ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Large portions of Carson National Forest back open

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P3fu5_0hvcUgyH00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thousands of acres in the Carson National Forest impacted by the Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon Fire are now back open to the public. Seventy-five thousand acres on the Camino Real Ranger District reopened Wednesday morning, including popular roads and trails near Angostura, Mora, Peñasco, and Valle Escondido.

Story continues below:

However, Bear Mountain, Bear Wallow Ridge, La Jara Canyon, and La Junta Road between Angel Fire and Luna Creek Road remain closed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Large police presence at home in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a large police presence at a home in Rio Rancho. Details are limited but it is happening at Peppoli Loop near Unser and Southern. Police have not said what led up to the situation or named anyone involved. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

NMDOT grants $34.4M for New Mexico trail projects

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is doling out millions to fix up trails. 22 communities across the state will get more than $34M in federal funding for transportation and recreational trail projects. Bernalillo County will get $3.2M to build the Dolores Huerta pedestrian bridge over the Rio Grande near Bridge Blvd. […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Mostly dry and hot weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cool and clear across the state. There may be a couple of spotty sprinkles in southwest Colorado through the mid-late morning. Then, skies will stay dry and partly cloudy in the Four Corners for the afternoon and evening. New Mexico will be mostly sunny and dry all day. Temperatures […]
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

X marks the spot to help Balloon Fiesta pilots land

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Once again, the public can help provide safe places for balloons to land during Balloon Fiesta. The Hispano Chamber of Commerce and the Associated Contractors of New Mexico are sponsoring this year’s X Marks the Spot Program. The program asks the public to mark an X on their property to indicate it’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Mexican#Krqe En Espa Ol#Bear Wallow Ridge#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

Truck driver arrested for DWI at Gallup Port of Entry

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have arrested a Houston truck driver for DWI in western New Mexico. They say 45-year-old Johnnie Punch Jr. pulled into the Gallup Port of Entry on September 2 to buy a permit. Inspectors say he wouldn’t follow directions. That’s when a state police officer smelled alcohol on his breath. […]
GALLUP, NM
CBS Denver

Plane wreckage hauled away from remote Lost Creek Wilderness -- 50 years after it crashed

In a remote area where motor vehicles are prohibited, U.S. Forest Service crews used pack mules to remove wreckage from a plane that crashed -- about a half-century ago. U.S. Forest Service rangers pack plane wreckage onto mules to remove them from a remote wilderness area in Colorado. U.S. Forest Service rangers jump on plane wreckage to make them easier to load onto mules to remove them from a remote wilderness area in Colorado. A photo from the U.S. Forest Service shows plane wreckage in a remote wilderness area in Colorado. The plane crashed several decades ago. U.S. Forest Service mules haul away plane wreckage from a remote wilderness area in Colorado.
ACCIDENTS
KRQE News 13

FBI: Recent Albuquerque fentanyl bust was largest ever

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The national director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is calling a recent drug bust in Albuquerque the “largest” in the Bureau’s history. In a September 1 search of multiple locations around the city, law enforcement say they recovered more than 1 million fentanyl pills. “In September, our Albuquerque office conducted […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Anita Durairaj

This spot allows you to be in 4 different U.S. states at once

Four Corners MonumentCredit: Simon Reinhardt; CC-BY-SA-4.0 In the Southwestern United States, there is a point shared by four states - Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah. This point is in the Four Corners region and a monument called the Four Corners Monument marks the quadripoint of all four states. The Four Corners Monument also marks the boundary between the Navajo Nation and the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe Reservation.
COLORADO STATE
The Atlantic

The Saguaro Cactus Was Never Meant to Burn

This article was originally published in bioGraphic. The cacti arrive in buckets and cardboard boxes, in truck beds and plastic cups. Some are prickly green knobs smaller than a fist; others are saguaros a few feet tall—miniature versions of the columnar cacti that live in southern Arizona, southeastern California, and parts of northern Mexico. Volunteers slip on elbow-length leather gloves buffered with Kevlar and lined with fleece, then wrap the saguaros in chunks of carpet and haul them onto a wildfire-blackened hillside in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert. Saguaros can grow for more than a century and reach 45 feet or more in height. Some of these cacti are already so large they demand two people to lift them.
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

Trial begins for man accused of raping three girls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial of Ryan, Kapuscinski, a former volleyball coach accused of raping three girls is now underway. Kapuscinski is charged with 40 counts of criminal sexual penetration, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and bribery of a witness. Kapuscinski is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl while was a coach for a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy