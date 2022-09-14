Read full article on original website
14-year-old Omaha manslaughter suspect appears before judge
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A 14-year-old manslaughter suspect appeared before a Douglas County judge Thursday. Prosecutors said the teen shot 28-year-old Mr. Parker outside a home near the Omaha Country Club. The boy's attorney says the teen was defending his father, and used his father's gun to do so.
9-year old boy struck by vehicle in Council Bluffs
The Council Bluffs Police Department confirms a 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle. The boy was riding his bike north on Harrison Street when a vehicle traveling west on East Kanesville Boulevard struck him. Police believe the driver was unable to see the young...
Omaha police officers, teenager injured during confrontations
OMAHA, Neb. — A 14-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after a confrontation with Omaha police, but officers say he attacked them two days in a row. Police say the teen fought back when they tried to move him to the Douglas County Youth Center Monday. Then, the...
Omaha Police investigate stabbing after being called to 'large pool of blood' in parking lot
Omaha Police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Saturday morning. Officers were called to Florence tower shortly after 1:00 A.M. when someone called to report a large pool of blood in the parking lot. They didn't find anyone then, and said no one showed up to the hospital, but...
Printing error: Douglas County residents receive incorrect real estate notices
OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County property owners may find a surprise when they read the new real estate tax notices they received in the mail. Douglas County Chief Administrative Officer Patrick Bloomingdale said a vendor's printing error may have sent as many as 230,000 notices in error. The postcards...
Two people injured in hit-and-run Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning. Omaha police said one driver left the scene near 30th Street and Redick Avenue around 1 a.m. Paramedics took the two injured people to an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
Douglas County Health Department confirms positive case of West Nile virus
OMAHA, Neb. — A human case of West Nile virus was confirmed Friday in the Omaha area, according to the Douglas County Health Department. The patient, a male under 20 years old, is hospitalized and recovering, according to the health department. “The mosquito population in Douglas County has been...
Series of town halls start for Douglas County mental health facility
OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County Commissioners are opening the doors to public input for the future of mental health facilities in the metro. The first of four town halls will be held at Metropolitan Community College's Fort Omaha campus Thursday at 6 p.m. "Let's discover what we can do...
One person seriously injured after bicyclist hit by vehicle in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is seriously injured after a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle in Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 1 p.m., near Saddle Creek Road and Leavenworth Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
Omaha Streetcar Authority releases recommended route
OMAHA, Neb. — Days before its September meeting, the Omaha Street Car Authority has released its route recommendations for the soon-to-be-built downtown streetcar. The design differs from the original concept. According to a draft proposal, west of 10th Street would utilize Farnam Street between 42nd Street and Turner Boulevard...
Omaha nonprofit denied 17 times for funding, foundations explain process
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha nonprofit said it might have to close its doors unless it gets the funding it needs. The executive director said most of their applications were denied. Bills are piling up at The East African Development Association of Nebraska, or EADAN. "We get some notes...
KETV's 2022 guide to fall festivities in Nebraska: pumpkin patches, haunted houses and more
Along with the return of the fall season comes pumpkin patches, corn mazes, haunted houses and apple orchards. Here's a list of fall festivities in the Omaha metro and surrounding areas for you to explore this season. Arbor Day Farm. 2611 Arbor Avenue, Nebraska City, NE 68410. Plenty of activities...
Meet Rex, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. You can't adopt a dinosaur, but you can adopt a feline-o-saur. (T)Rex is missing one front paw and the other is a little bit of a stub, but...
Omaha City Council approves extra $130k for downtown library move
OMAHA, Neb. — At the W. Dale Clark Library, movers are loading up for Omaha Public Library's next chapter. "I don't think it's quite hit me yet. I keep seeing the giant boxes of books being moved out and it's a little startling sometimes," executive director Laura Marlane said.
Overturned semi on I-80 westbound near 84th Street exit blocks lanes
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash left a semitrailer overturned near the 84th Street exit on Interstate 80 westbound. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Two westbound lanes near the exit are currently blocked as responders attend to the accident. NDOT...
Out of the Darkness walkers discuss tragedy, show support
OMAHA, Neb. — Hundreds showed up to Stinson Park Saturday afternoon to take part in the annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk. The walk is put on by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and raises awareness for suicide prevention. "We know the ripple it has for people...
Open Door Mission reopens Timberlake Outreach Center
OMAHA, Neb. — Open Door Mission has reopened its Timberlake Outreach Center. The center is back open thanks to a $400,000 donation. Families can visit once every 30 days, and everything inside is free. This includes items from food and furniture to kids' toys. People began lining up outside...
36 people become US citizens in Papillion Saturday
Thirty-six people from all over the world took the step of becoming United States citizens in Papillion on Saturday. For some, it was an emotional and long road to get here. They came, they gathered and they sang. That is how the ceremony started at the historic Portal School on Saturday, with hand over heart.
Learning Community Coordinating Council chairman resigns
OMAHA, Neb. — Allen Hager, the chairman of the Learning Community Coordinating Council, resigned Thursday night. Learning Community allocates tax dollars to contractors for education and development. The organization said Allen Hager helped pass legislation that created a two-cent levy for early childhood programming. Hager told the council he...
16th and Emmet housing project breaks ground Friday afternoon
OMAHA, Neb. — At the corner of 16th and Emmet streets sits an empty lot, for now. Don Curry, the developer and founder of Talented Tenth Group broke ground Friday and will transform the green patch into affordable housing. The groundbreaking signified the first of many affordable housing developments...
