Barbie: Saoirse Ronan Is 'Gutted' She Won't Be In Greta Gerwig's Movie With Margot Robbie, Reveals Who She Almost Played

By Caroline Young
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
Production on Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is well under way. The film received a lot of attention this summer for wacky released pictures showing crazy costumes and fun characters, including Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken . But apparently Saoirse Ronan was supposed to be in the film as well in a unique role. Unfortunately it didn't work out, but the Lady Bird star recently revealed who she was supposed to play in the much anticipated comedy.

In an interview with People Magazine , the star revealed that she was going to join her Mary Queen of Scots co-star Margot Robbie in the new Barbie film, mostly because where the film was supposed to be shot. Ronan details:

I was supposed to do a cameo because I live in London and they were [filming] there.

Not only was Ronan going to be a part of the Barbie movie, but she was going to play another version of the titular dolls in the film. This sounds so exciting and it's clear the actress was so disappointed she couldn’t make it happen, saying:

There was a whole character I was going to play — another Barbie. I was gutted I couldn't do it.

Unfortunately, Ronan couldn’t be a part of the film because of a scheduling conflict. She was filming a biopic called The Outrun about a woman who returns to her childhood farm in Scotland following a stint in rehab for alcoholism. This project sounds incredibly moving and important, so I understand why Ronan had to pass on the role in Barbie . However, I would’ve loved to see her work with Greta Gerwig again. Ronan has worked with Greta Gerwig twice, on Lady Bird and Little Woman , which are both incredible projects. Ronan has always been supportive of the director , and clearly loves working with her.

It does still seem like Ronan wants to be a part of the project, in any capacity. The actress has even reached out to Robbie and Gerwig about the possibility, saying:

I have texted Margot and Greta and I'm like, 'If you're doing any pick-up [shots], maybe I can just walk through the background?

I think I speak for everyone saying we would love to see Saoirse Ronan in Barbie , even if it’s just in the background. As for the premise, Ryan Gosling has revealed his Ken is down on his luck and needs Barbie’s help in the film, and Margot Robbie teased that the film is “something totally different” from what one may expect from a Barbie film. Barbie is also being produced by Robbie’s production company LuckyChap Entertainment, which has a great track record with films like Promising Young Woman.

We will have to wait a while before we can see if Saoirse Ronan made it into Barbie as a hypothetical background character. The film won’t be out in theaters until July 21, 2023. In the meantime, you can watch Ronan in See How They Run , which releases in theaters on September 16th. For movies coming to theaters in the near future, check out our 2023 movie schedule.

