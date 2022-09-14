ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

14-year-old Omaha manslaughter suspect appears before judge

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A 14-year-old manslaughter suspect appeared before a Douglas County judge Thursday. Prosecutors said the teen shot 28-year-old Mr. Parker outside a home near the Omaha Country Club. The boy's attorney says the teen was defending his father, and used his father's gun to do so.
OMAHA, NE
9-year old boy struck by vehicle in Council Bluffs

The Council Bluffs Police Department confirms a 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle. The boy was riding his bike north on Harrison Street when a vehicle traveling west on East Kanesville Boulevard struck him. Police believe the driver was unable to see the young...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Omaha police officers, teenager injured during confrontations

OMAHA, Neb. — A 14-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after a confrontation with Omaha police, but officers say he attacked them two days in a row. Police say the teen fought back when they tried to move him to the Douglas County Youth Center Monday. Then, the...
OMAHA, NE
Two people injured in hit-and-run Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning. Omaha police said one driver left the scene near 30th Street and Redick Avenue around 1 a.m. Paramedics took the two injured people to an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
OMAHA, NE
Omaha Streetcar Authority releases recommended route

OMAHA, Neb. — Days before its September meeting, the Omaha Street Car Authority has released its route recommendations for the soon-to-be-built downtown streetcar. The design differs from the original concept. According to a draft proposal, west of 10th Street would utilize Farnam Street between 42nd Street and Turner Boulevard...
OMAHA, NE
Omaha City Council approves extra $130k for downtown library move

OMAHA, Neb. — At the W. Dale Clark Library, movers are loading up for Omaha Public Library's next chapter. "I don't think it's quite hit me yet. I keep seeing the giant boxes of books being moved out and it's a little startling sometimes," executive director Laura Marlane said.
OMAHA, NE
Overturned semi on I-80 westbound near 84th Street exit blocks lanes

OMAHA, Neb. — A crash left a semitrailer overturned near the 84th Street exit on Interstate 80 westbound. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Two westbound lanes near the exit are currently blocked as responders attend to the accident. NDOT...
OMAHA, NE
Out of the Darkness walkers discuss tragedy, show support

OMAHA, Neb. — Hundreds showed up to Stinson Park Saturday afternoon to take part in the annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk. The walk is put on by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and raises awareness for suicide prevention. "We know the ripple it has for people...
OMAHA, NE
Open Door Mission reopens Timberlake Outreach Center

OMAHA, Neb. — Open Door Mission has reopened its Timberlake Outreach Center. The center is back open thanks to a $400,000 donation. Families can visit once every 30 days, and everything inside is free. This includes items from food and furniture to kids' toys. People began lining up outside...
OMAHA, NE
36 people become US citizens in Papillion Saturday

Thirty-six people from all over the world took the step of becoming United States citizens in Papillion on Saturday. For some, it was an emotional and long road to get here. They came, they gathered and they sang. That is how the ceremony started at the historic Portal School on Saturday, with hand over heart.
PAPILLION, NE
Learning Community Coordinating Council chairman resigns

OMAHA, Neb. — Allen Hager, the chairman of the Learning Community Coordinating Council, resigned Thursday night. Learning Community allocates tax dollars to contractors for education and development. The organization said Allen Hager helped pass legislation that created a two-cent levy for early childhood programming. Hager told the council he...
OMAHA, NE
16th and Emmet housing project breaks ground Friday afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. — At the corner of 16th and Emmet streets sits an empty lot, for now. Don Curry, the developer and founder of Talented Tenth Group broke ground Friday and will transform the green patch into affordable housing. The groundbreaking signified the first of many affordable housing developments...
OMAHA, NE

