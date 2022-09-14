Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
buckrail.com
Visitor Center to close most of October for upgrades
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole and Greater Yellowstone Visitor Center will close for the majority of October for improvements and enhancements, according to a statement from the National Elk Refuge today. A closure will be in place from Oct. 1 to 24, to update signage and partnership branding...
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Morning rainbow stretches over GTNP
MOOSE, Wyo. — A stunning rainbow stretched across the north side of Grand Teton National Park (GTNP) this morning, as the morning fog cleared. According to the Famer’s Almanac, the fall equinox arrives on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at 9:04 P.M. EDT in the Northern Hemisphere. This marks the start of Fall, and days become shorter than nights as the sun continues to rise later and nightfall arrives earlier, until the Winter Solstice.
buckrail.com
Carpenter
Cloud 9 Builders in Driggs, ID designs and builds healthy, high-performance. homes in Teton Valley and Jackson Hole. We are seeking experienced. carpenters who want to help us build a better world. We offer competitive wages, benefits and the chance to be part of a great team.
buckrail.com
What does South Park Landing look like in the future?
JACKSON, Wyo. — On any given hot summer day South Park Landing rivals Sheep Gulch as one of the busiest boat ramps on the Snake River. South Park Landing is owned by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and managed by Teton County-Jackson Parks and Recreation Department (Parks & Rec) as a public access site. Are you aware that only half of South Park Landing is developed to its full potential? Nearly 14 acres of South Park Landing is on the west side of Highway 89 and has the potential to be developed as a riverfront park and green space. In the last decade, three other great community spaces have come to life with public support and generosity: R Park, Astoria Park & Conservancy, and, most recently, the Genevieve Block green space.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Centennial Trail Pathway in Victor opens Saturday
The City of Victor and Teton Valley Trails & Pathways announced the Centennial Trail Project will be open to the public on Saturday, September 17, 2022. The post Centennial Trail Pathway in Victor opens Saturday appeared first on Local News 8.
buckrail.com
WRAPPED: A week in Jackson Hole Sept. 11-17
JACKSON, Wyo. — No week is like the other, especially in Jackson Hole. Here’s a look back on this week’s happenings in the valley.
buckrail.com
Heads Up! Lucas Ranch cattle drive tomorrow
JACKSON, Wyo. — Signs of fall are upon us; the leaves are changing, the temperatures are dipping and the Lucas Ranch is doing its annual fall cattle drive this Saturday, Sept. 17. Expect delays or plan an alternate route on Spring Gulch Road while the cattle are moved between...
buckrail.com
Don’t miss these deep discounts at Hoback Sports
JACKSON, Wyo. — Planning a bike trip this fall? Now is the time to get prepared at Hoback Sports during its fall sale. Fall is often the best riding of the year, don’t let your new bike disappear. Bikes on sale may not even change for next year so there is no reason to wait till next bike season, your new bike is on sale here!
IN THIS ARTICLE
buckrail.com
JHHSM breaks ground on new building with aims to honor indigenous history
JACKSON, Wyo. — On the plot of land where the new Jackson Hole Historical Society and Museum (JHHSM) will eventually stand, there once lived the Van Vleck Family. But before the Van Vlecks, there thrived the indigenous peoples of this valley. Yesterday, in a Tribal Land Acknowledgment ceremony, the...
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: New Thunder lift going up
JACKSON, Wyo. — The new high-speed Thunder lift at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR), is on its way to completion ahead of the 2022/2023 winter season. Last week a helicopter was on the mountain to pour footings and deliver buckets of concrete. The towers are set to be installed within the next month, according to JHMR.
buckrail.com
Teton County Library is home to new One22 satellite cupboard
JACKSON, Wyo. — In Wyoming and across the country, Americans are suffering from the reality and threat of food insecurity due to rising costs, supply chain issues and inflation. To meet the need of the times, One22 Resource Center (One22) has opened an additional satellite cupboard at the Teton...
buckrail.com
Work on Jenny Lake Scenic Drive delayed due to weather
MOOSE, Wyo. — Work on the one-way Jenny Lake Scenic Drive in Grand Teton National Park (GTNP) has been been delayed due to weather. The road will open to traffic over the weekend, close again Monday, Sept. 19, at 7 a.m. and remain closed through Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. The road has been under construction for road striping operations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
buckrail.com
Pet of the Week: Meet Lady!
DRIGGS, Idaho — The gal who has it all, meet Lady! Lady is a one-year-old mutt blend social pupperfly who thrives at parties, play groups and picnics!. Come meet Lady and the rest of her adoptable friends at our upcoming Open House PAWty at the PAWS of Teton Valley Shelter on September 24th from 12-3 p.m.
Idaho Town Prepares to Honor Idaho’s Funniest Movie This Weekend
If you're looking for something entertaining this weekend that doesn't involve college football, you might want to take a trip to one Idaho town that will honor the most famous film shot in our state. Is Clint Eastwood returning to Meridian to celebrate his film, Bronco Billy?. No, but this...
buckrail.com
County Commission mulls elk refuge pathway
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County Board of County Commissioners discussed a new pathway on the east side of the National Elk Refuge, during their workshop on Sept. 12. Pathways & Trails Coordinator Brian Schilling brought the item before the Commission to gauge their interest in developing a pathway between East Broadway to Twin Creek.
oilcity.news
Wyoming resident dies in single-vehicle rollover near Dubois
CASPER, Wyo. — A 38-year-old Wyoming resident died Wednesday in a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 287/26 near Dubois, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. The WHP says the wreck occurred around 5:23 p.m. on Sept. 14. The Chevrolet Tracker was headed eastbound on U.S. 26 near mile...
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Feeling the squeeze: Rising property taxes taking a toll on local families
Rising property taxes are putting the squeeze on local homeowners as they adjust to soaring home prices and the reciprocal effect on their taxes. Kristine Bennion is a local resident who has lived in Rexburg for the past 22 years. Her family lives in a 2,200-square-foot four-bedroom, two and a half bath house in the Indian Hills neighborhood.
buckrail.com
Heads up! Closure on Maple Way today
JACKSON, Wyo. — Maple Way between Powderhorn and Veronica Lane is closed to vehicle traffic today as crews complete road patching operations. Westbound through traffic is suggested to detour on Powderhorn to Meadowlark or Broadway. An eastbound lane closure is in place on Maple from the Target Bus Stop to Veronica Lane. Eastbound traffic is suggested to detour to Meadowlark or continue on Broadway.
eastidahonews.com
Rexburg Police looking to identify two people linked to vehicle burglaries, stolen credit cards
REXBURG — Police are asking for help from the community to identify two people they say are involved with multiple vehicle burglaries throughout east Idaho and have stolen credit and debit cards. The Rexburg Police Department posted pictures of a man and woman that they are trying to identify...
Post Register
Woman hospitalized after Idaho Falls man reportedly beat, choked her
A woman was rushed to a hospital Tuesday via ambulance after a man reportedly attacked her in her home. The victim was covered with blood when she spoke to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy, reportedly telling them she was attacked by Timothy Thiel, 30. The affidavit said she was nauseous and vomited while speaking to the deputy.
Comments / 1