the riders make up Oklahoma’s own professional bull riding team. They’re confident they’ll be...
Skip Bayless Makes His Thoughts On Oklahoma Very Clear
FS1's Skip Bayless is a big fan of the 2022 Oklahoma Sooners, now led by head coach Brent Venables. No. 6 Oklahoma is currently pouring it on the Cornhuskers of Nebraska. It's a 42-7 blowout early in the third quarter. Bayless is starting to think this Oklahoma football team is...
KOCO
Activists push for cities to end contracts with Oklahoma County Detention Center
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Activists are demanding local counties terminate their contracts and stop working with the Oklahoma County Detention Center. The People's Council for Justice Reform has been vocal about its opinions on the conditions of the jail for a while, even placing flags outside Midwest City City Hall. The flags represent the 14 inmates who have died at the jail this year.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Predictions for No. 6 Sooners at historic rival Nebraska in Lincoln
No. 6 Oklahoma (2-0) will face historic rival Nebraska at (1-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Last week, the Sooners defeated Kent State 33-3 at home despite a slow start on offense. Nebraska suffered a 38-35 upset loss to Georgia Southern and fired head coach Scott Frost afterward, replacing him with interim Mickey Joseph.
