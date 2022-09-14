Judge orders an Iowa teen who killed her alleged rapist to pay his family $150,000 in restitution

Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Beneficial rains will slow California fires but only temporarily, experts say
A new storm system will arrive on the West Coast this weekend, bringing beneficial rain to northern and central California. Some experts believe the storm could bring enough rain to the region to slow the ongoing fire season. Against the odds, an early and substantial rain event appears likely for...
Albany Herald
Storm lashes Alaskan shore, bringing severe coastal flooding and prompting evacuations
The remnants of a typhoon have been battering Alaska's western coast since late Friday, bringing flooding powerful enough to uproot buildings and forcing residents to seek shelter. Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Saturday declared a disaster for impacted communities as heavy rains lashed the coast, filling roadways with water and...
Albany Herald
Georgia Has to Bring Their Own Air Conditioning to South Carolina
Home field advantages in the Southeastern conference start with the raucous home crowds. No matter the place you travel too, it's ear-splitting loud. Though the noise, that's just the surface level of what takes place in some of these stadiums and atmospheres down South.
Albany Herald
The search for a missing woman in Wyoming partly revolves around a mysterious 55-gallon drum
The console of Stacy Koester's black Audi is stashed with items not found in most cars: Blue latex gloves. Allergy medicine. Bandages. Small utility knives. But she's not a physician making house calls. She's part of a team of women in Gillette, Wyoming, who are devoting much of their time looking for clues in the case of a missing woman they have never met.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany Herald
A squirrel in a substation caused a power outage for over 10,000 Virginians
A small creature caused a blackout in Virginia Beach last week: a wandering squirrel that made its way into the substation. It happened around 8:45 a.m. on September 7, according to a tweet from Bonita Harris, spokesperson for Dominion Energy, which provides electricity in Virginia and other states.
Albany Herald
Puerto Rico braces for approaching Tropical Storm Fiona, which may strengthen into a hurricane
Tropical Storm Fiona could strengthen into a hurricane by the time it hits Puerto Rico on Sunday, bringing with it the threats of flooding and mudslides, the latest update from the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, already bearing down on Puerto Rico about 80 miles south of the city...
Albany Herald
Coastal flooding and damaging winds are imminent as storm bears down on Alaskan shore
Flooding and damaging winds are beginning to affect portions of Alaska's western coast early Saturday as a powerful storm threatens the region over the weekend. The remnants of Typhoon Merbok could potentially deliver the state's strongest storm in over a decade, forecasters have said.
Comments / 0