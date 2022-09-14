Read full article on original website
Senator Announces Switch From Republican to Democrat Citing Recent Party Actions as the Reason
A Colorado Republican senator wrote a letter informing voters he will be changing his party registration to Democrat. Kevin Priola announced Monday, via a letter posted on his personal Twitter, that he will be switching political parties from a Republican to a Democrat. This change comes after serving four terms...
Trump pick for Michigan secretary of state race Kristina Karamo threatened to kill her family, court records claim
Kristina Karamo, the Republican Party nominee for Michigan secretary of state, several years ago threatened to kill herself and her two daughters in response to her husband's request for a divorce, her now ex-husband alleged in a court record. Karamo has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and has...
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
Nebraska drought exposes remains of steamboat that sank in 1870
With Nebraska experiencing an historic drought, water levels in the Missouri River have fallen significantly — exposing the reamins of a ship that sank in 1870. The North Alabama was a steamboat that hit a snag and sank to the bottom of the river near Goat Island on the border between Nebraska and South Dakota more than 150 years ago as it headed for Montana with provisions for miners in the Rocky Mountain range. The remains of the ship were not visible for the first time until 1904, and have almost continously been covered by the waters of the Missouri...
Michigan man gets 5 years in prison for role in Capitol riot
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Michigan man was sentenced on Friday to five years in federal prison for his role in the U.S. Capitol attack by a mob that disrupted Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. Chief Judge Beryl Howell also sentenced Anthony Robert Williams, 47, of Southgate, Michigan, to three years of supervised release after his prison term and ordered him to pay $2,000 in restitution and a $5,000 fine, according to a U.S. Justice Department news release. In June, a jury convicted Williams of a felony count of obstructing the Jan. 6, 2021, joint session of Congress for certifying the Electoral College vote. Jurors also convicted him of four related misdemeanor offenses. Prosecutors had recommended a prison sentence of five years and four months for Williams, who was arrested in Detroit in March 2021.
To some Nebraska football fans, the 'curse' of Frank Solich is as real as cutworms on a cornstalk
LINCOLN, Neb. -- They came with paper, wood and two decades of angst. Maybe the 200 or so people who showed up had watched too much "Ted Lasso" and thought everything that plagued Nebraska football could be fixed with a symbolic burning of things they held dear. The Lincoln fire department put the kibosh on any burning of jerseys, footballs or pretty much anything synthetic, so they wrote down all their bad memories on slips of paper and blocks of wood and tossed them into a burning barrel.
Is Omaha Anchor Dave Zawilinski Leaving WOWT?
Dave Zawilinski has always been a bright spot in the morning for Omaha residents. People have watched him for eight great years on WOWT’s Daybreak. But since September 12, 2022, viewers haven’t seen him on their favorite morning show. That made them think that Dave Zawilinski was leaving WOWT 6 News Live. Fortunately, the anchor has addressed all questions about him leaving WOWT’s Daybreak. Here’s what the news anchor had to say.
