ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

Fall-themed events in Nebraska can keep whole family busy this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fall is officially just one week away, and there are plenty of events for the whole family to celebrate. » On Friday, Kinkaider Brewing in Grand Island is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration. There will be games and competitions, like cornhole ax throwing, throughout the...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Industry
City
Arlington, NE
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Lincoln, NE
KETV.com

Allergies, illness and more: Impacts of warmer fall days in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. — This week's hot temperatures are part of a trend we are seeing across the United States. Since 1970, temperatures during meteorological fall (September, October and November) have increased by an average of 2.7 degrees in the United States, with the greatest warming occurring in Nevada, Texas and Arizona.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midwest#Fruit#Blueberry#Health Benefits#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#A Berry
KETV.com

'Very intimidating': Mortgage rates highest since 2008

OMAHA, Neb. — Average long-term mortgage rates climbed above 6 percent this week. That is the highest since the housing crash of 2008. At this time last year, incidental loan rates were under three percent. Erica Gordon was making the move from Lincoln to Omaha this year. "It's kind...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'Day of Caring' brings volunteers to the aid of local nonprofits

OMAHA, Neb. — It's a welcomed sound for Community Alliance as volunteers cut down overgrown limbs and clear debris. They're among close to 700 volunteers coming together for United Way of the Midlands, "Day of Caring," to give back to 50 local nonprofit groups. Using Friday to complete at least 100 projects, from landscaping to building a house.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln launches ‘Water 2.0′

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For almost 100 years, Lincoln has pulled its water from a treatment facility in Ashland. Fed by the steady waters of the Platte, the source seems rock solid. But recent events pushed city leaders toward finding an alternative source of water. “Next to people, water is...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
KETV.com

Possible railroad strike fueling farmers' fear of derailed harvest

ELKHORN, Neb. — Members of one union Wednesday rejected a tentative deal with the largest U.S. freight railroads. Two other unions, representing roughly half of all railroad workers, are still at the bargaining table. If the Friday deadline is not met and rail workers head to the picket lines,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

36 people become US citizens in Papillion Saturday

Thirty-six people from all over the world took the step of becoming United States citizens in Papillion on Saturday. For some, it was an emotional and long road to get here. They came, they gathered and they sang. That is how the ceremony started at the historic Portal School on Saturday, with hand over heart.
PAPILLION, NE
KETV.com

16th and Emmet housing project breaks ground Friday afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. — At the corner of 16th and Emmet streets sits an empty lot, for now. Don Curry, the developer and founder of Talented Tenth Group broke ground Friday and will transform the green patch into affordable housing. The groundbreaking signified the first of many affordable housing developments...
OMAHA, NE
macaronikid.com

Stores Where Dogs Are Welcome in Lincoln

If you have a four-legged friend then you know that they are basically another child. Ours definitely is. We like to take her with us to stores during the very hot and very cold months and that's how she gets her exercise plus she loves to socialize (just like her mom). Quite a few stores in our town allow leashed, well-behaved dogs to visit with their owners. Bring Fido with the next time you go!
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List

(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy