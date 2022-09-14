Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
New Bern murder trial enters it's second day
NEW BERN, Craven County — The murder trial of James Gizzi entered its second day Thursday. Gizzi is accused of murdering his grandmother in February of 2019 and then setting her home on fire. Today two Lowndes County sheriffs lieutenants took the stand to testify about the evidence they...
carolinacoastonline.com
Stanley retiring from law practice, including 42 years as Emerald Isle town attorney
EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle’s longest-tenured employee will retire, effective Dec. 31. Town Attorney Richard Stanley, first appointed to the post in 1978, made the announcement recently, and town elected officials accepted his resignation during the governing board’s monthly session Tuesday night in the commissioners’ meeting room beside the police department.
WITN
Washington Housing Authority breaks ground for neighborhood program
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Washington Housing Authority broke ground Friday for its neighborhood revitalization program. The program is a partnership with the City of Washington and will provide more affordable homes for low to moderate income families in Beaufort County. The ceremony took place at the corner of 6th and...
WECT
NCDOT looking for feedback on 10-year transportation plan for Southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is holding several events for people to look at and provide input on planned projects for Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Duplin, Onslow and Sampson counties. New roads and extra lanes aim to ease traffic issues but would also destroy the businesses and homes in their paths.
wcti12.com
Murder trial of James Gizzi begins in Craven County
NEW BERN, Craven County — The murder trial of James Gizzi is now underway in Craven County, more than 3 years since his grandmother, Marjorie Thompson, was found dead inside of her home that was burned to the ground. News Channel 12 has been following this case since it...
wcti12.com
Emerald Isle begins issuing permits for beach driving
Emerald Isle, North Carolina — On Thursday, Emerald Isle opened the beach up for four wheelers. However, drivers looking to get sand in their tires will need a permit. Thursday alone, the town issued more than 1200 permits for beach driving. Beach driving is a tradition that has been a staple in Emerald Isle for years.
WITN
PFAS chemicals found in ENC river directly linked to cancer
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Environmental Protection Agency says chemicals such as PFAS, which can be found in the Cape Fear River and the New River in New Hanover and Onslow counties, have been linked to various forms of cancer. WITN joined groups Thursday as they went out to collect...
nbc16.com
School bus driver shortage causes overcrowding, safety issues in North Carolina
SWANSBORO, Onslow County — Bus driver shortages have affected school districts' ability to get students to and from school across the nation, including in North Carolina. Parents said they were concerned about the safety of their students after elementary school students were left at a bus stop multiple times because of "overcrowding on the bus."
thewashingtondailynews.com
Council votes in favor of annexation leading to 181 new homes
Washington City Council voted 3-1 in favor of annexing farm land that could be the new location of a subdivision consisting of 181 homes called Maple Branch. (Council members Bobby Roberson, William Pitt and Lou Hodges voted in favor, but Mayor Pro-Tem Richard Brooks voted against. Councilman Mike Renn was absent from the meeting.)
outerbanksvoice.com
New health center coming to Roanoke Island
Funded by federal grants, facility designed for underserved communities. A federally qualified health center that integrates care for physical, mental and dental health will open its doors in Manteo within the year, according to Joe Rockenstein, CEO of the Ocracoke and Englehard, N.C. health centers. Due to its funding structure and mission, the clinic will charge fees based on a patient’s income, including both insured and uninsured patients.
I grew up in the Bahamas and now live in North Carolina. Here are the 9 things that surprised me about my new home in the US.
I grew up around plenty of entertainment options and restaurants in Nassau. In Richlands, the closest movie theater and mall is 30 minutes away.
Residents, officials reflect on four years after Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina
POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Wednesday marks four years since Hurricane Florence officially made landfall in Eastern North Carolina. The storm caused extensive damage across the area, and many are still picking up the pieces years later. “A lot of people lost, I saw a lot of stuff sitting on the side of the road, a […]
wcti12.com
911 Calls from Northside High School stabbing released
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Authorities released the part of the 911 call placed the morning of the deadly stabbing at Northside High School in Jacksonville September 1st. In the redacted audio, which is about 26 minutes long, you can hear dispatchers sending crews to the high school in response to a fight that broke out, leading to the stabbing that killed one student and injured another.
carolinacoastonline.com
Beaufort hires SRO for Tiller School
BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Police Department hired Officer Scott Bullock as the new school resource officer for the Tiller School, a public charter elementary school in the town. He is a retired Marine with four years of previous law enforcement experience, according to Beaufort Police Chief Paul Burdette. His...
WITN
Four years later, New Bern business owners reflect on Hurricane Florence
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Boats swept away, walls caved in, waist-high water in the streets, and storefronts blown through are just some of the ways to describe the destruction Hurricane Florence caused New Bern. It’s been four years since Hurricane Florence blew through Eastern Carolina, and the New Bern...
carolinacoastonline.com
Crystal Coast Grand Prix brings speed, power; charitable proceeds go to Sidney Dive Team
MOREHEAD CITY — County powerboat enthusiasts got a treat last weekend when the annual Crystal Coast Grand Prix brought 34 state-of-the-art racing vessels to its waters. Boats ranging from 20-foot single-outboards with open cockpits to the Jack’s Waterfront 46-foot, all-white Skater with twin 1550 Bowers Performance engines dotted the race village around the downtown bar.
WITN
Beaufort Wine & Food’s Oyster Roast returning
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort Wine and Food has announced the return of its annual Oyster Roast. This year’s event will take place at Beau Coast, overlooking Turner Creek and Davis Bay, on Saturday Nov. 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to steamed oysters, guests can...
wcti12.com
POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony happening in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — National POW/MIA Recognition Day is September 16. There will be a ceremony in Jacksonville to mark the occasion. The public is invited to attend. The ceremony is happening at the Vietnam Memorial at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens on Montford Point Road. It'll begin at 6:30...
Ceremony held in Emerald Isle for two dogs getting ‘married’
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two dogs are getting ready to tie the knot, or the leash, for a good cause. Two Boston Terriers, Sunny and Mojo, are getting married Saturday at Muttigans in Emerald Isle. People are invited to attend and watch the couple say “I do” and are encouraged to leave donations for […]
WITN
Havelock Chili Festival back for 40th anniversary
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - The Havelock Chili Festival is coming back this year for its 40th anniversary. The Havelock Chili Committee says it will be celebrating its 40th year after a two-year break. The festival is meant to support local causes and is run by volunteers. In the last 5...
