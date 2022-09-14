Why do they need help? If these states would have helped Texas this wouldn't be happening. This is what the Democrats wanted and now deal with it. You wanted the money to be a sanctuary city do your job.
Nope, they are your problem. Handle them with socialist programs that don't work. Idiot, you talk a good game until you realize that's all you are good at. Talk.
I think this is so funny and this would have never have happened if we had Trump as our president right now I hope everybody votes red in November let's get these Democrats out of office and change this country around like it used to be God help us all
Related
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she'd be 'happy to drain Texas' of all its residents: 'We'll rent the buses'
Video captures migrants in camo scaling Arizona wall after Harris says border secure
As Texas sends thousands of migrants to sanctuary cities, liberal mayors scramble to respond
Texas sheriff sends message to Kamala Harris: 'The border is wide open'
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Migrants bussed to sanctuary city Chicago are promptly shipped off to suburbs
Beto O'Rourke Faces An Unexpected Roadblock In His Gubernatorial Campaign
Video: Migrants dropped off at VP Harris’ home and elite Martha’s Vineyard from TX, FL
Pecan farmers on Texas border get caught in immigration enforcement battle
RELATED PEOPLE
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat state
This $8,000,000 Abandoned Mansion is going to be DEMOLISHED
Grandmother comes to gun turn-in with two firearms: 'Those guns will never kill anybody'
Liberal DC official roasted for claiming Texas, Arizona governors created border crisis: 'Not even close'
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five more Texas counties declare invasion at southern border, bringing total to 27
GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey rents Chicago apartment, Pritzker slams his remarks about city
Chicago reporter sues Mayor Lori Lightfoot for revoking press credentials: 'Chilling effect on all reporters'
Illinois mayor fires back at Lightfoot, Pritzker after migrants were secretly bussed to his town
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Same
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More Problems
On video: Migrants at VP Harris’ home say border’s ‘open,’ one says ‘we came illegally’
The Center Square
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 240