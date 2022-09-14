Read full article on original website
Related
Learn About the Stories From Soft Landing Missoula
This week Soft Landing in Missoula with support from the ZACC held their second annual "Stories of Home" photo exhibit during "Welcoming Week" that explores the experiences of immigrants and refugees in Missoula. The exhibit is an opportunity to learn more about where some of the refugees have come from and more importantly why they are having to come to our community. The "Stories of Home" project started in last year. Soft Landing is a community based non profit that helps refugees and immigrant families transition to our community and our state.
Governor Gives ‘Spirit of Montana’ Award to Missoula Firefighters
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte was in Missoula on Thursday afternoon to present the ‘Spirit of Montana’ Award to members of the Missoula City Fire Department for a dramatic rescue that occurred on July 16 when a paraglider crashed 80 feet up in a tree coming off Mount Sentinel.
See These Weekend Events Before Montana WX Chases You Indoors!
It's starting to get late in the game for outdoor events in Montana if your not counting Football games or Ice Fishing. Fall is a great time to enjoy Big Sky Country when we get a decent few days! But you can't always count on when the weather is going to flip and put a halt to all the outdoor events and run us indoors for the season. So here are a few ideas for us to shake off the "I didn't do ANYTHING this summer" dribble and check out these weekend events around the state, and take a quick trip before the Montana weather shuts you down.
Montana We Need to Please Water The Thirsty Trees in Missoula!
College football has begun and the air smells like smoke as so the seasons start the transition to fall in the Montana valleys. Even with recent sporadic rainfall, one thing remains constant everywhere, the need to continue watering the trees that shade our streets and homes. It is a Missoula City ordinance that requires property owners to care for adjacent street trees.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local Music Still Alive In Montana: Kyle Hunter
Ever since the cough hit planet Earth in 2020 billions of music fans have grown accustomed to experiencing music by themselves, be it in their earbuds or in their cars. Life without live music was excruciating, especially for fans in Montana where we savor every note of live music as bigger acts tend to fly over us for gigs in bigger cities on the West Coast.
Kids Are Asked to Stay Indoors Due to Unhealthy Air Quality
With air quality at the ‘Unhealthy’ stage in Missoula and ‘Very Unhealthy’ south of Missoula into Hamilton, the Missoula City-County Health Department is recommending that school children be kept inside. We spoke to Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield on Monday morning about the extremely bad air...
Gidge The Tripawd 1st Pet Commissioner In Missoula County
We first heard the news during the Western Montana Fair of a contest we had all been asking for, seeking nominees for Missoula County's first-ever Pet County Commissioner. Finally, we have a winner!. Photo credit Katie Connelly Instagram@seegidgerun. Gidge the Tripawd. Missoula County's First Elected Pet Commissioner. Missoula, Montana. Photo...
Griz Homecoming Parade Route Revealed
As University of Montana Griz Alumni Association and fans plan for the annual Homecoming game on Saturday September 24th, a familiar tradition returns: The Griz Homecoming Parade. It's been two years since we got to see the floats, the fanfare and the fans line up in Missoula to celebrate our Zootown team. However, this year's parade will be different from years past.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missoula Paddleheads To Defend Pioneer League Championship
After a historic 2022 season saw the boys from Zootown finish with a better record than any other professional baseball team in the world (69-26, .726 winning percentage) the Paddleheads are headed back to the Pioneer Baseball League Championship Series to face the best team in the PBL's South Division. Game 1 against the Grand Junction Rockies is Saturday at Allegiance Field.
Montana Gets Set to Face Indiana State for the First Time Ever
On Saturday, our University of Montana Grizzlies will play their first road game of the season against the Indiana State Sycamores of the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Kickoff from Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute is set for 11 a.m. Mountain time and this is the first time these two teams have ever played each other.
All Aboard For Cool Model Train Show and Swap Meet in Missoula
Some interesting history and a dedicated group of members have combined to carry on what is now a 41-year-old tradition. In case you weren't aware, there is a Missoula Model Railroad Club. And their headquarters are at Fort Missoula in one of the buildings that made up the long-gone Milwaukee Depot facility in Drummond. More on that in a moment. First, let's get back on "track."
Montana Recording Label Hosting Music Event in Missoula
There's only one thing better than live music, and that's live music performed by Montanan bands and artists. Musicians in this state don't have all the advantages that musicians in other states have— there aren't 1000s of recording studios, record labels or management agencies to choose from, and yet, our music scene is growing. Montanans love supporting their own, whether it's breweries, athletes or anything in between. Maybe the most supportive thing someone can do for our musicians is simply to attend concerts, and the Bitter Roots Recordings Fall Artist Showcase on September 16th and 17th at Monk's Bar is free.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missoula Pop-Up Free Store For BTS Sunday 9/18
This Old Frat House is holding its fifth pop-up free store this coming Sunday, September 18th from noon to 3 pm. This pop-up free store is themed for back-to-school. They are still looking for donation drop-offs at 1221 Arthur Ave.(corner of Arthur & McLeod) and Volunteers for sorting, setup, and tearing down.
Ready For Your Face To Be Melted? Machine Head To Play Missoula
Robb Flynn, and his veteran metal band "Machine Head" are set to bring the noise at our local Top Hat music venue this November, and we're ready to mosh. Coming off their latest release, ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN, Machine Head is hitting the road. Formed in 1991 in Oakland, California, the band has carved it's way into the metal community with their raging riffs, killer lyrics, and work horse stage shows. These guys have the respect of nearly the entire metal community for a good reason, and I can tell you, you better not miss this live show.
Missoula Escape Games For Sale: Who Wants Their Own Escape Room?
Are you tired of working for someone else? Do you want to start your own business? Do you want to be your own boss? Do you secretly like torturing people with puzzles? Well, we have some news for you!. Big Sky Breakout is offering up its full assortment of popular...
Missoula Fugitive Takes Own Life During Attempted Traffic Stop
On September 13, 2022, at around 11:15 a.m., the Missoula Police Department announced they were searching for fugitive Patrick Cork who was armed and dangerous. He had a $50,000 warrant for his arrest and was actively attempting to elude law enforcement. It was also reported that Cork was in possession of a handgun.
Student Death Reported on University of Montana Campus
A University of Montana student died in Aber Hall early Tuesday morning, September 13. We reached out to UM Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz for details and he provided this brief statement. “Overnight we suffered a tragic loss here at the University of Montana,” began Kuntz. “A student who...
The New Mayor of Missoula is City Councilor Jordan Hess
In a dramatic final vote that occurred at 11:15 p.m. on Monday night, Mike Nugent nobly stepped aside after several locked votes and Jordan Hess was elected by the Missoula City Council to be the City of Missoula’s mayor until the next election. The council wrapped up a process...
Missoula Community Comes Together to Help Youth Homes
Youth Homes had their annual fundraiser last night this year's theme was "A Night In the Valley". There was an amazing spread put on by Bravo! catering. There was plenty of entertainment. There was live music, an amazing auctioneer and the emcee of the evening was former Lady Griz Head Basketball coach Robin Selvig who gave a moving tribute to our late Mayor John Engen.
Missoula’s Guide To Pumpkin Spice Lattes: Break Espresso
By now in my mission to taste-test a pumpkin-spice latte from everywhere that serves the not-so-exclusive-to-autumn-but-definitely-autumny beverage in Missoula, you'd think I'd start getting addicted to the stuff. It hasn't happened yet, though my doctor is probably going to scold me for having unusually high sugar levels. For this next...
Alt 95.7
Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT
Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://alternativemissoula.com/
Comments / 0