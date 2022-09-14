Read full article on original website
Harvey Foster, 80, Casady-Luscan Funeral Solutions
Harvey Foster, age 80, passed away Monday, September 12.2022, at the Boone County Hospital, in Columbia, Missouri. Harvey was born on August 10, 1942, in Mankato, Minnesota, the son of George “Bud” and Frances “Tootie” (Healy) Foster. He was raised in Mapleton, Minnesota and attended the local schools, graduating from the Mapleton High School. Harvey loved farming; growing crops and raising Hereford cattle in the Mapleton area before relocating to Newtown, Missouri in 1979, where he continued to farm raising cattle and row crops. After he retired, he moved to Unionville and later to Green City, both of Missouri. He enjoyed cruising around in his 1965 Ford Galaxy convertible but was most often seen in his side-by-side enjoying a Dr. Pepper. He loved his family and will be greatly missed.
Whiskey and Turkey Festival returns to Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Despite the rain, the Whiskey and Turkey Festival returned for the second year in a row drawing people to Kirksville on Saturday. Main Street Kirksville hosted its second annual Whiskey and Turkey Festival right in front of the courthouse in Downtown Kirksville. The event had live...
Richard Shipley, 79, of Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Richard Shipley, 79, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Richard Howard Shipley was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, on January 6, 1943, the son of Basil and Mabel (Colton) Shipley. The family moved to Unionville when Richard was an infant and he was reared in Unionville. Richard graduated from Unionville High School in 1961 and left the next day for Davenport, Iowa. There he met Nellie Dodd, and they were married in Davenport on May 23, 1964. Richard co-owned a Shell service station with his father-in-law but spent 30 years working for Oscar Mayer in Davenport. He returned to Unionville after he retired and soon opened Shipley Quick Lube in 1998. He owned that business until ill health caused him to close after over 20 years and thousands of cars serviced. Richard was an avid bass fisherman participating in Shriner sponsored tournaments all over the Midwest. He once won a Charger Bass boat. He was also an enthusiastic fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. He had played football at UHS and continued to follow the Midgets. Richard lived a full life with joy and optimism. His family was the center of his life, especially his grandkids and great grandkids. He never missed a sporting event in which they participated. He loved to take family vacations, especially to Colorado. His family described him as “the best Dad ever” and he was a positive male role model. He had a great appetite for cheesecake, steaks, and Red Lobster. Richard’s jolly attitude was wonderful to be around and left a lasting influence on family and friends.
Northern Missouri girl on bicycle hit from behind by pickup
KEYTESVILLE, Mo. — A northern Missouri bicyclist was injured Thursday evening when she was hit from behind by a pickup truck. It happened at 7:40 p.m. on Highway 5 on the north edge of Keytesville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 16-year-old girl from Keytesville was northbound when...
Brookfield man charged with 5 counts of animal abandonment
BROOKFIELD, Mo. — A northern Missouri man is accused of abandoning five dogs, two of them puppies, without providing them adequate care. Justin Lee Boggs, 23, of Brookfield, is charged with five misdemeanor counts of animal abandonment. Charges were filed on Wednesday. According to court documents, the alleged crimes...
2 men accused of attempting to steal catalytic converter in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Two northeast Missouri men are charged with trying to steal a catalytic converter in Kirksville. According to court documents, the two suspects were caught in the act in the early morning hours of Tuesday. Adrian James Raymer, 33, of Kirksville, and Matthew Blake Lowe, 30, of...
Records reveal explicit video while in uniform led to Centerville police officer's firing
CENTERVILLE, Iowa — UPDATE: KTVO has now obtained more information about what led up to Thursday's firing of Centerville Police Officer Jacob Downs. Documents provided to KTVO by Centerville Police Chief Tom Demry state that on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the Centerville Police Department received information regarding alleged misconduct by Downs.
Kirksville City Council to discuss Hannibal Regional's rejected rezoning request
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — It appears we haven't heard the last of a major rezoning request in Kirksville that would benefit Hannibal Regional Healthcare System (HRHS) and provide more healthcare options in the area. HRHS wants to buy a 240-acre piece of agricultural land across the street from Leisure World...
Macon County Health Department now offering bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster
MACON, Mo. — The bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster has been approved for use and is now available at the Macon County Health Department. Currently, the heath department has both the Pfizer and Moderna bivalent booster vaccines available. The CDC has recommended that everyone age 12 and up receive an...
