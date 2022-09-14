ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 240

james gerber
3d ago

Why do they need help? If these states would have helped Texas this wouldn't be happening. This is what the Democrats wanted and now deal with it. You wanted the money to be a sanctuary city do your job.

Reply(15)
144
Phillip Billingsley
3d ago

Nope, they are your problem. Handle them with socialist programs that don't work. Idiot, you talk a good game until you realize that's all you are good at. Talk.

Reply
109
Janice Miller
3d ago

I think this is so funny and this would have never have happened if we had Trump as our president right now I hope everybody votes red in November let's get these Democrats out of office and change this country around like it used to be God help us all

Reply(1)
94
Related
Fox News

Texas sheriff sends message to Kamala Harris: 'The border is wide open'

A South Texas sheriff applauded Governor Greg Abbott's move to send busses of migrants from the southern border to liberal cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C. Goliad County, Sheriff Roy Boyd joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to share what communities like his have experienced and why VP Kamala Harris' claims that the border is secure are inaccurate.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, TX
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Washington, IL
City
Burr Ridge, IL
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Illinois Government
The List

Beto O'Rourke Faces An Unexpected Roadblock In His Gubernatorial Campaign

The gubernatorial race in Texas is one that not only Texans are paying close attention to, but many Americans. The tight race between incumbent Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke has been heating up since the Robb Elementary School shooting that happened in Uvalde, Texas in May. O'Rourke made headlines after calling out Abbott for not doing anything in regards to gun violence, according to Politico. O'Rourke, who was just a Democratic nominee at the time, confronted Abbott saying, "The time to stop the next shooting is right now and you are doing nothing."
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lori Lightfoot
Ash Jurberg

Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat state

First Texas bus of migrants has arrived in Chicago. Biden's inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities. We'll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Liberal DC official roasted for claiming Texas, Arizona governors created border crisis: 'Not even close'

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen responded Friday to a D.C. city council member over her claim on the border, warning Biden actually "created" the crisis as migrant busses continue to arrive in Democrat-run cities nationwide. Thiessen joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrat Brianne Nadeau claiming the governors of Texas and Arizona "created this crisis" and turned the city "into a border town."
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Busing#New York City#Politics Local
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
americanmilitarynews.com

On video: Migrants at VP Harris’ home say border’s ‘open,’ one says ‘we came illegally’

Multiple migrants who had been bussed from the U.S. southern border and dropped off outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington D.C. admitted on camera that they entered the U.S. through an “open” border despite Harris’ claims that the border is secure. One migrant even admitted to entering the country “illegally.”
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy