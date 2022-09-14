ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Des Moines

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Nebraska drought exposes remains of steamboat that sank in 1870

With Nebraska experiencing an historic drought, water levels in the Missouri River have fallen significantly — exposing the reamins of a ship that sank in 1870. The North Alabama was a steamboat that hit a snag and sank to the bottom of the river near Goat Island on the border between Nebraska and South Dakota more than 150 years ago as it headed for Montana with provisions for miners in the Rocky Mountain range. The remains of the ship were not visible for the first time until 1904, and have almost continously been covered by the waters of the Missouri...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
The Associated Press

Michigan man gets 5 years in prison for role in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Michigan man was sentenced on Friday to five years in federal prison for his role in the U.S. Capitol attack by a mob that disrupted Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. Chief Judge Beryl Howell also sentenced Anthony Robert Williams, 47, of Southgate, Michigan, to three years of supervised release after his prison term and ordered him to pay $2,000 in restitution and a $5,000 fine, according to a U.S. Justice Department news release. In June, a jury convicted Williams of a felony count of obstructing the Jan. 6, 2021, joint session of Congress for certifying the Electoral College vote. Jurors also convicted him of four related misdemeanor offenses. Prosecutors had recommended a prison sentence of five years and four months for Williams, who was arrested in Detroit in March 2021.
SOUTHGATE, MI
ESPN

To some Nebraska football fans, the 'curse' of Frank Solich is as real as cutworms on a cornstalk

LINCOLN, Neb. -- They came with paper, wood and two decades of angst. Maybe the 200 or so people who showed up had watched too much "Ted Lasso" and thought everything that plagued Nebraska football could be fixed with a symbolic burning of things they held dear. The Lincoln fire department put the kibosh on any burning of jerseys, footballs or pretty much anything synthetic, so they wrote down all their bad memories on slips of paper and blocks of wood and tossed them into a burning barrel.
LINCOLN, NE
earnthenecklace.com

Is Omaha Anchor Dave Zawilinski Leaving WOWT?

Dave Zawilinski has always been a bright spot in the morning for Omaha residents. People have watched him for eight great years on WOWT’s Daybreak. But since September 12, 2022, viewers haven’t seen him on their favorite morning show. That made them think that Dave Zawilinski was leaving WOWT 6 News Live. Fortunately, the anchor has addressed all questions about him leaving WOWT’s Daybreak. Here’s what the news anchor had to say.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy