Richard Shipley, 79, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Richard Howard Shipley was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, on January 6, 1943, the son of Basil and Mabel (Colton) Shipley. The family moved to Unionville when Richard was an infant and he was reared in Unionville. Richard graduated from Unionville High School in 1961 and left the next day for Davenport, Iowa. There he met Nellie Dodd, and they were married in Davenport on May 23, 1964. Richard co-owned a Shell service station with his father-in-law but spent 30 years working for Oscar Mayer in Davenport. He returned to Unionville after he retired and soon opened Shipley Quick Lube in 1998. He owned that business until ill health caused him to close after over 20 years and thousands of cars serviced. Richard was an avid bass fisherman participating in Shriner sponsored tournaments all over the Midwest. He once won a Charger Bass boat. He was also an enthusiastic fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. He had played football at UHS and continued to follow the Midgets. Richard lived a full life with joy and optimism. His family was the center of his life, especially his grandkids and great grandkids. He never missed a sporting event in which they participated. He loved to take family vacations, especially to Colorado. His family described him as “the best Dad ever” and he was a positive male role model. He had a great appetite for cheesecake, steaks, and Red Lobster. Richard’s jolly attitude was wonderful to be around and left a lasting influence on family and friends.

UNIONVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO