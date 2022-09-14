Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
Activate Allen County's Plant Swap bringing like-minded people together
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Nothing can help bring a little joy to a home like a house plant and Activate Allen County wanted to help those with green thumbs or not, to bring some new house plants home. Saturday, they held a Plant Swap, so people can bring some plants they want to give away and then take something new home. The swap also promoted some other healthy growing going on in the area, the LACNIP and South Jackson Street Community Gardens, plus bring some like-minded people together.
Buckeye Rubber Products welcomes director of Ohio Department of Development for tour
The director of Ohio Department of Development stopped by Buckeye Rubber Products in Lima to tour their facility. The company makes various rubber materials for different types of industries such as automotive. Lydia Mihalik learned more about day-to-day operations and what employees receive working at the company. Business leaders say that it was important to share what they do not only for the state of Ohio but for nationwide and overseas clients as well.
Community Enrichment's Community Legacy Service Award Winner
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Tonight we shine the spotlight on the Community Enrichment's Community Legacy Service Award winner. Charles Thomas has worn many hats during his lifetime in Lima, and has always pushed for equity and inclusion. From his first day on the job in 1957 where he was the only minority in a pool of 200 employees, to his time behind the microphone at a local radio station. Thomas spent many years working with children at juvenile court, then becoming a juvenile probation officer and also working for the Lima City Schools. Working with the youth inspired him to continue his journey toward inclusion.
Community Enrichment's Corporate Leadership in Diversity and Inclusion Award Winner
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Tonight we shine the spotlight on the Community Enrichment's Corporate Leadership in Diversity and Inclusion Award winner. "Rhodes State College has had a footprint in diversity for years and my job is just really to champion and enhance and broaden that footprint of diversity that we have. And what an honor it is that Rhodes State College gets recognized, right, for the wonderful job that they've been doing, and what they're getting ready to do and what they're currently doing," expressed Renee Bradley, special assistant to the president for diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Canal Days brings the Delphos community together
Delphos, OH (WLIO) - There was a lot of fun to be had in downtown Delphos over the weekend for the 65th annual Canal Days. The four-day festival started on September 15th and ran through September 18th. This year they have new rides and live music to entertain the crowds. The Basket Bingo drew its biggest crowd ever Saturday afternoon, each with the hopes to have the right numbers to get some nice prizes. And the pet parade was a big hit as man’s best friend took part in the limbo contest. To pull off this festival takes around 200 volunteers, and the Canal Days Committee is grateful for their time.
All are invited to an evening of fun, food, and more at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park
All are invited to an evening of fun, food, and more at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park. It was a hit last year and they plan for it to be bigger this year. The Doctor Martin Luther King Neighborhood Association is holding an impact community event to celebrate living in Lima. Along with food, games, and raffles, the pond will be stocked and kids will be able to learn how to fish.
Delphos named Buckeye Trail Town
Delphos, OH (WLIO) - The City of Delphos was recognized for embracing being part of the 1400 miles of hiking trails that go around the state. The Buckeye Trail Association named the city a Buckeye Trail Town for their section of the Miami and Erie Canal Towpath. The association says Delphos does a great job of promoting the business and attractions they have available, not far off the trail.
Lima man suspected of discharging a firearm outside his ex-girlfriend's house indicted by Allen Co. Grand Jury
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man has been indicted after discharging a firearm back in June outside of a residence. 21-year-old Shylen Hebrock has been indicted by the Allen County Grand Jury on charges of felonious assault, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.
Lima Police Department releases suspect's identity from last week's Walmart incident
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - There's new information today about the incident that resulted in Lima's Allentown Road Walmart being evacuated last week. Detectives with the Lima police say the man arrested in the incident is 37-year-old Shane Davis of Lima. A large law enforcement presence responded to the store, just after 4 p.m. last Thursday following reports of a man with a gun inside. Police say he was carrying what has now been identified as a BB gun that he had obtained in the store. Davis remains in custody, facing three counts of aggravated menacing at this time. Police say mental health issues are a factor in the case.
No one injured in Hancock County shooting incident, suspect fled
Authorities in Hancock County searching for a suspect after a shooting incident west of Williamstown. According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, they were called to 7400 County Road 304 at 12:42 Thursday afternoon on reports of a shooting. The caller claimed 28-year-old Austin J. Wickman of Findlay fired a handgun at someone in the residence and fled the scene. Deputies responding to the area could not find Wickman and began a search for him.
Sheriff holds press conference on June's deputy-involved fatal shooting, investigative documents released
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Information about the independent investigation into the June deputy-involved fatal shooting of a suspect who ran during a traffic stop was released. Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia and officials from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation talked about the June incident involving Deputy Izak Ackerman and Quincy Pritchett. Last week, a grand jury found that Ackerman was justified in the shooting of Pritchett.
