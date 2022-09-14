Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Fall-themed events in Nebraska can keep whole family busy this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fall is officially just one week away, and there are plenty of events for the whole family to celebrate. » On Friday, Kinkaider Brewing in Grand Island is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration. There will be games and competitions, like cornhole ax throwing, throughout the...
Five Nebraska Schools receive 'National Blue Ribbon' honors
The recognition is based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps in education.
Ask Omaha: What do other Americans think of Omaha?
Have you ever found out what people who live in other cities think of Omaha?
KETV.com
KETV's 2022 guide to fall festivities in Nebraska: pumpkin patches, haunted houses and more
Along with the return of the fall season comes pumpkin patches, corn mazes, haunted houses and apple orchards. Here's a list of fall festivities in the Omaha metro and surrounding areas for you to explore this season. Arbor Day Farm. 2611 Arbor Avenue, Nebraska City, NE 68410. Plenty of activities...
Rental prices are rising; Section 8 vouchers are increasing, but not keeping up
Residents tell 3 News Now candidly that affordable housing is getting harder and harder to find. Some on section 8, say while it is helping, it's not enough, and they experience discrimination.
These US Counties Have Unusually High Property Taxes — But Why?
Logic prevails that the closer you are to a major city, the higher your property taxes are going to be. For example, in the New York City area, homeowners have property tax bills greater than $10,000....
KETV.com
Allergies, illness and more: Impacts of warmer fall days in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — This week's hot temperatures are part of a trend we are seeing across the United States. Since 1970, temperatures during meteorological fall (September, October and November) have increased by an average of 2.7 degrees in the United States, with the greatest warming occurring in Nevada, Texas and Arizona.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Nebraska
Here's where you can find it.
klkntv.com
First-ever Nebraska cancer assessment finds high mortality rates & major disparities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center at UNMC revealed findings this week that could help Nebraskans battle the deadly disease. Its first-ever statewide assessment uncovered barriers and disparities that the state needs to overcome, to save more lives. People in rural communities say high...
KETV.com
'Very intimidating': Mortgage rates highest since 2008
OMAHA, Neb. — Average long-term mortgage rates climbed above 6 percent this week. That is the highest since the housing crash of 2008. At this time last year, incidental loan rates were under three percent. Erica Gordon was making the move from Lincoln to Omaha this year. "It's kind...
KETV.com
'Day of Caring' brings volunteers to the aid of local nonprofits
OMAHA, Neb. — It's a welcomed sound for Community Alliance as volunteers cut down overgrown limbs and clear debris. They're among close to 700 volunteers coming together for United Way of the Midlands, "Day of Caring," to give back to 50 local nonprofit groups. Using Friday to complete at least 100 projects, from landscaping to building a house.
1011now.com
Lincoln launches ‘Water 2.0′
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For almost 100 years, Lincoln has pulled its water from a treatment facility in Ashland. Fed by the steady waters of the Platte, the source seems rock solid. But recent events pushed city leaders toward finding an alternative source of water. “Next to people, water is...
KETV.com
Possible railroad strike fueling farmers' fear of derailed harvest
ELKHORN, Neb. — Members of one union Wednesday rejected a tentative deal with the largest U.S. freight railroads. Two other unions, representing roughly half of all railroad workers, are still at the bargaining table. If the Friday deadline is not met and rail workers head to the picket lines,...
doniphanherald.com
Agreement with tech company will allow Omaha to charge for using loading zones
OMAHA — Despite hitting a bureaucratic speed bump last month, the City of Omaha has finalized a partnership with a tech company to track, analyze and generate revenue from the city’s curbside traffic. Under an agreement between the city and Automotus, the city will charge participating fleets and...
WOWT
Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
138th Oktoberfest kicks off over the weekend in Omaha
The largest and longest-running German festival in Nebraska kicked off on Friday night and continues into Saturday.
KETV.com
36 people become US citizens in Papillion Saturday
Thirty-six people from all over the world took the step of becoming United States citizens in Papillion on Saturday. For some, it was an emotional and long road to get here. They came, they gathered and they sang. That is how the ceremony started at the historic Portal School on Saturday, with hand over heart.
KETV.com
16th and Emmet housing project breaks ground Friday afternoon
OMAHA, Neb. — At the corner of 16th and Emmet streets sits an empty lot, for now. Don Curry, the developer and founder of Talented Tenth Group broke ground Friday and will transform the green patch into affordable housing. The groundbreaking signified the first of many affordable housing developments...
macaronikid.com
Stores Where Dogs Are Welcome in Lincoln
If you have a four-legged friend then you know that they are basically another child. Ours definitely is. We like to take her with us to stores during the very hot and very cold months and that's how she gets her exercise plus she loves to socialize (just like her mom). Quite a few stores in our town allow leashed, well-behaved dogs to visit with their owners. Bring Fido with the next time you go!
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
